cleveland19.com

Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
cleveland19.com

Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
truecrimedaily

Suspect arrested after missing Ohio man’s body found wrapped in plastic

PARMA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after the body of a 33-year-old missing man was reportedly found wrapped in plastic. In August, the Parma Police Department announced that Ryan Krebs was reported missing. A few months later, on Nov. 16, his body was found inside the basement of a home on the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, WOIO-TV reports. The victim had reportedly died of gunshot wounds.
Cleveland.com

As man puts baby in car seat, suspect jumps out of front seat and demands money: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted robbery: Cedar Road. At 8:40 p.m. Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a lot at 14050 Cedar Road, where a Cleveland man, 43, reported that as he was putting his 4-month-old son into his backseat car seat, a man got out of the car’s front passenger seat and, with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.
whbc.com

75-Year-Old Gets 18 to Life in Killing of Nephew

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man may very well have to spend the rest of his life in prison. At age 75, Alfred Johnson was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years to life for the killing of his nephew. The Uniontown-area man had been found...
93.1 WZAK

Same Man Robs Cleveland Burger King Twice

An unknown man robbed a local Burger King on two separate occasions. Police are still searching for the armed suspect. Both robberies occurred around 6 am at the Burger King at 11002 Lorain Rd. Each time the suspect forced an employee to open a safe at gunpoint. FOX 8 initially...
