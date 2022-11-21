Read full article on original website
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
cleveland19.com
Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
Man shot at Cleveland Target, investigation underway
Cleveland police confirmed a man was shot at a Target store on Wednesday afternoon.
Parma suspect appears in court for body found in basement
The man charged with murder after a body was found wrapped in plastic in a Parma home appeared in court Tuesday morning.
Body found in plastic at Parma home was missing man
The Parma Police Department has identified the body found at a home on West 26th Street Wednesday.
Suspect arrested after missing Ohio man’s body found wrapped in plastic
PARMA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after the body of a 33-year-old missing man was reportedly found wrapped in plastic. In August, the Parma Police Department announced that Ryan Krebs was reported missing. A few months later, on Nov. 16, his body was found inside the basement of a home on the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, WOIO-TV reports. The victim had reportedly died of gunshot wounds.
Woman killed in Ohio metro park: Husband sentenced
A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio metro park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
As man puts baby in car seat, suspect jumps out of front seat and demands money: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted robbery: Cedar Road. At 8:40 p.m. Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a lot at 14050 Cedar Road, where a Cleveland man, 43, reported that as he was putting his 4-month-old son into his backseat car seat, a man got out of the car’s front passenger seat and, with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.
Akron police: 73-year-old in wheelchair beaten, robbed of lottery tickets, cash
An Akron man who allegedly beat a 73-year-old man who was in a wheelchair, then stole his lottery tickets and cash, has been apprehended.
whbc.com
75-Year-Old Gets 18 to Life in Killing of Nephew
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man may very well have to spend the rest of his life in prison. At age 75, Alfred Johnson was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years to life for the killing of his nephew. The Uniontown-area man had been found...
Bystander fatally shot in Cleveland convenience store argument; officers make arrest
The shooting happened "in broad daylight" with about a dozen people inside the store, according to U.S. Marshals.
Toddlers found alone outside Ohio daycare
Two 1 to 2-year-old kids are safe after being found wandering outside a Rocky River daycare by themselves Tuesday.
Police report details Cleveland Browns field incident
Cleveland police released new details on Thursday about an incident at Browns stadium that left the field damaged.
cleveland19.com
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the body found inside a Parma home as a man missing since August. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body, found Nov. 16 wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home in the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs.
Two of six people charged for torture, murder of Ohio woman plead guilty
Two of the six people charged in the November torturing and murder of 21-year-old Alishah Pointer in East Cleveland pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in her kidnapping and death, and will likely face life in prison.
Same Man Robs Cleveland Burger King Twice
An unknown man robbed a local Burger King on two separate occasions. Police are still searching for the armed suspect. Both robberies occurred around 6 am at the Burger King at 11002 Lorain Rd. Each time the suspect forced an employee to open a safe at gunpoint. FOX 8 initially...
I-Team: Man charged in hit-and-run that killed firefighter tried to seal his criminal record
The FOX 8 I-Team did some digging to uncover the story behind the deadly hit-and-run that killed a Cleveland firefighter. When we looked into the driver’s background, we found what he wanted to keep secret.
cleveland19.com
2 plead guilty in connection with torture, murder of 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two of the six suspects accused in the kidnapping, torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, 22, have pleaded guilty. Destiny Henderson, 18, and Portria Williams, 31, will be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2023 and have agreed to testify against the other suspects. Henderson pleaded guilty to...
Streetsboro teen who died by suicide was sextortion victim, family says
Tamia and Timothy Woods said they want children to be able to talk openly with their parents when they're in crisis. They also want parents to know the circumstances of their son's death, so they can protect their children from the predators targeting teens online — like those who targeted their son before his death.
