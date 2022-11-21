ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. soaring past pre-COVID levels for Thanksgiving travel

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Thanksgiving travel rush is back on this year, and it’s expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in Georgia and South Carolina. AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Among those will be 850,440 South Carolinians and more than...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

U.S. Marshals return Georgia man who hid in Jamaica 11 years to avoid child molestation charges

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man on the run for more than a decade on child molestation charges is behind bars after being captured in Jamaica. According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Charles Manord Rainey, 71, was wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation and sexual battery. Warrants were obtained for his arrest back in December 2011.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever. The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment. It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect. A fire raged at the site about...
GEORGIA STATE
wspa.com

Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/mother-of-missing-20-month-old-boy-arrested-and-charged-with-murder-in-georgia/. Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains …. CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive

These craft spirits show there’s more to Georgia than wine and beer. Pick a spirit that interests you and hit the road—catch a tour, have a taste, and bring a bottle home. The post 14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgians warned to be cautious cooking for Thanksgiving

ATLANTA – Georgians are being encouraged to be cautious this Thanksgiving in the kitchen cooking for the holiday. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King asks all Georgians to exercise caution in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, which is recognized as the peak day for home cooking fires. “While...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

David Ralston cared, and Georgia is the better for it

I remember the first time I met Speaker David Ralston, though he was not yet Speaker. I had been working with the parent of a local youth with behavioral health needs, trying to navigate what seemed like one roadblock after another. We finally sought the help of our local legislator, Rep. David Ralston.
GEORGIA STATE

