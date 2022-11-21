Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Ga., S.C. soaring past pre-COVID levels for Thanksgiving travel
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Thanksgiving travel rush is back on this year, and it’s expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in Georgia and South Carolina. AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Among those will be 850,440 South Carolinians and more than...
People can now rent free all-terrain wheelchairs at Georgia State Parks
ATLANTA — More people can now enjoy all that Georgia's State Parks have to offer thanks to new all-terrain wheelchairs. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has partnered with the Aimee Copeland Foundation to provide specialty wheelchairs at 10 state parks, historic sites and a wildlife center. "Qualifying park...
Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
WJCL
U.S. Marshals return Georgia man who hid in Jamaica 11 years to avoid child molestation charges
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man on the run for more than a decade on child molestation charges is behind bars after being captured in Jamaica. According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Charles Manord Rainey, 71, was wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation and sexual battery. Warrants were obtained for his arrest back in December 2011.
Missing Georgia mom, also wanted by authorities, believed to be in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A mother of two has been reported missing by her family in central Georgia and authorities, who have put out warrants for her on charges including probation violation, believe she could be in metro Atlanta. According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Chelsea Metz was last seen...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever. The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment. It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect. A fire raged at the site about...
wspa.com
Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/mother-of-missing-20-month-old-boy-arrested-and-charged-with-murder-in-georgia/. Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains …. CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the...
Three trips to take though Georgia’s wine country
Here's how to take a wine tasting journey through the Dahlonega Plateau, the scenic wineries of Northeast Georgia, and apple-icious Ellijay. The post Three trips to take though Georgia’s wine country appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WXIA 11 Alive
Governor announces second Hyundai plant in Georgia in $926 million investment
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Hyundai was planning for a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia. The governor's office said the plant would come as a $926 million investment in Bryan County that would eventually employ 1,500 people. The South Korean automaker broke...
14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive
These craft spirits show there’s more to Georgia than wine and beer. Pick a spirit that interests you and hit the road—catch a tour, have a taste, and bring a bottle home. The post 14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Deputies say teenage boy never returned home from school
MANSFIELD, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Deputies in Georgia are asking the public for help to find a missing teenage boy. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Mason Stokes, 17, never returned home from school on Thursday, November 17. Mason is described as 5 feet 10...
Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)
“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Real Christmas trees may be in short supply in Georgia this year. Here’s why:
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — If you usually wait until later in the holiday season to pick out a real Christmas tree, you may want to move that up on your priority list this year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia growers said live trees...
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
WMAZ
13WMAZ's Winter Seasonal Outlook: Expect temperatures to be slightly above average with expanding drought
MACON, Ga. — After a chilly fall, many central Georgians are wondering what our winter is shaping up to be like. The 13WMAZ Weather Team poured over the data and answers your questions in our 2023 Winter Weather Outlook. Fall 2022: By the Numbers. Fall 2022 is coming to...
Georgia expands rules that ban some wild animals as pets
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has expanded limits on which animals can be bought, sold or kept as pets in the state. Beginning Dec. 4, owners of species that were recently added to the list of wild animals have one year to meet new requirements in order to keep their pets.
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
valdostatoday.com
Georgians warned to be cautious cooking for Thanksgiving
ATLANTA – Georgians are being encouraged to be cautious this Thanksgiving in the kitchen cooking for the holiday. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King asks all Georgians to exercise caution in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, which is recognized as the peak day for home cooking fires. “While...
cobbcountycourier.com
David Ralston cared, and Georgia is the better for it
I remember the first time I met Speaker David Ralston, though he was not yet Speaker. I had been working with the parent of a local youth with behavioral health needs, trying to navigate what seemed like one roadblock after another. We finally sought the help of our local legislator, Rep. David Ralston.
