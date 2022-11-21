ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Evanescence Perform ‘Take Cover’ With 8-Year-Old Viral Drummer

It's good to know that the future of music is bright, and we're also thankful for the bands that are there to foster that. During a recent visit to Glasgow in the U.K., the members of Evanescence met and spent time with aspiring 8-year-old drummer Caleb Hayes and the kid showed them what he's got as they ran through "Take Cover" during soundcheck ahead of their Thursday (Nov. 17) show at the OVO Hydro.
Watch Nirvana Cover Led Zeppelin in 1988 Before Dave Grohl Joined

Before Nirvana recruited Dave Grohl on drums, the soon-to-be-legendary grunge act from Aberdeen, Washington, was propelled by drummer Chad Channing. And around that time, circa 1988, the band would stage intimate (if not drunken) rehearsal sessions above a local salon owned by Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic's mom, Maria's Hair Design.
WASHINGTON STATE
Every 2023 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominee Revealed

All of the 2023 Grammy Award nominees were revealed Tuesday (Nov. 15), including those in the rock and metal categories. And after the nominees were read, it's looking like a potentially big year for acts such as Brandi Carlile, Ozzy Osbourne, Turnstile, The Black Keys, Idles, Wet Leg and Robert Plant.
Dave Mustaine Reveals When the Last Time He Spoke With James Hetfield Was

Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield aren't exactly buds, but they're not quite enemies either. In a new interview with Guitar.com, the Megadeth frontman revealed that he and Hetfield had actually been planning on doing a project together at some point, and that's the last time they had a conversation. Mustaine...
Elon Musk Roasts Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor on Twitter

Elon Musk is using his position as the new owner of Twitter to roast Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor. After Reznor spoke about his plans to depart Twitter, along with “the arrogance of the billionaire class,” Musk called the industrial musician a “crybaby.”. Musicians such as...
The 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022

Wow! What a year it's been for new music, and we're here to reflect upon the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022!. It's amazing to look at the amount of major acts putting out new records this year. There was so much that happened to Megadeth since their last album won a Grammy, leading to plenty of buzz and speculation about the music. Slipknot had us on high alert after dropping a new song in 2021. And Ozzy Osbourne gave us one of the more star-studded albums in metal history featuring a wealth of can't-miss collaborations.
The Greatest Punk Shows Ever Filmed

In our opinion, these are the greatest punk shows ever filmed, and you can watch them on YouTube right now. Maybe the all-time great punk concert ever caught on film was when the Bad Brains performed a short residency at CBGB’s in 1982. Over the Christmas holiday, the legendary D.C. hardcore punk band came up to New York City and absolutely destroyed. The Bad Brains were at maximum power at the time, with vocalist H.R. giving a masterclass in how to be the most energetic frontman humanly possible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
10 Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left

A bass player being the last original member of a band is an uncommon occurrence. When you think about it, the sole founding members who keep successful rock groups going are almost always lead singers who are the last remaining original member, or even guitarists who are the last remaining original member.
Neal Schon Accuses Prog Rock Cruise of Ripping Off Iconic Journey Album Cover

Guitarist Neal Schon has accused the Cruise to the Edge prog rock festival at sea of ripping off the artwork for Journey's classic 1981 album, Escape. Just a few days ago, the lineup for the 2024 edition of the festival cruise was revealed in a promotional flyer that also featured a not-so-subtle nod to the Escape cover. The original artwork features a scarab-like space ship bursting out from a shattered planet and, in the Cruise to the Edge poster, that scarab ship has been replaced by a cruise ship which is flying outward from, yes, a shattered orb resembling a planet.
MIAMI, FL
Watch Metallica’s 10-Minute Video Tribute to Jon + Marsha Zazula

Metallica played a special concert earlier this month in Hollywood, Fla. as a tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula, the couple that essentially helped start their career. At the beginning of the show, a tribute video played on the venue screens, and it's now been uploaded to YouTube so fans who weren't in attendance can check it out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
