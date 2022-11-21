Read full article on original website
Congress to Hold Antitrust Hearing on Ticketmaster Following Taylor Swift Chaos
Congress is officially set to hold an antitrust hearing on Ticketmaster after the chaos that ensued as a result of Taylor Swift's tour 2023 presale last week, according to Reuters. The hearing will be conducted by a U.S. Senate antitrust panel to highlight the lack of competition within the live...
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Explains Why Rockers Shouldn’t Care If Fans Smoke Weed at Shows
In case you're wondering if Chad Kroeger will get mad at you and yell at you for smoking weed at a Nickelback show, he won't. In fact, he'd prefer if you blew the smoke in his direction. Get Rollin' is the latest album from Nickelback, and it just came out...
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger – ‘We’re in Good Company’ for ‘Most Hated Band’ Label
Nickelback have endured the slings for years now, but they've learned to take it in stride. During a recent chat with Portugal's Metal Global (as viewed below), frontman Chad Kroeger addressed the backlash that has surrounded the band over the years, revealing that several acts have spoken with him about it while he also feels he has a handle on where it all came from.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Chad Kroeger Names Nickelback Song That Would Get Them Canceled if Released Today
Nickelback's latest album Get Rollin' is out everywhere today (Nov. 18), and the subject matter it covers ranges from prison and weed to love and heaven. In an interview ahead of the album's release, Chad Kroeger looked back on their song catalog and named the one that would probably get the band canceled if they released it today.
Disturbed Bring Back Iconic ‘Ooh-Wah-Ah-Ah-Ah’ in New Song ‘Part of Me’
Disturbed's brand new studio record Divisive is out today (Nov. 18), and David Draiman was right when he described the sound of it as "old-school Disturbed." The vocalist brought back the iconic "Ooh-wah-ah-ah-ah" in one of the new songs, which is titled, "Part of Me," though it sounds ever-so-slightly different.
Watch Evanescence Perform ‘Take Cover’ With 8-Year-Old Viral Drummer
It's good to know that the future of music is bright, and we're also thankful for the bands that are there to foster that. During a recent visit to Glasgow in the U.K., the members of Evanescence met and spent time with aspiring 8-year-old drummer Caleb Hayes and the kid showed them what he's got as they ran through "Take Cover" during soundcheck ahead of their Thursday (Nov. 17) show at the OVO Hydro.
Watch Nirvana Cover Led Zeppelin in 1988 Before Dave Grohl Joined
Before Nirvana recruited Dave Grohl on drums, the soon-to-be-legendary grunge act from Aberdeen, Washington, was propelled by drummer Chad Channing. And around that time, circa 1988, the band would stage intimate (if not drunken) rehearsal sessions above a local salon owned by Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic's mom, Maria's Hair Design.
Every 2023 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominee Revealed
All of the 2023 Grammy Award nominees were revealed Tuesday (Nov. 15), including those in the rock and metal categories. And after the nominees were read, it's looking like a potentially big year for acts such as Brandi Carlile, Ozzy Osbourne, Turnstile, The Black Keys, Idles, Wet Leg and Robert Plant.
The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson Wards Off Stage Crasher With Guitar at Concert
Every so often we're reminded that audience member presence onstage isn't always welcome. Such was the case Sunday night (Nov. 20) in Melbourne, Australia when one stage crasher got an up-close look at The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson's instruments while battling with security to remain in the spotlight.
Dave Mustaine Reveals When the Last Time He Spoke With James Hetfield Was
Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield aren't exactly buds, but they're not quite enemies either. In a new interview with Guitar.com, the Megadeth frontman revealed that he and Hetfield had actually been planning on doing a project together at some point, and that's the last time they had a conversation. Mustaine...
Elon Musk Roasts Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor on Twitter
Elon Musk is using his position as the new owner of Twitter to roast Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor. After Reznor spoke about his plans to depart Twitter, along with “the arrogance of the billionaire class,” Musk called the industrial musician a “crybaby.”. Musicians such as...
The 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022
Wow! What a year it's been for new music, and we're here to reflect upon the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022!. It's amazing to look at the amount of major acts putting out new records this year. There was so much that happened to Megadeth since their last album won a Grammy, leading to plenty of buzz and speculation about the music. Slipknot had us on high alert after dropping a new song in 2021. And Ozzy Osbourne gave us one of the more star-studded albums in metal history featuring a wealth of can't-miss collaborations.
The Greatest Punk Shows Ever Filmed
In our opinion, these are the greatest punk shows ever filmed, and you can watch them on YouTube right now. Maybe the all-time great punk concert ever caught on film was when the Bad Brains performed a short residency at CBGB’s in 1982. Over the Christmas holiday, the legendary D.C. hardcore punk band came up to New York City and absolutely destroyed. The Bad Brains were at maximum power at the time, with vocalist H.R. giving a masterclass in how to be the most energetic frontman humanly possible.
10 Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left
A bass player being the last original member of a band is an uncommon occurrence. When you think about it, the sole founding members who keep successful rock groups going are almost always lead singers who are the last remaining original member, or even guitarists who are the last remaining original member.
Why The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Isn’t Concerned About Following Music Industry Trends
Over the last few years alone, the music industry has undergone a lot of changes. Social media platforms, such as TikTok, have become huge drivers of artists' success. Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, however, isn't concerned about following these music trends, and has explained why they still plan to release a 33-track album.
Neal Schon Accuses Prog Rock Cruise of Ripping Off Iconic Journey Album Cover
Guitarist Neal Schon has accused the Cruise to the Edge prog rock festival at sea of ripping off the artwork for Journey's classic 1981 album, Escape. Just a few days ago, the lineup for the 2024 edition of the festival cruise was revealed in a promotional flyer that also featured a not-so-subtle nod to the Escape cover. The original artwork features a scarab-like space ship bursting out from a shattered planet and, in the Cruise to the Edge poster, that scarab ship has been replaced by a cruise ship which is flying outward from, yes, a shattered orb resembling a planet.
How Fred Durst Felt About Custom ‘Durst Burst’ Guitar With His Face On It
There are many interesting and uniquely crafted guitars out there, but are you ready for the "Durst Burst"? Yes, the Limp Bizkit frontman's red-cap era visage now adorns a guitar, and the creator of the instrument has now shared video of the first time he was able to meet Fred Durst and present him with his creation.
AFI Playing ‘Sing the Sorrow’ in Full ‘For the First + Last Time Ever’ at 20th Anniversary Show
Has it really been 20 years? AFI have a big anniversary coming up in 2023, and they'll celebrate it with a concert arena filled with fans playing a one-time, full-album performance of their 2003 Sing the Sorrow album. The SoCal rockers will play the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on...
Watch Metallica’s 10-Minute Video Tribute to Jon + Marsha Zazula
Metallica played a special concert earlier this month in Hollywood, Fla. as a tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula, the couple that essentially helped start their career. At the beginning of the show, a tribute video played on the venue screens, and it's now been uploaded to YouTube so fans who weren't in attendance can check it out.
