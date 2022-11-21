Read full article on original website
Related
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Taylor Swift, ‘Pitch Perfect’, 98 Degrees and Katharine McPhee
Taylor Swift‘s home on Cornelia Street in New York City — yes, she sang about it on her Lover album — is up for sale and could be yours for $45,000 a month. Corcoran listed the 1870s carriage house-turned-luxury home that Taylor once rented. It has four bedrooms, five baths, three gas fireplaces and more perks fit for a pop star.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
jambroadcasting.com
Watch Shane Hawkins & Nandi Bushell jam together backstage at London Taylor Hawkins show
In between all the rock legends who played the Taylor Hawkins concerts in September, it may have been the youngest people onstage who stole the show. Hawkins’ teenage son Shane memorably took his father’s place on drums to play “My Hero” along with Foo Fighters, while kid music prodigy Nandi Bushell — who went viral after challenging Dave Grohl to a drum battle — joined the Foos for “Learn to Fly” during the concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Lady Gaga, Katharine McPhee, Mel C, Jordin Sparks, Gloria Estefan and Paula Abdul
Lady Gaga is heading to London’s Kensington Palace — well, one of her iconic outfits is, anyway. Rolling Stone reports the flowing green gown she wore to the 2020 MTV VMAs will be featured at the State Apartments at Kensington Palace’s “Crown to Couture” exhibit. The dress will be featured alongside some iconic pieces of fashion history stemming from the 18th century. It opens April 5.
jambroadcasting.com
Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson’s ‘Yellowstone’ song, Tyler Hubbard’s Thanksgiving plans + more
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Bonnie Raitt is set to help Brandi Carlile celebrate motherhood next May. The singer is one of several artists who have signed on for Brandi’s new Mothership Weekend festival, taking place May 12 to 14 aka Mother’s Day weekend, in Miramar Beach, Florida. “This is a celebration of matriarchy through rock & roll,” Brandi shares on Instagram. “Bring the kids, bring your wife, bring your mom, or just come alone and you’ll […]
Comments / 0