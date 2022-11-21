Read full article on original website
Bobby Flay Pairs His Thanksgiving Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter — Get the Recipe
Bobby Flay knows how essential it is to prep ahead for Thanksgiving. In this roasted sweet potatoes recipe, which was adapted from his new cookbook Sundays With Sophie, Flay tops the spuds with a dollop of creamy date-lime butter. "You can make the date-lime butter days ahead of time, giving...
EatingWell
Melting Butternut Squash with Cumin & Cilantro
157 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 4g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 20693IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 41mg; vitamin e iu 6IU; folate 52mg; vitamin k 3mg; sodium 316mg; calcium 102mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 66mg; phosphorus 67mg; potassium 692mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 1mcg.
EatingWell
Sweet Potato Bundt Cake with Maple Glaze
To prepare cake: Sift cake flour, all-purpose flour, oat flour, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, white pepper, cardamom, allspice and nutmeg into a large bowl. Combine granulated sugar, brown sugar and oil in another large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla, beating on medium speed until thoroughly combined.
Sausage, Butternut Squash, and Gnocci | Dinner Recipe
This pasta is so delicious! It may sound a little odd, but you'll love it once you try it! This ended up being one of my favorite meals I have made. It is a perfect comfort food with an amazing flavor.
gordonramsayclub.com
Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)
This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
Comfort Foods: Shrimp Bisque A Southern Classic
This simple, shrimp bisque recipe is a southern classic. Thick and creamy pureed French soup only takes 45 minutes to make. It can be made with shellfish of any kind, such as shrimp, crab, lobster or a combination of all three to make a seafood bisque. This recipe includes spices, heavy cream, butter and shrimp along with a little cognac.
Delish
Salted Praline Pecan Pie
Step 1In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, and salt. Add butter, and, using your hands, mix together until pea-sized and some slightly larger pieces form. Add vinegar and then ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until dough starts to come together and is moist but not wet and sticky (test by squeezing some with your fingers). Mixture will be crumbly.
Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
The ideal appetizer for a holiday gathering should be bite-size and satisfyingly cheesy, have a pop of umami, and keep people coming back for more without spoiling their appetites. These cream cheese stuffed mushrooms check all the boxes. The best part is that they cannot be easier to prepare. Unlike...
Crispy Butternut Squash Samsa
Samsa is a crispy, savory pastry baked in a tandyr oven, traditionally from Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries. You usually see the handmade laminated dough filled with chunks of lamb and onion, but my favorite filling happens to be pumpkin, cumin, and ghee. Something magical happens to the texture of the squash as it steams in the pocket of buttery pastry. The butter and cumin infuse a ton of flavor into the filling, and the contrast between the soft filling and the crispy, crunchy outer pastry shell is extremely satisfying.
Agriculture Online
ACORN SQUASH WITH RUSTIC RAISIN SAUCE
1 11⁄4 -lb. acorn squash (1 medium) or other small winter squash. 1⁄2 cup chopped onion (1 medium) Prep: 20 minutes Slow cook: 4 to 5 hours (low) or 2 to 2 1⁄2 hours (high) Lightly coat a 31⁄2 - or 4-qt. slow cooker with nonstick cooking...
fox56news.com
Pumpkin sheet cake with cream cheese icing, butterscotch apple pie
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9×13 pan. In a large bowl, blend together the pumpkin, sugar, and vegetable oil. Add the eggs and blend again. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt and add to the pumpkin mixture. Stir to combine and transfer to the prepared cake pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow cooling completely before icing.
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
thecountrycook.net
Turkey Pot Pie Casserole
This Turkey Pot Pie Casserole has a thick, creamy filling topped with homemade biscuits that makes for the perfect comfort meal!. Topped with homemade biscuits and filled with vegetables and turkey, this Turkey Pot Pie Casserole is the perfect dish to warm you up and use some of that leftover Thanksgiving turkey! With easy to find ingredients, this recipe comes together in about an hour and serves a crowd. No need for sides with this one, this Turkey Pot Pie Casserole is a meal in itself!
gordonramsayclub.com
Tiramisu Pancakes (10-Minute Recipe)
Creamy, unique, and delicious! These tiramisu pancakes are so simple to make – you will need around 10 minutes to prepare them! Plus, they will offer you an amazing tiramisu taste. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the pancakes:. 90 grams plain flour. 20 grams cocoa powder.
Souped out already? Try this sweet potato gratin instead
After a glorious, too-brief autumn, it feels like winter. The trees, bare arms outstretched towards the sky, are mostly free of leaves. Fat, furry squirrels leap from branch to branch, chasing one another’s tails in a mad quest for the last few acorns. The sun rises later than I’d like, and sets before I’m done writing for the day. Before long, it will be the end of this year.I’m slowly getting into holiday mode and looking for excuses to indulge. Sometimes that looks like a caramel-filled bonbon after lunch. Sometimes it might be a crisp gin martini with extra olives....
CBS News
Recipe: Mini Oatmeal-Cranberry Whoopie Pies, from New York Times Cooking
Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Melissa Clark's Mini Oatmeal-Cranberry Whoopie Pies. These miniature whoopie pies may be small, but they are packed with flavor. Chewy oatmeal cookies are spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg...
EatingWell
Surprise Pie with Pears & Ginger
How Another Family's Recipe Brought My Community Together. Several years ago, I spotted something that belonged to an ex-boyfriend in my kitchen drawer. On a yellow index card in unfamiliar handwriting was the recipe for surprise pie, a speciality of his Virginian family. Surprise pie gets its name from a...
agupdate.com
Turkey Pie
Preheat oven to 425°. Spray pie pan or shallow baking dish (8x8-inch) with nonstick cooking spray. Place turkey in bottom of pan or dish. Mix prepared celery, onions, carrots and peas in a medium bowl. Spread vegetables on top of turkey. Pour gravy on top of vegetables and turkey....
HealthCentral.com
Caprese Quesadilla With Spinach
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place the tortilla in the dry pan to heat up. When the bottom just begins to get crispy, after about 1-2 minutes, flip the tortilla. Cover one-half of the tortilla with the mozzarella cheese. Top with sliced tomato and baby spinach. Cover the pan to allow the spinach to wilt and mozzarella cheese to melt, about 2 minutes.
uproarcsu.com
Recipes for Fall
Autumn weather calls for hearty, warm meals. The heat of the summer has begun to fade, so it’s a great time to get back to the oven or stovetop. The following recipes are warm comfort foods which are also great for students beginning to cook. Pumpkin-Banana bread. This recipe...
