Ronald Dalton Jr. Defends His Film That Kyrie Irving Boosted
The filmmaker behind the controversial film 'Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America', Ronald Dalton Jr., has issued a press release defending it on Twitter. The film, which many have criticized due to antisemitic content, has been the source of troubles for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving who has been suspended for his support of the film on social media. The post Ronald Dalton Jr. Defends His Film That Kyrie Irving Boosted appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Kevin Durant: 'Everybody' Wants Brooklyn Nets to Fail
Kevin Durant believes everybody wants to see the Brooklyn Nets fail
Kyrie Irving says Yuta Watanabe is the 'best shooter in the world right now'
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is one of the best players in the NBA right now and throughout his career, he has been around some great players. That made what Irving had to say about wing Yuta Watanabe after their 115-106 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday important. Watanabe...
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
This Knicks-Sixers Trade Features Immanuel Quickley
Contending NBA teams don’t typically target young players. There is good reason for that. Typically, young players aren’t ready for the rigors of contention. Playing for the NBA championship requires a certain amount of mental toughness. Many young players simply do not have it. At the same time,...
Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Files Restraining Order After LA Man Stalks Her
A obsessed man has apparently been keeping his eye on one of the Bryant daughters for the past couple of years. Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, filed a restraining order against a man in Los Angeles who has allegedly been stalking her. According to NBC...
Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Want To Move Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets seem to be tired of the Kyrie Irving drama and could be looking to move on.
Clippers Insider Says Paul George And Kawhi Leonard May Not Return Until December
The Los Angeles Clippers might be without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for the foreseeable future.
Kevin Garnett’s honest reaction to Kevin Durant blatantly throwing shade at Nets teammates
Last week, Kevin Durant threw a bit of shade at his Brooklyn Nets teammate by questioning their skill level. KD made it clear that he did not mean any disrespect, but he did say that fans should only expect so much from a starting lineup that featured himself, Edmund Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, and Nic Claxton.
East Notes: Celtics, Robert Williams, Raptors, Knicks
Center Robert Williams III is hoping to return from a knee injury by Christmas, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Williams has started to take part in 3-on-3 halfcourt drills in practice. Regardless, the Celtics could be in the market for another big man. “I think for Boston now as...
What Mavericks Star Said About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics returned home after a three-game road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in the 2022-23 season Wednesday night. Mavericks star Luka Doncic spoke highly of the Celtics’ young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — both of whom have led Boston to an NBA-best 13-4 record — prior to tip off.
Irving scores 29, Nets beat depleted Raptors 112-98
TORONTO (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 19 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Nic Claxton had 14 points and 12 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 112-98 on Wednesday night. Toronto held Kevin Durant to 12 points but still lost to the Nets...
Luka Doncic shares high praise for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
There will be plenty of star power at TD Garden on Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks. Mavs superstar Luka Doncic is set to face off against the C's All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It's almost always a thrilling matchup when these two teams face off, though Boston will be looking for different results this time around.
How to Watch Kings-Celtics Game On Friday
The Sacramento Kings (10-7) and Boston Celtics (14-4) will play each other on Friday night in Boston. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT for Clippers vs Nuggets
The LA Clippers have hit the injury bug yet again. The team will remain incredibly shorthanded as they face off against the Denver Nuggets in a game that will likely have playoff implications. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard will all be out for the LA Clippers. Leonard is...
