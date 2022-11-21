ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

HipHopWired

Ronald Dalton Jr. Defends His Film That Kyrie Irving Boosted

The filmmaker behind the controversial film 'Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America', Ronald Dalton Jr., has issued a press release defending it on Twitter. The film, which many have criticized due to antisemitic content, has been the source of troubles for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving who has been suspended for his support of the film on social media. The post Ronald Dalton Jr. Defends His Film That Kyrie Irving Boosted appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Sixers Trade Features Immanuel Quickley

Contending NBA teams don’t typically target young players. There is good reason for that. Typically, young players aren’t ready for the rigors of contention. Playing for the NBA championship requires a certain amount of mental toughness. Many young players simply do not have it. At the same time,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
Yardbarker

East Notes: Celtics, Robert Williams, Raptors, Knicks

Center Robert Williams III is hoping to return from a knee injury by Christmas, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Williams has started to take part in 3-on-3 halfcourt drills in practice. Regardless, the Celtics could be in the market for another big man. “I think for Boston now as...
NESN

What Mavericks Star Said About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics returned home after a three-game road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in the 2022-23 season Wednesday night. Mavericks star Luka Doncic spoke highly of the Celtics’ young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — both of whom have led Boston to an NBA-best 13-4 record — prior to tip off.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Irving scores 29, Nets beat depleted Raptors 112-98

TORONTO (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 19 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Nic Claxton had 14 points and 12 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 112-98 on Wednesday night. Toronto held Kevin Durant to 12 points but still lost to the Nets...
IRVING, NY
NBC Sports

Luka Doncic shares high praise for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

There will be plenty of star power at TD Garden on Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks. Mavs superstar Luka Doncic is set to face off against the C's All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It's almost always a thrilling matchup when these two teams face off, though Boston will be looking for different results this time around.
BOSTON, MA
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT for Clippers vs Nuggets

The LA Clippers have hit the injury bug yet again. The team will remain incredibly shorthanded as they face off against the Denver Nuggets in a game that will likely have playoff implications. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard will all be out for the LA Clippers. Leonard is...
DENVER, CO
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

