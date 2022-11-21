The filmmaker behind the controversial film 'Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America', Ronald Dalton Jr., has issued a press release defending it on Twitter. The film, which many have criticized due to antisemitic content, has been the source of troubles for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving who has been suspended for his support of the film on social media. The post Ronald Dalton Jr. Defends His Film That Kyrie Irving Boosted appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

16 DAYS AGO