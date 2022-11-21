Read full article on original website
kpcw.org
What to expect form US Ski and Snowboard teams this season
US Ski and Snowboard CEO Sophie Goldschmidt talks about the upcoming season and shares a look back at her first year on the job.
kpcw.org
High Valley Transit's new Heber Valley routes
High Valley Transit District Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez has an update on the new Heber Valley routes and what's next for the Park City - Salt Lake City Connect.
Edison House, Salt Lake City social club, set to open next month
Edison House, a membership-only social club, is coming to downtown Salt Lake City.Yes, and: Axios got a sneak peek of the 30,000-square-foot space before its Dec. 5 opening date.Details: For $225 a month and a $500 onboarding fee, Edison House members will have unlimited access to the three-story clubhouse and to exclusive social events.Located at 335 South 200 W, it will feature a boutique fitness center, a rooftop pool, four bars and a restaurant.Former Pallet Bistro head chef Buzz Willey is the club's executive chef. He joined earlier this year, Lauren Boyack, the club's head of membership, told Axios. State...
US News and World Report
The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah
Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
How to Throw Bombs, Save Lives, and Raise a Family in Paradise on $22 an Hour
Last winter a ski-patrollers union in Park City, Utah, made headlines for its standoff against Vail Resorts over wages. The dust has since settled on negotiations, but the conversations they sparked about what ski-industry workers deserve may just be getting started. Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing,...
kpcw.org
Utah Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Office, with $3B budget, gets new director
New director of the Utah Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Office Kim Christy talks about his new position and what the office does.
Multiple agencies participate in backcountry rescue
PARK CITY, Utah — Multiple agencies participated in a backcountry rescue around 9 a.m. today. Park City Fire District Medic Ambulance 37, Back Country 33, and Back Country 3 all […]
hebervalleyradio.com
Wednesday Morning Crash South of Heber City
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Wednesday morning at 8:49 am, UDOT reported a crash on northbound US 40 seven miles south of Heber City at milepost 28. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.gov. This is traditionally a heavy travel day. The weather conditions are expected to...
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape
1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
kcpw.org
Real Estate Frenzy and Rural Utah
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2022)— This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s real estate frenzy and its impact on rural Utahns. Over the last year, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties experienced increases in housing prices. Salt Lake County,...
buildingsaltlake.com
Mayor Mendenhall: UDOT must protect homes in path of I-15 project
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall plans to call on the Utah Department of...
tippnews.com
World of Illumination Opens Today in Salt Lake City with an All-New Holiday Light Show
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is coming to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City this holiday season. With this addition, the company adds its sixth location to its lineup of shows in the United States.
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
ksl.com
Housing market: This Utah metro saw nation's biggest drop in sales
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City metro area is among the top housing markets in the U.S. to see the most dramatic yearly declines in home sales and boosts to for-sale inventory since high interest rates have taken a toll on the national market. That's according to...
burlington-record.com
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
kpcw.org
Communities That Care to get new executive director
Outgoing Executive Director of Communities That Care, Mary Christa Smith, talks about what's next for the organization now that she's leaving after more than five years.
kpcw.org
Summit County to protect more open space with $50M bond
Summit County Public Lands Manager Jessica Kirby discusses the Open Space Advisory Committee Notice of Interest process regarding the $50M open space bond.
Police Log: juvenile $1000 Polo Ralph Lauren theft, juvenile burglary over $5 owed
Tuesday, November 22 Auto Theft Deputies responded to an auto theft incident on West Ute Boulevard in the Kimball Junction area. The complainant stated that the theft occurred between 4:00pm […]
Gephardt Daily
Davis County man charged after allegedly taking, using blade on flight from New York to SLC Int’l Airport
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old Syracuse, Utah man has been arrested after allegedly carrying and brandishing a straight-edged blade Monday on a flight from New York state to Salt Lake City. Suspect Merrill Darrell Fackrell was charged Tuesday with carrying a weapon...
Rudolph will not be the only ungulate in the skies above Utah this winter season
UTAH — With Christmas and thoughts of Rudolph on the horizon, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be proving that deer can fly although be it with some assistance […]
