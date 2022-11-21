ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpcw.org

What to expect form US Ski and Snowboard teams this season

US Ski and Snowboard CEO Sophie Goldschmidt talks about the upcoming season and shares a look back at her first year on the job. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

High Valley Transit's new Heber Valley routes

High Valley Transit District Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez has an update on the new Heber Valley routes and what’s next for the Park City - Salt Lake City Connect. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Edison House, Salt Lake City social club, set to open next month

Edison House, a membership-only social club, is coming to downtown Salt Lake City.Yes, and: Axios got a sneak peek of the 30,000-square-foot space before its Dec. 5 opening date.Details: For $225 a month and a $500 onboarding fee, Edison House members will have unlimited access to the three-story clubhouse and to exclusive social events.Located at 335 South 200 W, it will feature a boutique fitness center, a rooftop pool, four bars and a restaurant.Former Pallet Bistro head chef Buzz Willey is the club's executive chef. He joined earlier this year, Lauren Boyack, the club's head of membership, told Axios. State...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
US News and World Report

The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah

Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Utah Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Office, with $3B budget, gets new director

New director of the Utah Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Office Kim Christy talks about his new position and what the office does. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Wednesday Morning Crash South of Heber City

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Wednesday morning at 8:49 am, UDOT reported a crash on northbound US 40 seven miles south of Heber City at milepost 28. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.gov. This is traditionally a heavy travel day. The weather conditions are expected to...
HEBER CITY, UT
luxury-houses.net

This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape

1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HUNTSVILLE, UT
kcpw.org

Real Estate Frenzy and Rural Utah

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2022)— This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s real estate frenzy and its impact on rural Utahns. Over the last year, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties experienced increases in housing prices. Salt Lake County,...
UTAH STATE
buildingsaltlake.com

Mayor Mendenhall: UDOT must protect homes in path of I-15 project

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall plans to call on the Utah Department of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Communities That Care to get new executive director

Outgoing Executive Director of Communities That Care, Mary Christa Smith, talks about what's next for the organization now that she's leaving after more than five years. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Summit County to protect more open space with $50M bond

Summit County Public Lands Manager Jessica Kirby discusses the Open Space Advisory Committee Notice of Interest process regarding the $50M open space bond. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy