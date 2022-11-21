Read full article on original website
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Pink Delivers Stunning Tribute to Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at the AMAs [Watch]
The American Music Awards paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John on Sunday night (Nov. 20) and tapped pop megastar Pink to do the honors. Donning a champagne beaded gown with feather trim, Pink effortlessly sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You," an iconic breakout from Newton-John's most beloved work, 1978's Grease.
Charles Kelley Shares New Song That’s a ‘Goodbye Letter to Alcohol’ [Listen]
Charles Kelley is letting fans into his journey to sobriety. The Lady A singer shared a vulnerable song he wrote called "As Far as You Could," which he says is his "goodbye letter to alcohol." "This song is my goodbye letter to alcohol," he writes on social media alongside a...
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Tim McGraw’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Tim McGraw: He's a household name, the quasi-subject of one of Taylor Swift's hits and one of country's most beloved stars. The 55-year-old released his first single, "What Room Was the Holiday In," on March 29, 1991, and though it didn't fare well on the charts, it was the start of an extremely successful career, highlighted by two six-times-platinum records (1994's Not a Moment Too Soon and 2000's Greatest Hits), three Grammy Awards, 11 CMA Awards and more than 42 million albums sold.
Bailey Zimmerman Says He’s Not REALLY Against Falling in Love
Bailey Zimmerman delivers a scorching take-down of romance in his Billboard Country Airplay Top 10 hit, "Fall in Love" -- but he says that the song isn't quite that simple. "It's kind of more than that, I feel like. It's just the feeling right after she leaves, or right after she does something stupid, you feel like you never wanna fall in love again, you know? So it's more like, right in the moment, that feeling," he explains to Taste of Country Night's Evan Paul at the CMA Awards Radio Row.
Miranda Lambert Invites Us Into Her Kitchen With New Cookbook, ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’
Ring the dinner bell, y'all! Miranda Lambert is serving up some delicious Southern recipes in her first cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen. Her debut cookbook will feature some of the singer's favorite recipes, including quite a few from her childhood in Texas. The book will also include some stories from Lambert's life off the road, surrounded by her close group of girlfriends.
John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up. In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach...
Everything Leaving Netflix in December
By our count, there are 112 new movies and shows being added to Netflix in December. That’s the good news. The bad news is 34 movies and shows are leaving Netflix in December. So if you want to watch any of the titles, below, the clock is definitely ticking.
Randy Houser’s New Album Is More on the Traditional Side
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
