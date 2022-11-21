Read full article on original website
5 food shortages that will dent your wallet this holiday season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products — wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey — which could affect the price and availability of some of your favorite holiday dishes. Consumer Price Index: 8 Ways to...
How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving
November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ’s, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Roasting a turkey is the worst part of Thanksgiving — so do this instead
Let's be real here: Roasting a turkey is factually the worst part of preparing a Thanksgiving meal, especially if you are cooking for a crowd. Once I hit adulthood and absorbed the bulk of holiday cooking responsibilities — a natural byproduct of working in food, I think — every November, I found myself increasingly resentful of what was essentially a stupid 16-pound winged ice cube sitting in my freezer waiting to be thawed.
Aldi Promising Thanksgiving Food To Be Priced At 2019 Levels As Inflation Rises
Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy your family and friends. So to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Aldi is holding a "Price Rewind" offer that brings back the prices from 2019, when inflation was at 2%.
Why do Americans celebrate Thanksgiving?
Americans started preparing their Thanksgiving menus weeks ago, with the requisite turkeys and stuffing ingredients likely already purchased for the holiday, which is celebrated this year on Thursday 24 November. Apart from the food - arguably the main component of the day - the holiday is a beloved time of year when Americans come together to celebrate what they are thankful for, either with family or friends.In America, Thanksgiving is a cultural holiday that symbolises peace, thankfulness, and the beginning of the holiday season.What is Thanksgiving and where did it come from?Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States...
Your Thanksgiving dinner is a climate killer
Here’s some food for thought: Americans will waste more than 305 million pounds of food this Thanksgiving, or nearly one pound per person nationwide. That’s according to the nonprofit ReFED, which estimates the production of this year’s never-eaten turkey legs, gravy-smothered potatoes and stuffing scraps will add over a million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere — a heavy toll for a single holiday. Food waste remains...
How To Save Money on Thanksgiving Dinner — Even on a Tight Budget
Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner and before you know it, it will be time to pop your turkey (or tofurkey) in the oven. This Thanksgiving may be more expensive than the past years with food...
Grocery inflation pushes Americans to restaurants on Thanksgiving
High grocery prices are pushing more Americans out of their homes and into restaurants this Thanksgiving. Inflation is causing Americans to be more price-conscious.
Talking Turkey — This Year’s Thanksgiving Dinner Prices
The price of a traditional Thanksgiving meal might cause sticker shock to some consumers this holiday season, considering inflation has sent food prices to historic levels. With fewer than two weeks to prepare, shoppers might wonder how to budget for the signature holiday feast: turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberries, green beans, rolls, and pies.
