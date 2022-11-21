ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision

Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
OXFORD, MS
iheart.com

Chilling New Details Emerge in the Triple Murder of UVA Football Players

Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of killing one of the victims, Devin Chandler, while Chandler was sleeping, the Albemarle County prosecutor said via CNN, citing a witness. Chandler's Virginia Cavaliers teammates, Lavel Davis Jr....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock on Florida Recruit, N-Word Outrage: 'It's Criminally Insane'

Jason Whitlock: “Marcus Stokes, the high school quarterback, four-star recruit, White guy, headed to the University of Florida— he’s rapping some commercial rap song that the hook or the chorus has the words ‘my n-word’ or something in it, he records himself driving and singing the song, puts in on social media, and the University of Florida has stripped this young man of his scholarship. This seems criminally insane to me that an 18-year-old kid singing a song that is put out for everybody to listen to – the whole design of music is to provoke people into singing it – and we’re destroying this young man’s life. Over singing a rap song that everybody else in the country sings? I don’t know what the University of Florida is doing or thinking. I know the social media thing is rigged up and that these coaches and the administration of Florida are in a tough spot because we’ve created this fake, alternate universe world, but this is reprehensible and repulsive. I’ve seen some of his high school teammates and friends that are Black tweeting out like ‘hey man, you got Marcus Stokes all messed up, that ain’t him at all, there’s nothing racist about this dude.’ When is this going to stop? When is the ‘gotcha’, ‘hey you sung a rap song!’, when is that going to stop??... I’ll tell you why they [White people] want to say it [the n-word], it’s because popular culture has made it so popular. You can’t listen to a rap song that isn’t built around that word, and everybody is partying, dancing, singing, and these other guys when they go on concerts, and Kanye singing ‘I ain’t saying she’s a gold digger, but she ain’t messing with no ____’, they all scream it at a concert. It’s a concert filled with White people, and the rappers ask the audience to sing it and say it. It’s human nature. If you see someone appearing to have fun, ‘oh, they’re appearing to be having fun, they’re all screaming the n-word. That looks like fun and they’re making money off it’, it’s going to make people want to do it. My reaction to the whole thing is why does anybody want to say it [the n-word]? Black, White, whatever.” (Full Segment Above)
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Las Vegas Has Clear Pick In Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are set to meet with undefeated seasons on the line and a Big Ten Championship Game berth at stake. Las Vegas has the Buckeyes as favorites, with Ohio State being favored by...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule Makes Decision On Nebraska Job

After being fired by the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule was rumored to be one of the top targets to fill the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach opening. And according CBS' Dennis Dodd, the job was reportedly Rhule's for the taking, but he ultimately decided against it. Per Dodd:. Did Matt Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Calls Out Playoff Committee Over Latest Rankings

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn't pleased with a couple decisions made by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in this week's rankings. Like fans all over the college football world, RG3 took a shot at the committee's choice to rank a two-loss LSU team ahead of one-loss USC — and two-loss Alabama ahead of one-loss Clemson.
TENNESSEE STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
The Spun

Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday

With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Miami

Former pro boxer threatened to shoot up Miami gym, police say

MIAMI - A former pro boxer was arrested after he reportedly threatened to shoot up a Miami gym. On November 11th, Azea Agustama, who worked as a trainer, had his membership revoked at BOXR Gym, 1310 NE First Ave, after he got into an argument with someone there, according to his arrest report. The 39-year-old was issued a trespass warning. On Tuesday, November 22nd, he called the police and returned to the gym to pick up his personal belongings. He also "made multiple electronic threats to kill or do bodily harm with a firearm on social media posts...
MIAMI, FL

