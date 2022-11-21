Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The race for Deion Sanders rumored to be down to two programs
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was one of three names that received the most steam when it came to the Auburn head coach opening, joining Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. Sanders, who has led Jackson State to 23 wins over the last...
Daily Beast
UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says
After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night. University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
After TakeOff's shooting death, Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel
HOUSTON — The repercussions from the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff in downtown Houston are spilling over into college sports. Jackson State football coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders banned his players from leaving their Houston hotel this weekend. They'll be in town to play Texas Southern University.
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision
Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
iheart.com
Chilling New Details Emerge in the Triple Murder of UVA Football Players
Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of killing one of the victims, Devin Chandler, while Chandler was sleeping, the Albemarle County prosecutor said via CNN, citing a witness. Chandler's Virginia Cavaliers teammates, Lavel Davis Jr....
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock on Florida Recruit, N-Word Outrage: 'It's Criminally Insane'
Jason Whitlock: “Marcus Stokes, the high school quarterback, four-star recruit, White guy, headed to the University of Florida— he’s rapping some commercial rap song that the hook or the chorus has the words ‘my n-word’ or something in it, he records himself driving and singing the song, puts in on social media, and the University of Florida has stripped this young man of his scholarship. This seems criminally insane to me that an 18-year-old kid singing a song that is put out for everybody to listen to – the whole design of music is to provoke people into singing it – and we’re destroying this young man’s life. Over singing a rap song that everybody else in the country sings? I don’t know what the University of Florida is doing or thinking. I know the social media thing is rigged up and that these coaches and the administration of Florida are in a tough spot because we’ve created this fake, alternate universe world, but this is reprehensible and repulsive. I’ve seen some of his high school teammates and friends that are Black tweeting out like ‘hey man, you got Marcus Stokes all messed up, that ain’t him at all, there’s nothing racist about this dude.’ When is this going to stop? When is the ‘gotcha’, ‘hey you sung a rap song!’, when is that going to stop??... I’ll tell you why they [White people] want to say it [the n-word], it’s because popular culture has made it so popular. You can’t listen to a rap song that isn’t built around that word, and everybody is partying, dancing, singing, and these other guys when they go on concerts, and Kanye singing ‘I ain’t saying she’s a gold digger, but she ain’t messing with no ____’, they all scream it at a concert. It’s a concert filled with White people, and the rappers ask the audience to sing it and say it. It’s human nature. If you see someone appearing to have fun, ‘oh, they’re appearing to be having fun, they’re all screaming the n-word. That looks like fun and they’re making money off it’, it’s going to make people want to do it. My reaction to the whole thing is why does anybody want to say it [the n-word]? Black, White, whatever.” (Full Segment Above)
UVA shooting victim Mike Hollins removed from ventilator; 'devastated' by teammates' deaths
University of Virginia RB Mike Hollins has been removed from a ventilator after he was wounded in a school shooting that left three dead.
Las Vegas Has Clear Pick In Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are set to meet with undefeated seasons on the line and a Big Ten Championship Game berth at stake. Las Vegas has the Buckeyes as favorites, with Ohio State being favored by...
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
ESPN Analyst Ben Watson Storms Off Set After College Football Host Cracks Wife Joke: WATCH
Usually, college football fans tune into ESPN to see the drama that occurs on the field each and every Saturday.... The post ESPN Analyst Ben Watson Storms Off Set After College Football Host Cracks Wife Joke: WATCH appeared first on Outsider.
Report: Matt Rhule Makes Decision On Nebraska Job
After being fired by the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule was rumored to be one of the top targets to fill the Nebraska Cornhuskers' head coach opening. And according CBS' Dennis Dodd, the job was reportedly Rhule's for the taking, but he ultimately decided against it. Per Dodd:. Did Matt Rhule...
Robert Griffin III Calls Out Playoff Committee Over Latest Rankings
ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wasn't pleased with a couple decisions made by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in this week's rankings. Like fans all over the college football world, RG3 took a shot at the committee's choice to rank a two-loss LSU team ahead of one-loss USC — and two-loss Alabama ahead of one-loss Clemson.
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
5-Star Alabama Running Back Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
A former top Alabama recruit has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, running back Trey Sanders has submitted his name into the portal. He joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect and the class of 2019's top-ranked running back. Despite his high recruiting grade,...
College Football Star Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
With the college football season coming to an end, programs will start to go through a rebuilding process. The same can be said for players, who will be evaluating their futures. One star college football wide receiver has already decided he doesn't want to stay where he's at for another season.
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday
With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
College football video game release date by EA Sports announced
EA Sports announced that its popular college football video game is set to return in the summer of 2024 after an absence of 11 years. The gaming company is effectively starting from scratch to make the game instead of using the coding from the Madden NFL games or merely trying to build off the ...
Former pro boxer threatened to shoot up Miami gym, police say
MIAMI - A former pro boxer was arrested after he reportedly threatened to shoot up a Miami gym. On November 11th, Azea Agustama, who worked as a trainer, had his membership revoked at BOXR Gym, 1310 NE First Ave, after he got into an argument with someone there, according to his arrest report. The 39-year-old was issued a trespass warning. On Tuesday, November 22nd, he called the police and returned to the gym to pick up his personal belongings. He also "made multiple electronic threats to kill or do bodily harm with a firearm on social media posts...
