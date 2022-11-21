ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Oswego County Today

Oswego County STOP-DWI Reminds People ‘Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving’

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced that Oswego County has joined forces with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a special Thanksgiving campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and ensure that everyone enjoys a safe holiday.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

James B. Pryse

James B. Pryse, 77, of Oswego, passed away peacefully at Oswego Hospital on Saturday, November 19, 2022 after a brief but courageous fight with lung cancer. Born in Kentucky and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Mary Catherine Mayes and Raymond Pryse. Jim served in the US Navy during the Vietnam war, and after leaving the military moved to Oswego where he married Mary E. Laird. He worked at Novelis for 52 years.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Former Oswego County Sheriff Todd Recognized With Building Dedication

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Public Safety Building has been dedicated in honor of former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd. Todd was employed with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 45 years in various roles, including as a deputy, sergeant, investigator, undersheriff and sheriff before his retirement in 2019. A ceremony was held at the Oswego County Public Safety Building, with many in attendance and multiple speakers.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Rural Health Network Announces Rural Health Champions

FULTON – In celebration of National Rural Health Day, the Rural Health Network (RHN) of Oswego County recognized two community members for their exceptional leadership and their work as advocates for Oswego County health providers and residents. Oswego Health’s Emergency Department Director Jen Fassano, RN, and Tina Bourgeois, senior...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: November 21, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 106 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20) this past week, and three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. “We are always sad to report the loss of...
Oswego County Today

Volney Elementary Raises Money With Annual Turkey Trot

FULTON – Students at Volney Elementary in Fulton ran in their annual Turkey Trot event, raising money for their school community. On Friday, Nov. 18, Volney students walked, jogged and ran in their school’s third annual Turkey Trot. Despite cold temperatures, students UPK through sixth grade buttoned up to run laps around the school.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

AAA: Fireproof Your Holiday Feasts

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Food is a big part of holiday fun, but festivities can take your attention away from cooking and lead to fires. Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and injuries. With guests gathering for Thanksgiving, the chance of a mishap increases. In...
Oswego County Today

Muriel Adkins

FULTON – Muriel Adkins, 75, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her son’s home in Oswego, New York. Muriel was born in Fulton to the late Harrison and Lena (Procopio) VanDeWater. She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Adkins retired from Nestles Co., Fulton after working for 30+ years as an Administrative Assistant with the Quality Assurance Labs. Muriel’s first love was her family.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Michaels Speaks To Fulton Lions Club

FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels made a presentation recently at the November Fulton Lions Club meeting on the progress of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects, upcoming special events, and additional beautification projects. Michaels, who is also a Fulton Lion, explained the different phases of construction in...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

