County Announces Plans To Invest $2 Million Into Oswego’s Legends Fields Complex
OSWEGO — Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: November 13 – November 19
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program was recently honored to be selected as an “Economic Champion” by CenterState CEO. Full story here. Members of the Fulton Police Department are wearing camouflage pants and...
Fulton Mayor Supports ‘Tithe My Shoes’ Efforts Under Way Throughout Oswego County
FULTON – The City of Fulton is among 11 locations throughout Oswego County collecting shoes for the annual “Tithe My Shoes” charity drive, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. This is the ninth annual campaign, led by Millard “Mudd” Murphy, former Central Square mayor and executive...
Oswego City/County Youth Bureau Awards Oswego Bookmobile $5,000 In Grants
OSWEGO – Oswego City/County Youth Bureau has awarded Driving Books Home – Oswego Bookmobile a $4,000 Youth Development Program grant and a $1,000 Mini Grant award for the 2022 cycle. Oswego Bookmobile submitted a proposal for a NY YDP grant to fund high-interest books and STEAM activity supplies...
Oswego County STOP-DWI Reminds People ‘Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving’
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced that Oswego County has joined forces with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for a special Thanksgiving campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and ensure that everyone enjoys a safe holiday.
Mayor Barlow Partners With Mudd Murphy For “Tithe My Shoes” Drive At City Hall
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow has partnered with the former mayor of Central Square, Millard “Mudd” Murphy, and Ralph Rotella, owner of Discount Shoe Repair in Syracuse, to hold the “Tithe My Shoes” shoe drive at Oswego City Hall. First started in 2014, Mudd Murphy...
James B. Pryse
James B. Pryse, 77, of Oswego, passed away peacefully at Oswego Hospital on Saturday, November 19, 2022 after a brief but courageous fight with lung cancer. Born in Kentucky and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Mary Catherine Mayes and Raymond Pryse. Jim served in the US Navy during the Vietnam war, and after leaving the military moved to Oswego where he married Mary E. Laird. He worked at Novelis for 52 years.
Former Oswego County Sheriff Todd Recognized With Building Dedication
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Public Safety Building has been dedicated in honor of former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd. Todd was employed with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 45 years in various roles, including as a deputy, sergeant, investigator, undersheriff and sheriff before his retirement in 2019. A ceremony was held at the Oswego County Public Safety Building, with many in attendance and multiple speakers.
Rural Health Network Announces Rural Health Champions
FULTON – In celebration of National Rural Health Day, the Rural Health Network (RHN) of Oswego County recognized two community members for their exceptional leadership and their work as advocates for Oswego County health providers and residents. Oswego Health’s Emergency Department Director Jen Fassano, RN, and Tina Bourgeois, senior...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: November 21, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 106 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20) this past week, and three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. “We are always sad to report the loss of...
Volney Elementary Raises Money With Annual Turkey Trot
FULTON – Students at Volney Elementary in Fulton ran in their annual Turkey Trot event, raising money for their school community. On Friday, Nov. 18, Volney students walked, jogged and ran in their school’s third annual Turkey Trot. Despite cold temperatures, students UPK through sixth grade buttoned up to run laps around the school.
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening Of Winter Warming Shelter In Oswego For Homeless
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Friday, November 18, the city of Oswego has once again partnered with Victory Transformation to provide a warming shelter for the homeless and those seeking shelter during the cold winter months. Mayor Barlow and Victory have established a partnership over the last...
Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting Adds Fireworks, Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides
FULTON – How would you like to ride a horse-drawn sleigh on a snowy night? Or enjoy a cup of hot cocoa while watching fireworks along the Oswego River? They’re both new features of the Saturday, Dec. 3, Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the special events committee (SEC) of Fulton.
Make The Most Of Thanksgiving Break With These Festive Events
OSWEGO COUNTY – Communities throughout Oswego County kick off the holiday season with festive activities, several happening right after Thanksgiving. Take advantage of the variety of family-fun events being held across the county, including Christmas tree lightings, craft fairs and more. If you enjoy looking at Christmas lights, join...
Oswego County Offices Closed For Thanksgiving
OSWEGO COUNTY- All Oswego County offices and solid waste transfer stations will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The solid waste transfer station facilities will re-open Saturday, Nov. 26.
AAA: Fireproof Your Holiday Feasts
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Food is a big part of holiday fun, but festivities can take your attention away from cooking and lead to fires. Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and injuries. With guests gathering for Thanksgiving, the chance of a mishap increases. In...
Muriel Adkins
FULTON – Muriel Adkins, 75, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her son’s home in Oswego, New York. Muriel was born in Fulton to the late Harrison and Lena (Procopio) VanDeWater. She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Adkins retired from Nestles Co., Fulton after working for 30+ years as an Administrative Assistant with the Quality Assurance Labs. Muriel’s first love was her family.
Oswego County Health Department Provides Tips For Thanksgiving Safety
OSWEGO COUNTY – Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones, celebrate the things we are thankful for and enjoy a delicious meal together. As families prepare their meals for the holiday, the Oswego County Health Department wants to remind residents of tips to ensure a safe Thanksgiving celebration.
Oswego County Workforce Development Board Meeting Notice
OSWEGO COUNTY – The next full meeting of the Oswego County Workforce Development Board is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The meeting will take place in Conference Room 2A at Oswego County Workforce New York, 200 N. Second St., Fulton. There will also be a video...
Mayor Michaels Speaks To Fulton Lions Club
FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels made a presentation recently at the November Fulton Lions Club meeting on the progress of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects, upcoming special events, and additional beautification projects. Michaels, who is also a Fulton Lion, explained the different phases of construction in...
