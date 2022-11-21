James B. Pryse, 77, of Oswego, passed away peacefully at Oswego Hospital on Saturday, November 19, 2022 after a brief but courageous fight with lung cancer. Born in Kentucky and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Mary Catherine Mayes and Raymond Pryse. Jim served in the US Navy during the Vietnam war, and after leaving the military moved to Oswego where he married Mary E. Laird. He worked at Novelis for 52 years.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO