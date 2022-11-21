TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 21-27): ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution,’ ‘Wednesday’ & More

Why spend your Thanksgiving embroiled in actual family feuds when you could be enjoying the game show Family Feud? In the dozen years that Steve Harvey has hosted the syndicated competition, the Family Feud writers have been “stuffing” the survey with Thanksgiving-themed questions. And contestants have certainly come with, shall we say, creative responses. From “sexy” turkeys to “dry” romantic partners, there are some of the best Family Feud questions that have made for viral-worthy moments on the show, including one from the ABC primetime spinoff Celebrity Family Feud.

18 HOURS AGO