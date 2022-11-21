TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 21-27): ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution,’ ‘Wednesday’ & More

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
‘Wednesday’: The Cast Plays Addams Family Superlatives (VIDEO)
Wednesday has arrived on Netflix, and with it, the dawning of a new era for the Addams Family. Over the years, the iconic clan has graced televisions, movie screens, and more, but none have focused quite so much on fan-favorite Wednesday Addams until now. Jenna Ortega takes on the titular role as the dark and moody daughter to Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán), exploring the character’s teen years at Nevermore Academy.
Netflix Announces Earlier Premiere Date For ‘You’ Season 4
Fans of psychological thriller You have something to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day as Netflix has announced that Season 4 will premiere one day earlier than expected. The streamer made the announcement revealing that Part 1 of the upcoming season will land on Thursday, February 9, 2023, with...
‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Modern Family’ & More Thanksgiving 2022 TV Marathons
While you may be ready to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast, TV is giving viewers plenty to binge on for the holiday with a wide selection of marathons and fan-favorite programming. Whether you’re looking for a good laugh with comedies such as Modern Family, Seinfeld, or The Office, or you’re more into familial dramas like Gilmore Girls, The Godfather, or Yellowstone, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up the selection sure to satisfy any tastes with the Thanksgiving Day 2022 programming slate.
Watch ‘Family Feud’s Best Thanksgiving Questions (VIDEO)
Why spend your Thanksgiving embroiled in actual family feuds when you could be enjoying the game show Family Feud? In the dozen years that Steve Harvey has hosted the syndicated competition, the Family Feud writers have been “stuffing” the survey with Thanksgiving-themed questions. And contestants have certainly come with, shall we say, creative responses. From “sexy” turkeys to “dry” romantic partners, there are some of the best Family Feud questions that have made for viral-worthy moments on the show, including one from the ABC primetime spinoff Celebrity Family Feud.
How to Watch Rankin/Bass Christmas Classics on TV This Holiday Season
You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, we’re telling you why: Rankin/Bass is coming to screen. Arthur Rankin and Jules Bass’ animated holiday specials have become a seasonal staple on TV — with classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town hitting ABC and CBS this yuletide season and many more airing on Freeform and AMCx.
At the Movies: ‘Strange World’; ‘The Fablemans’; ‘Bones and All’
(WTNH) — Disney’s “Strange World” kicks off this holiday season! Jake Gyllenhall, Dennis Quaid, and Gabrielle Union lend their voices to the epic film. It’s certainly a spectacle, as the movie follows a family of explorers facing their most dangerous mission yet, which leads them to … a strange world. Will this new place end […]
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why his former co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the popular sitcom, which aired for 11 seasons on NBC. Hyde Pierce played Niles Crane, the younger brother of Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane. The snobby and fussy Niles...
Paul Greene Talks New Christmas Movies, Candace Cameron-Bure & ‘When Calls the Heart’
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means chances are Paul Greene is on your TV screen. One of the staples of yuletide films has two new offerings this holiday season. First, as a jingle writer who forms a love connection with an aspiring singer played by Jessica Lowndes in I’m Glad It’s Christmas. The Great American Family movie also features the legendary Gladys Knight.
‘Downton Abbey’ Star Michelle Dockery Joins Steven Knight Drama ‘This Town’
Michelle Dockery, best know for playing Lady Mary Crawley on the hit period drama Downton Abbey, has landed the lead role in This Town, an upcoming BBC drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. According to Deadline, the six-part series (formerly known as Two Tone) revolves around an extended family...
Here's Who Went Home on 'Survivor 43' Tonight
Last week's double Tribal Council had some castaways confident in where they sat, ready to move ahead and continue to make big moves. But this week's episode made it clear that nobody is to be trusted, as everyone is looking more and more at the Final Three, and who specifically they don't want there.
