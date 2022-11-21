Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Thanksgiving break is upon us and there are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay with the kids and guests visiting from out of tow–including a thrill ride on the water on the NEW Bay Rocket jet boat in downtown Tampa! While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, […]
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE) Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch...
nomadlawyer.org
Apollo Beach : Explore the Beautiful Beach With Your Friends
Buying a condo in Apollo Beach, Florida, is the best way to enjoy all that the area has to offer. Not only does it give you access to some of the best beaches in the state, but it also puts you within close distance of a lot of other great attractions.
St. Pete’s second Doc Ford’s opens soon, Chismis & Co.’s kamayan feast returns, and more in Tampa Bay foodie news
And the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival is back for its 2023 rendition.
10NEWS
Tampa International Airport flight update: Few delays, cheaper parking available online
TAMPA, Fla. — It's so far, so good at Tampa International Airport with very few flight delays and cancellations reported just ahead of Thanksgiving. "Very busy," Emily Nipps, a spokesperson for TPA described the scene. "So the day before Thanksgiving, we expected it to be busy. There are lots of people here, probably about 70,000 passengers will be coming through here today."
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
fox13news.com
Real Housewives of Atlanta's Marlo Hampton hosts Thanksgiving food giveaway in hometown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As the country deals with crippling inflation, many families struggle to make ends meet this Thanksgiving holiday. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay reports an increase in food-related calls as we head into the holiday season. "Individuals are looking for assistance, buying a holiday meal and...
Hillsborough County veteran feeds community for Thanksgiving
Pop a Beer Bar & Grill where donations were accepted for the Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans organization.
Coworkers remember longshoreman killed by bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay, want more safety measures
There's still many questions surrounding a work accident at Port Tampa Bay which resulted in a death last Wednesday.
wfla.com
2 single Tampa moms become homeowners Thanksgiving week
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two hardworking Tampa moms received the keys to their new homes Tuesday morning. Their dream of homeownership became a reality thanks to the City of Tampa’s Infill Housing Program which offers closing cost help and forgivable down payment loans to buyers in the Dare to Own the Dream Homeownership program.
WMAZ
What plumbers say not to do to make sure your drain doesn't clog on Thanksgiving
TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re cooking or hosting Thanksgiving this year, plumbers want you to be aware of a few things that could go wrong. As the owner of Olin Plumbing in Tampa, Derek Olin has been doing this for 52 years. "Our busiest time is right around...
The Weekly Challenger
St. Pete’s own ‘Atlanta Housewife’ gives back for the holidays tomorrow at Lake Vista
ST. PETERSBURG – “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton is no stranger to giving back to the community, and she’s excited to return home to St. Peter this Thanksgiving season to help families in need with hot Thanksgiving meals. “Coming from humble beginnings, I hold...
plantcityobserver.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony Ushers In Caboose Junction RV Park Construction
Willaford family to build train-themed RV park on 20-acre parcel north of Interstate-Four. What do you do if you have a passion for trains and more than 20 acres of vacant land? If you’re Plant City residents Robert and Felice Willaford, you construct a train-themed RV park. Its slogan: If you like trains, you’ll love Caboose Junction.
Tracking the Tropics: What are the chances of a holiday hurricane this season?
With the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season in sight, the tropics have finally wound down, but that doesn't mean we're out of the woods yet.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
The Brunchery Serving Breakfast & Lunch In Wesley Chapel & New Tampa!
Since opening the second local location (the other is on Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in New Tampa) of The Brunchery Breakfast & Lunch on S.R. 56 in March of this year, owner Alket (Al) Marku says he is thrilled with the way the Wesley Chapel community has already embraced the former long-time location of Wolf’s Den.
Fire breaks out at Riverview townhome
The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a townhome in Riverview Monday night.
Real Estate Investor Patrick Carroll Gives $100,000 Worth of Sneakers to Children in Need
“There is no better feeling,” the CEO tells PEOPLE of seeing joy on the children’s faces he’s helping in partnership with the Boys & Girl's Club organization Business mogul Patrick Carroll is giving back in a big way to children this holiday season. After Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida's Atlantic coast earlier this month, the 43-year-old Tampa resident wanted to put a smile on young faces by partnering with the Boys & Girls Club and giving away $100,000 worth of shoes to those who need them. "There is...
Feast Out for Thanksgiving
Leave the cooking and washing up to others and dine out for Thanksgiving this year! Indulge in tantalizing treats that appear just for this day – succulent carved meats, secret recipes of stuffing, puddings, salads, and of course, desserts. Many Clearwater restaurants will be offering either buffets bursting with a bountiful bonanza or special holiday […] The post Feast Out for Thanksgiving first appeared on Colorful Clearwater.
Study: Tampa renters must work 69 hours to pay the average U.S. rent
The average working American needs to work at least 63 hours to earn enough to pay the typical rent in the U.S. of $2,040. The news is even worse in Tampa and other parts of Florida, Zillow found.
