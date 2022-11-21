Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish organizations demand Amazon remove ‘Hebrews to Negroes’ book and video
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt along with numerous other leaders of American Jewish organizations wrote a letter to senior officials at Amazon, demanding the removal of an antisemitic book and film. “We come together today in one voice to express how disturbed we are that Amazon has not given any...
Police boost forces in Jerusalem following deadly twin bombings
Jerusalem District Police chief Doron Turgeman on Wednesday ordered the deployment of additional personnel in Jerusalem, following two deadly terrorist bombings in the city earlier in the day. Forces will be bolstered throughout the capital, with a specific focus on high-density public areas, according to a police statement. The alert...
Berlin shuts down investigation into Abbas Holocaust remarks
The Berlin public prosecutor’s office has decided not to pursue a case against Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas for his Aug. 16 remarks downplaying the Holocaust, German newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday. In a two-page letter made available to the German daily, the public prosecutor’s office said it would...
Hundreds attend funeral of Aryeh Shechopek, victim of Jerusalem terror bombing
Hundreds of people attended the funeral on Wednesday afternoon of 16-year-old Israeli Aryeh Shechopek, who was killed earlier in the day in the first of twin terror bombings in Jerusalem. The teenager was killed at a crowded bus stop near the entrance to the capital while on his way to...
Zelenskyy speaks to Herzog, extends condolences over Jerusalem attacks
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed sorrow over the previous day’s Jerusalem bombings. Zelenskyy called on the Israeli people to remain strong in the face of the terror attacks. Those attacks resulted in the killing of Aryeh Shechopek, 16, a yeshiva student.
Israel supporters need to stand up
The undergraduate student government at Case Western Reserve University has now passed a truly malevolent, ignorant, totally detached from reality, anti-Israel resolution. Cited among “various illegal actions committed by the Israeli state,” were “apartheid,” a blockade intended to harm Gaza civilians, jailing of thousands of Palestinians and “extrajudicial killings.”
21st-century Zionism on the shores of the Sea of Galilee
The Start-Up Nation is returning to its agricultural roots. The country once famed for Jaffa oranges and Jordan Valley dates, and later cherry tomatoes, is coming full circle, with century-old agricultural know-how meeting 21st-century high-tech. That, at least, is the impression one gets at the pristine offices of the Kinneret...
JNF-USA conference showcases Zionism as a mainstream movement
“[At] other conferences, people walk around, they shake hands. At JNF, everybody hugs. That’s what you do at a JNF conference. It’s family,” Dr. Sol Lizerbram, president of the Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA), told attendees at a gala dinner to close this year’s annual national convention in early November.
US condemns Jerusalem terror bombings
The Biden administration on Wednesday denounced the twin terror bombings in Jerusalem earlier in the day that killed one Israeli teenager and injured more than 20 others. “We condemn unequivocally the acts of terror overnight in Jerusalem. The United States has offered all appropriate assistance to the government of Israel as it investigates the attack and works to being the perpetrators to justice,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said in a statement.
Two Americans wounded in Jerusalem terror bombings
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides confirmed Wednesday night that two American citizens were among those wounded in two explosions at busy bus stops located near entrances to Jerusalem earlier in the day. “Sadly, I can now confirm that two U.S. citizens were among those injured in today’s terror attacks...
Bnei Menashe inaugurate their first synagogue in Israel
On Saturday, Bnei Menashe immigrants from India dedicated the Eliyahu Hanavi Synagogue, their first-ever house of prayer in Israel, in the northern city of Nof Hagalil. About 150 worshippers attended the inauguration. “The opening of the first synagogue in Israel for the Bnei Menashe is an historic and exciting event,”...
