WHAS 11
GDL: Elite Heating and Air "Scariest Furnace" Giveaway Winner!
Congrats to Zachary Watson! To get $1,000 off your next service, mention "Great Day Live!" and call (502) 245 - 7446.
WHAS 11
Don't toss your grease down the drain after Thanksgiving
WASHINGTON — As you get ready to cook your Thanksgiving feast, WSSC Water is reminding homeowners how to properly dispose of cooking grease. Officials caution that pouring grease down a sink drain can lead to a costly sewer backup when the cooking is done. WSSC Water said there is...
