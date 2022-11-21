Read full article on original website
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile Lead Country’s 2023 Grammy Awards Nominees
A full list 2023 Grammy Awards nominees was announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15) in a livestream reveal by the Recording Academy from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Miranda Lambert is on top in mainstream country categories, with nods in four, and Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Willie Nelson followed closely behind her with three country nominations a piece.
Reba McEntire Calls Rex Linn the Love of Her Life in Adoring Birthday Message
It's all heart-eye emojis for Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The singer took to social media over the weekend to share a sweet message for her man on his birthday. With both of their busy work schedules, McEntire also noted how thankful she was to be with him on his big day on Sunday, Nov. 13. Linn turned 66.
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her Real, In-the-Moment Reaction to Her Grammy Nomination [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini received a nomination for the 2023 Grammy Awards for "Heartfirst," the lead single from her 2022 album, Subject to Change, and to say she was excited would be an understatement — and rightfully so. The song is up for Best Country Solo Performance, and Ballerini shared her...
Charles Kelley Shares New Song That’s a ‘Goodbye Letter to Alcohol’ [Listen]
Charles Kelley is letting fans into his journey to sobriety. The Lady A singer shared a vulnerable song he wrote called "As Far as You Could," which he says is his "goodbye letter to alcohol." "This song is my goodbye letter to alcohol," he writes on social media alongside a...
Lauren Alaina Reveals Surprise Engagement at the Grand Ole Opry — See the Ring! [Pictures]
Lauren Alaina is engaged to be married! The country singer and reality television personality turned to social media on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) to share the news of her surprise engagement, which she announced at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19). "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best...
Chase Rice Announces New Album, ‘I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell’
Everything about Chase Rice's new album announcement is deeply personal. The "Way Down Yonder" singer revealed new os I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell on Thursday (Nov. 17). Beyond the significance of the announcement date (his parents' wedding anniversary) and the album's cover (a vintage photo of...
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off the Fire Alarm at Jason Aldean’s Bar and It’s Hilarious! [Watch]
Luke Bryan isn't afraid to pull a prank or two, and for his latest stunt, he brought fellow artist Kane Brown into the fray. In a video shared by Bryan on social media this week, he and Brown are at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, and they decide to unleash a little bit of chaos on the place. In the clip, Bryan stands with his hand on the fire alarm and says, "Kane and I are at Aldean's bar. We're gonna shut the bar down, cost him a little bit of money."
Miranda Lambert Was Honored to Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn at the CMAs: ‘Such a Lovely Human Being’
It was a special honor for Miranda Lambert to tribute musical legend and her personal friend, Loretta Lynn, at last week's CMA Awards. The "Bluebird" singer joined Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire for a medley of Lynn's hits to open the show. Lambert says she was fortunate enough to spend...
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Dustin Lynch Gives an Update on His Love Life: ‘I’m Lonely’
Dustin Lynch has a lot happening in his work life, having recently wrapped up his fall Party Mode Tour, but when updating Taste of Country on his love life, the singer says he has nothing new to report. "Man, I wish I could say I have good news and say...
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’
Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
