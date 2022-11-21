Read full article on original website
WIN LIKE HER: Blind triathlete helps build foundation for collegiate triathlon teams
(WACH) - A Newberry College freshman is paving the way for the future of collegiate women's triathlon teams. Magnolia Peters is a collegiate triathlete. "If they can spend their Sunday helping me out and being my eyes, kudos to them," said Peters. Peters trains in tandem out of necessity. I'm...
1963 All-Black State Championship Football Team honored with athletic field
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Nearly six decades after a local high school football team won the class AA state championships, the team and that win is being celebrated with something that athletics teams across the Midlands can benefit from for years to come. That is an all new...
Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
More than 700 USC Campus Village parking spaces nixed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A plan to expand student parking on the USC Campus Village next fall, has been nixed. Years ago, a 210-million dollar plan was put in motion to create nearly 950 parking spaces at the intersection of Whaley and Sumter streets in Columbia. That same project,...
'We are still people too': Basilica of St. Peters host 32nd Thanksgiving Day dinner
COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — Dozens of people came to the Basilica of St. Peters to celebrate a free Thanksgiving dinner. The 32nd annual event in partnership with First Baptist Church provides a meal for those in need. The dining hall at the Basilica of St. Peters was packed, with...
Saluda Shoals' Holiday light show to include art display made by local students
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Visitors to this year's Saluda Shoals Holiday Lights on the River will see a special exhibit made by students in Lexington-Richland 5. The Center for Advanced Technical Studies recently partnered with the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission to create a display for the annual Holiday Lights on the River event.
No. 1 South Carolina rolls past Cal Poly as long road stretch comes to an end
(WACH) — The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team had a quick turnaround from that classic win over Stanford. The Gamecocks returned to the court against Cal Poly on Tuesday and walked away with a comfortable 79-36 win. Leading the way for South Carolina was Laeticia Amihere...
Columbia Food Truck owner gives free meals to community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A local food truck owner offered free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Karen's Mobile Kitchen and Catering held its eighth community Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The four-hour event saw volunteers providing thanksgiving food to dozens of people, in the Broad River Road area. The owner...
"We're a family": Print shop gives former inmates jobs, support
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Giving former inmates a second chance, that’s the goal of one program with branches in Columbia and Charleston. Terrance Ferrell spent five years behind bars. When he got out he didn't know what to do. Then he found Turn90. “It’s like we’re a family....
Dozens gather for free meal, groceries ahead of Thanksgiving
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — People in the Midlands could get a free meal and groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. The event, called Bountiful Harvest, is thanks to a partnership between multiple law enforcement agencies, Serve and Connect, First Community Bank, and other organizations. From 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday...
Lexington Police searching for missing River Bluff student
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington officials say they are looking for a runaway teen last seen at a Lexington County high school. Police say 17-year-old Jay'la Clark was last seen Tuesday morning at River Bluff High School. Clark is 5'3" and weighs roughly 120 pounds; she was last seen...
Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
Gamecocks excited for Clemson rivalry week after Tennessee win
(WACH) — With Thanksgiving week comes rivalry week for South Carolina football as the Gamecocks returned to the mic, certainly feeling thankful fresh off their upset of No. 5 Tennessee. Now they have a chance for back to back top-10 upsets as they travel to rivals Clemson in what...
Lanes Blocked on I-26E near Chapin
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lanes are blocked due to traffic congestion and a crash on I-26 eastbound near Chapin SC at 91 mile marker, officials say. SC Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed. Drive carefully or seek an alternative route around that area.
Oliver Gospel Mission helps serve Thanksgiving meals to over 100 homeless
Thanksgiving came early in Columbia. The Oliver gospel mission served an important holiday meal to over a hundred of the homeless in Columbia. People in need were getting the full holiday meal. “Thanksgiving is one of the most important parts of the year for us", said Geno Pickard, the Food...
Aiken County women arrested after committing identity fraud
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken County woman was arrested after SLED officials say she went to a North Augusta DMV, pretending to be someone else. Officials say 42-year-old Melissa Redd of Warrenville walked into a DMV and told employees that she was someone else without that other person's knowledge.
Santa's Mailbox returns to West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Santa’s Mailbox is back in the City of West Columbia, just in time for the holiday season. West Columbia officials have announced the return of Mailbox, which will be located at Carraway Park. Children can bring their letters or use the provided postcards...
DHEC issues new order to fix air contamination from York County paper mill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A York County paper mill has been ordered by the state to take certain steps to control air pollution issues, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday. The company, New Indy Catawba LLC, is now required to take 'additional and significant...
Fire officials determine cause of Rusty Mill Road house fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department Officials have determined the cause of a fire in Elgin that left six people homeless. According to reports on Wednesday, the house fire on Rusty Mill Drive was caused by discarded smoking materials, that then started near the back porch before spreading to the roof, according to the official CFRD Twitter page.
Midlands property owners react to possible short-term rentals changes
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- A new reality for people who manage short-term rentals in the Midlands could be around the corner. Richland County Councilman Bill Malinowski said on Tuesday he sent over an amended motion aimed at setting regulations for those rentals, which would be reviewed at the council's next meeting.
