Blythewood, SC

Here's a list of Holiday light shows in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's the Holiday Season, and WACH FOX News has compiled a list of light shows happening this year. Click on the light show name to get more information on specific events. FIREFLIES LIGHT SHOW: November 19 - December 31. Type: Walk-Thru with themed nights. Location:...
COLUMBIA, SC
More than 700 USC Campus Village parking spaces nixed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A plan to expand student parking on the USC Campus Village next fall, has been nixed. Years ago, a 210-million dollar plan was put in motion to create nearly 950 parking spaces at the intersection of Whaley and Sumter streets in Columbia. That same project,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Food Truck owner gives free meals to community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A local food truck owner offered free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Karen's Mobile Kitchen and Catering held its eighth community Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The four-hour event saw volunteers providing thanksgiving food to dozens of people, in the Broad River Road area. The owner...
COLUMBIA, SC
"We're a family": Print shop gives former inmates jobs, support

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Giving former inmates a second chance, that’s the goal of one program with branches in Columbia and Charleston. Terrance Ferrell spent five years behind bars. When he got out he didn't know what to do. Then he found Turn90. “It’s like we’re a family....
COLUMBIA, SC
Dozens gather for free meal, groceries ahead of Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — People in the Midlands could get a free meal and groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. The event, called Bountiful Harvest, is thanks to a partnership between multiple law enforcement agencies, Serve and Connect, First Community Bank, and other organizations. From 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday...
LEXINGTON, SC
Lexington Police searching for missing River Bluff student

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington officials say they are looking for a runaway teen last seen at a Lexington County high school. Police say 17-year-old Jay'la Clark was last seen Tuesday morning at River Bluff High School. Clark is 5'3" and weighs roughly 120 pounds; she was last seen...
LEXINGTON, SC
Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Gamecocks excited for Clemson rivalry week after Tennessee win

(WACH) — With Thanksgiving week comes rivalry week for South Carolina football as the Gamecocks returned to the mic, certainly feeling thankful fresh off their upset of No. 5 Tennessee. Now they have a chance for back to back top-10 upsets as they travel to rivals Clemson in what...
COLUMBIA, SC
Lanes Blocked on I-26E near Chapin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lanes are blocked due to traffic congestion and a crash on I-26 eastbound near Chapin SC at 91 mile marker, officials say. SC Department of Transportation says the right lane is closed. Drive carefully or seek an alternative route around that area.
CHAPIN, SC
Aiken County women arrested after committing identity fraud

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken County woman was arrested after SLED officials say she went to a North Augusta DMV, pretending to be someone else. Officials say 42-year-old Melissa Redd of Warrenville walked into a DMV and told employees that she was someone else without that other person's knowledge.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Santa's Mailbox returns to West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Santa’s Mailbox is back in the City of West Columbia, just in time for the holiday season. West Columbia officials have announced the return of Mailbox, which will be located at Carraway Park. Children can bring their letters or use the provided postcards...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Fire officials determine cause of Rusty Mill Road house fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department Officials have determined the cause of a fire in Elgin that left six people homeless. According to reports on Wednesday, the house fire on Rusty Mill Drive was caused by discarded smoking materials, that then started near the back porch before spreading to the roof, according to the official CFRD Twitter page.
ELGIN, SC
Midlands property owners react to possible short-term rentals changes

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- A new reality for people who manage short-term rentals in the Midlands could be around the corner. Richland County Councilman Bill Malinowski said on Tuesday he sent over an amended motion aimed at setting regulations for those rentals, which would be reviewed at the council's next meeting.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

