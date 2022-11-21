ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Navy’s stellar NASA-themed uniforms

By Sean Keeley
 3 days ago
The annual college football classic between Army and Navy takes place on December 10. While the game features two branches of the armed forces, NASA is going to get a spotlight thanks to some very cool alternate uniforms for the Midshipmen.

Monday, Navy and Under Armour unveiled an astronaut-themed uniform that the team will wear for the 123rd playing of the Army-Navy Game . Since 54 United States Naval Academy graduates have gone on to become astronauts, it only makes sense to want to honor their service and the accomplishments they’ve made at NASA .

Per the announcement, “the white uniform with red stripes and the American flag mimic markings on the NASA spacewalk suit. The Helvetica font was used for the numbers and wordmark.” Gloves are white and red with the astronaut pin included on the palms. The side panels of the pants include the NASA astronaut pin as well.

The helmet might be the coolest part of the design. It features hand-crafted paintings of Naval Academy graduate Bruce McCandless doing an untethered walk with the Earth in the background. The other side of the helmet features the classic NASA logo in front of the Moon.

Naturally, the college football world had a lot to say about the cool Navy uniform design.

