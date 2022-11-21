Joson Sanon is the 2025 On3 50 No. 32 player. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 12.6 points during his freshman season at Fall River (MA) Durfee High. Sanon is the 2025 On3 Consensus No. 43. “I’m patient in my game; it’s a lot of midrange and seeing the rim,” Sanon told...

IOWA STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO