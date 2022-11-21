ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis could bring back speed cameras throughout the city

By Joe Hiti
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3u6T_0jIyoo2m00

Drivers may soon want to keep an eye on their speedometer when traveling throughout Minneapolis, as the city is looking at reintroducing speed cameras in an effort to help make streets safer.

Ethan Fawle with the City of Minneapolis joined News Talk 830 WCCO’s Adam Carter and Jordana Green to discuss the possible plan.

The plan is called Vision Zero, and its purpose is to try and eliminate all road deaths throughout Minneapolis. Now, officials with the city plan to go to the legislature and ask for a grant to be used on cameras to stop speeders and drivers breaking other laws.

Currently, state law does not allow for speed cameras, and Fawle shared that they would like to join the 18 other states which currently use them effectively.

“We know that speeding is a big challenge on our streets, and it's killing people,” Fawle said.

He continued, adding that they are proposing a pilot program for the cameras in order to try it out and study the results to see if they make a signifficant difference.

“Speeding, we know, is the biggest challenge on Minneapolis and Minnesota roadways,” Fawle said.

If the program is given the go-ahead from state legislators, then Fawle said plans will be drawn up to find the best places to implement the cameras in order to make the most difference.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Driver shortage forces more Metro Transit service cuts

Metro Transit is once again cutting service due to a lack of drivers. The changes include an 8% service reduction and involve suspending branches or reducing service to run as frequently as once every two hours. This will mostly affect routes serving St. Paul and take effect on Dec. 3.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mahoningmatters.com

‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say

Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

40 Years Ago, Thanksgiving Fire Destroyed Entire Downtown Mpls. Block

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Thanksgiving Day will mark 35 years since one of the most devastating fires in Minneapolis history.A fire started in the Donaldson building in downtown Minneapolis In 1982, and then spread to Northwestern Bank.By the time it was put out, it had destroyed an entire city block."It was incredible to see the volume of fire," said Minneapolis Fire Chief John Freutel. "And that was something I'll never forget. To see all those floors of that building and how quickly it was spreading through that building."Freutel was a rookie firefighter in Minneapolis that night. Little did he know, he...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Top of Robbinsdale Water Tower to be Installed Sunday

This weekend marks a major milestone in the construction of Robbinsdale’s new water tower. The bowl that will make up the top of the water tower is currently sitting on the ground. Over the course of four hours on Sunday, crews will raise that bowl to the top of the pedestal and attach it to the current structure.
KARE 11

Vision Zero program hopes for speed safety cameras

MINNEAPOLIS — At what the city has identified as a "high-injury" street and intersection, cars buzz past at a steady pace. Bollards in the shape of a "bump out" exist to protect pedestrians at each crosswalk, but some have been flattened to the ground, presumably because they have been run over by a vehicle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Kansas man headed to prison following Menards robbery

MINNEAPOLIS – A man from Kansas will serve more than six years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a Menards store in West St. Paul. The criminal complaint said Cornelius Graham, 61, hid inside the Menards on Sept. 28, 2021, and the next morning brandished a gun and took cash from the manager.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
tcbmag.com

Minnesota Businesses Aim to Perfect the Boozeless Drinking Experience

The boom in alcohol consumption during the early days of the pandemic has been the subject of numerous studies and news reports. But, more quietly, a different trend has been brewing over the past few years: More and more people are seeking out non-alcoholic drinks, and they’re asking for better, more robust options. A few Minnesota businesses are answering the call.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fire destroys home in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A house in Minnetonka is totally destroyed after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night.It started on the 15000 block of Linner Ridge around 10 p.m. The fire started in the garage, but spread to the house."This one was in a rather advanced state of fire growth upon our arrival," Battalion Chief Derek Metzger said. "We were working against the clock at that point."All three people inside got out safely. No one was hurt, but the house is uninhabitable.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNETONKA, MN
boreal.org

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?

Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy