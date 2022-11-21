Minneapolis could bring back speed cameras throughout the city

Drivers may soon want to keep an eye on their speedometer when traveling throughout Minneapolis, as the city is looking at reintroducing speed cameras in an effort to help make streets safer.

Ethan Fawle with the City of Minneapolis joined News Talk 830 WCCO’s Adam Carter and Jordana Green to discuss the possible plan.

The plan is called Vision Zero, and its purpose is to try and eliminate all road deaths throughout Minneapolis. Now, officials with the city plan to go to the legislature and ask for a grant to be used on cameras to stop speeders and drivers breaking other laws.

Currently, state law does not allow for speed cameras, and Fawle shared that they would like to join the 18 other states which currently use them effectively.

“We know that speeding is a big challenge on our streets, and it's killing people,” Fawle said.

He continued, adding that they are proposing a pilot program for the cameras in order to try it out and study the results to see if they make a signifficant difference.

“Speeding, we know, is the biggest challenge on Minneapolis and Minnesota roadways,” Fawle said.

If the program is given the go-ahead from state legislators, then Fawle said plans will be drawn up to find the best places to implement the cameras in order to make the most difference.