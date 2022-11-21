ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

PennLive.com

BetMGM Thanksgiving free bets: Bet $10, Win $200 on NFL

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our BetMGM promo code, new customers betting on any NFL game this Thanksgiving can earn a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus by clicking...
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on poor attendance so far, whether he'll schedule Duke

Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard hasn't had many negatives to discuss during his team's dominant 5-0 start, but when the rare flaw comes up, he's been quick to take the blame rather than putting it on players. And on Wednesday, he did the same for the Terps' fans, taking the blame for the dismal attendance during the first three games at Xfinity Center.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Former Maryland basketball standout meets Willard, reflects on career, set for first return to Xfinity Center

Kevin Willard did a little bit of recruiting during his radio show on Tuesday night, offering a spot to Nik Caner-Medley. Caner-Medley, the former Terps star who recently retired after a long and successful career overseas, will be the honorary captain for the Terps on Dec. 14 for their game against UCLA. He appeared on Willard's show, meeting the Terps' new coach for the first time.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WTOP

Theodore Roosevelt beats Dunbar for 2nd straight Turkey Bowl title

The Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide, 26-18, in D.C. Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl championship game on Thanksgiving Day. It was the second win in a row for the Roughriders. “It’s hard to win once, so to win it back-to-back is exciting,” said Roosevelt coach Christopher Harden.
WASHINGTON, DC
