2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying in a Bear Market
Some of the world's most successful investors made big bets on these dividend payers recently.
Credit Suisse, Autodesk And Other Big Losers From Wednesday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. Grindr Inc. GRND fell 18.4% to close at $10.00 amid continued volatility after the stock began trading following the completion of its combination with Tiga Acquisition Corp.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'
Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Russian Parliament Passes Law To Impose Fine Up To 5M Roubles To Quash 'LGBT Propaganda'
Russian parliament passed the third and final reading of a law introduced in 2013 to quash the promotion of “LGBT propaganda“ on Thursday. What Happened: The law passed by Russia's lower house expands an existing ban on promoting “LGBT propaganda” among children by banning it among people of all age groups, reported Reuters.
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Believes 90% Of Inflation Has Gone — Here's What He Says About Fed, Equity Prices
Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, believes that 90% of the inflation has already gone and asserted that when the Federal Reserve gets it, there will be a massive surge in equities, according to his interaction with CNBC's 'Squawk Box.'. What Happened: “It's taken...
Is The Stock Market Open On Thanksgiving And Black Friday?
On Thursday, Nov. 24, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and U.S. bond markets will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving. For Black Friday on Nov. 25, Wall Street and the bond markets will be open, however, the trading day will end early, with the stock market closing at 1 p.m. EST, and the bond market closing at 2 p.m. EST.
Why Coupa Software Shares Jumped Around 29%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Wednesday
Kalera Public Limited Company KAL jumped 76.9% to close at $0.1610 on Wednesday after gaining 9% on Tuesday. Kalera recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share. Venus Concept Inc. VERO shares jumped 60% to close at $0.35 on Wednesday after climbing over 9% on Tuesday. Venus Concept recently announced completion of $6.72 million private placement financing.
Ethereum Transactions Are At 4-Month Low, But Whales Keep Accumulating
Ethereum ETH/USD — the cryptocurrency that spawned the Web 3.0 industry — is seeing less activity and trading interest, but big holders apparently still believe in the protocol's future. What Happened: Open interest in Ethereum futures open interest has taken a sharp hit at the beginning of the...
Massive Insider Trade At Regional Mgmt
BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., Board Member at Regional Mgmt RM, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.L.C. sold 14,455 shares of Regional Mgmt. The total transaction amounted to $426,647.
Cryptocurrency Hedera's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Hedera's HBAR/USD price has increased 3.06% over the past 24 hours to $0.05, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 2.0% loss, moving from $0.05 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.57.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Analyst Says Apex Coin Still Can't Crack 'Crucial Resistance'
Bitcoin traded in the red on Thanksgiving evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.2% to $832.4 billion at 8:54 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. BinaryX (BNX) +8.4% $170.22. GMX (GMX) +7% $45.80. XRP (XRP) +2.55% $0.40.
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Herc Hldgs Insider Trades Send a Signal
Carl C Icahn, 10% Owner at Herc Hldgs HRI, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Icahn sold 69,518 shares of Herc Hldgs. The total transaction amounted to $9,277,610.
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Waterdrop WDH shares rose 9.27% to $1.65 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 39.0K, which is 23.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $637.1 million.
Director of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Purchased $201K In Stock
Group L P Column, Director at NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Column purchased 40,327 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals. The total transaction amounted to $201,587.
247,979 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $280,620,580 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x9acb5ce4878144a74eeededa54c675aa59e0d3d2. $280 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x195b91ccebd51aa61d851fe531f5612dea4efbfd. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Federal Signal Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Dennis J Martin, Board Member at Federal Signal FSS, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Martin sold 44,000 shares of Federal Signal. The total transaction amounted to $2,147,004.
