Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

Examining Michigan State’s bowl chances, even if it falls to 5-7

There’s a clear path to Michigan State becoming bowl eligible. That requires the Spartans reaching six victories and there’s only one shot left to do so. After blowing a 17-point lead in the second half of last week’s 39-31 double-overtime loss at home to Indiana, Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) will play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football vs. Ohio State predictions: Blake Corum & CJ Stroud to shine

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan survived a scare against Illinois a week ago, as Wolverines kicker Jake Moody hit three field goals in the fourth quarter to...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

As Ohio State game approaches, Wolverine fans honor Bo Schembechler with grave walk

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan football tradition that started nearly 30 years ago continued as fans made a solemn walk to Forest Hill Cemetery to honor former gridiron legends. With yellow flowers in hand and surrounded by the sound of old football broadcasts narrated by the late Bob Ufer, the fans exchanged their favorite stories of Michigan football and their feelings for the upcoming Ohio State match.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

7 Michigan State football players charged in aftermath of tunnel incidents

Seven Michigan State football players are facing criminal charges for their roles in violent postgame incidents following a loss at Michigan on Oct. 29. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday afternoon announced defensive back Khary Crump is being charged with one count of felonious assault, while six others face misdemeanor charges. Linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is being charged with assault and battery while linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White and defensive ends Brandon Wright and Zion Young are facing one count of aggravated assault.
MLive.com

How Michigan’s offense works, and how Ohio State can stop it

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An experiment nearly four years ago that introduced a spread concept to the Michigan football offense, one latter dubbed “speed in space” by incoming coordinator Josh Gattis, has been effectively ended. During the early months of 2021, with the Wolverines’ offense at its...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball beats Jackson State, but looks shaky much of night

ANN ARBOR -- The night before Thanksgiving, when Michigan struggled to put away an overmatched opponent, Juwan Howard will be thankful for the win. Michigan handled Jackson State on Wednesday, 78-68, at Crisler Center to improve to 5-1. The Wolverines seized control during a second-half segment that will need to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Heading to Ford Field for 2022 football state finals? Here’s what you need to know

For the 18th consecutive year, Michigan’s top high school football teams are coming to Ford Field to compete for state championships this weekend. The action-packed weekend kicks off with four games on Friday, followed by another four on Saturday, and tickets are available at the door, from participating schools or online from Ford Field via Ticketmaster. One-day tickets cost $20 and are good for all four state-championship games each day.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

This Ann Arbor bar is a melting pot of World Cup fans

ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s a scene more apt for a Saturday evening than a Monday afternoon. Three hundred fans packed between the walls of an Ann Arbor pub, bumping winter coats and work bags. The lucky ones, who arrived early enough to push their way into booths, have let their fries turn cold and beers warm as they stare down the screens dotting the room.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Captain-led meeting after Week 3 loss helped turn things around for Lumen Christi

JACKSON -- On the morning of September 10, the Lumen Christi football team woke up staring at a three-game losing streak and 0-3 record. A lot of that had to do with a hard schedule to open the season. The Titans’ nonconference schedule included one-possession losses to New Lothrop and Traverse City St. Francis, two teams who met each other in a Division 7 semifinal on Saturday. Then the Titans opened Interstate 8 play with eventual league champion, and a district champion in Division 4, Hastings.
ANCHORAGE, AK
MLive.com

Top line gives Jackson United a boost

JACKSON -- Jackson United opened the 2022-23 hockey season on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Eastside. For all four of those goals, the same top line was out on the ice. Carson Lacinski assisted on a goal by Maddox Grimes. Nick Baumgardner scored off an assist by Aiden Chappell. Chappell and Drew Neitzke assisted on a goal by Baumgardner. Neitzke and Baumgarder assisted on a goal by Chappell.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

10 tips for Ann Arbor residents as winter compost collection resumes

ANN ARBOR, MI — After an initial trial year of offering winter curbside compost collection, the city of Ann Arbor has some tips for residents as the service resumes this winter. Regular weekly compost collection for 2022 ends Dec. 9, after which monthly winter pickups of food scraps in...
ANN ARBOR, MI

