MLive.com
Examining Michigan State’s bowl chances, even if it falls to 5-7
There’s a clear path to Michigan State becoming bowl eligible. That requires the Spartans reaching six victories and there’s only one shot left to do so. After blowing a 17-point lead in the second half of last week’s 39-31 double-overtime loss at home to Indiana, Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) will play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
MLive.com
Michigan football vs. Ohio State predictions: Blake Corum & CJ Stroud to shine
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan survived a scare against Illinois a week ago, as Wolverines kicker Jake Moody hit three field goals in the fourth quarter to...
MLive.com
As Ohio State game approaches, Wolverine fans honor Bo Schembechler with grave walk
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan football tradition that started nearly 30 years ago continued as fans made a solemn walk to Forest Hill Cemetery to honor former gridiron legends. With yellow flowers in hand and surrounded by the sound of old football broadcasts narrated by the late Bob Ufer, the fans exchanged their favorite stories of Michigan football and their feelings for the upcoming Ohio State match.
MLive.com
LeBron James gifts Ohio State football new cleats for Michigan game
COLUMBUS -- LeBron James isn’t going to be able to make a second appearance at an Ohio State football game this season, but he still wanted to be part of what might be its most important game in almost 20 years. The four-time MVP already attended the Buckeyes’ 21-10...
MLive.com
Michigan preparing for ‘loud, hostile’ environment at Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan will board a bus on Friday and make the three-hour trip down to central Ohio for a high-stakes game many in the college football world are looking forward to. And while the atmosphere last year in Ann Arbor could only be described as extraordinary,...
MLive.com
Shorthanded Michigan State falls to Alabama in Thanksgiving matchup
Michigan State could be in for a long holiday weekend out West. The shorthanded Spartans fell apart in the second half as they lost to No. 18 Alabama, 81-70, in a quarterfinal game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The No....
MLive.com
With competition set to upgrade, Michigan basketball needs improvement
ANN ARBOR -- Late in the first half of a tight game, Juwan Howard shouted for his five starters to come to the sideline for an impromptu pep talk before a pair of free throws. Freshman Jett Howard deferred that question to his veteran teammate, graduate transfer Jaelin Llewellyn. “I...
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: OL Olusegun Oluwatimi vs. DT Mike Hall Jr.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Michigan football game in Columbus features a matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
MLive.com
7 Michigan State football players charged in aftermath of tunnel incidents
Seven Michigan State football players are facing criminal charges for their roles in violent postgame incidents following a loss at Michigan on Oct. 29. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday afternoon announced defensive back Khary Crump is being charged with one count of felonious assault, while six others face misdemeanor charges. Linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is being charged with assault and battery while linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White and defensive ends Brandon Wright and Zion Young are facing one count of aggravated assault.
MLive.com
How Michigan’s offense works, and how Ohio State can stop it
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An experiment nearly four years ago that introduced a spread concept to the Michigan football offense, one latter dubbed “speed in space” by incoming coordinator Josh Gattis, has been effectively ended. During the early months of 2021, with the Wolverines’ offense at its...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats Jackson State, but looks shaky much of night
ANN ARBOR -- The night before Thanksgiving, when Michigan struggled to put away an overmatched opponent, Juwan Howard will be thankful for the win. Michigan handled Jackson State on Wednesday, 78-68, at Crisler Center to improve to 5-1. The Wolverines seized control during a second-half segment that will need to...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker sorting through key eligibility decisions with clock ticking and signing day nearing
EAST LANSING – Assembling a college football roster was already a challenge. Developments in recent years, including the transfer portal and one-time transfer rule, the additional season of eligibility players were granted in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the early signing period in recruiting have further complicated that process.
MLive.com
Mat Ishbia says he gave $14 million to Mel Tucker’s contract extension
Nearly a year after Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker landed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension, there’s a little more clarity about where some of the money came from. The deal, which was signed on Nov. 24, 2021, was financed in part by a pair of wealthy alumni,...
MLive.com
Heading to Ford Field for 2022 football state finals? Here’s what you need to know
For the 18th consecutive year, Michigan’s top high school football teams are coming to Ford Field to compete for state championships this weekend. The action-packed weekend kicks off with four games on Friday, followed by another four on Saturday, and tickets are available at the door, from participating schools or online from Ford Field via Ticketmaster. One-day tickets cost $20 and are good for all four state-championship games each day.
MLive.com
This Ann Arbor bar is a melting pot of World Cup fans
ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s a scene more apt for a Saturday evening than a Monday afternoon. Three hundred fans packed between the walls of an Ann Arbor pub, bumping winter coats and work bags. The lucky ones, who arrived early enough to push their way into booths, have let their fries turn cold and beers warm as they stare down the screens dotting the room.
MLive.com
No ‘pigging out’ on Thanksgiving as De La Salle football aims for 2nd-straight title
FRASER – As much as everyone looks forward to the food and festivities of Thanksgiving, you can’t blame the Warren De La Salle football team for being more excited about the day after Thanksgiving. No, the Pilots are not looking to capitalize on some spectacular Black Friday deal....
MLive.com
MHSAA extends suspension of Belleville football coach for recruiting violations. Belleville fires him.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has extended its suspension of Belleville head football coach Jermain Crowell for an extra school year, barring him from coaching at any member school through the 2024-25 school year. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Crowell has also been fired from...
MLive.com
Captain-led meeting after Week 3 loss helped turn things around for Lumen Christi
JACKSON -- On the morning of September 10, the Lumen Christi football team woke up staring at a three-game losing streak and 0-3 record. A lot of that had to do with a hard schedule to open the season. The Titans’ nonconference schedule included one-possession losses to New Lothrop and Traverse City St. Francis, two teams who met each other in a Division 7 semifinal on Saturday. Then the Titans opened Interstate 8 play with eventual league champion, and a district champion in Division 4, Hastings.
MLive.com
Top line gives Jackson United a boost
JACKSON -- Jackson United opened the 2022-23 hockey season on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Eastside. For all four of those goals, the same top line was out on the ice. Carson Lacinski assisted on a goal by Maddox Grimes. Nick Baumgardner scored off an assist by Aiden Chappell. Chappell and Drew Neitzke assisted on a goal by Baumgardner. Neitzke and Baumgarder assisted on a goal by Chappell.
MLive.com
10 tips for Ann Arbor residents as winter compost collection resumes
ANN ARBOR, MI — After an initial trial year of offering winter curbside compost collection, the city of Ann Arbor has some tips for residents as the service resumes this winter. Regular weekly compost collection for 2022 ends Dec. 9, after which monthly winter pickups of food scraps in...
