myozarksonline.com
Salem Man Sentenced To Life In Prison In Death Of Step-Daughter
A Dent County man convicted of contributing to the death of his adoptive daughter has now been sentenced to life. 53-year-old Randall Abney of Salem was found guilty of second-degree murder and abuse of a child resulting in death in August. A Dent County Jury last Friday sentenced him to life in prison on both counts, and Dent County Circuit Judge Michael Joseph Randazzo imposed that sentence. Randazzo also rejected the request by defense attorney Thomas Kirsch for a new trial.
kjluradio.com
Bond denied for Columbia man accused of fatally shooting Cuba woman
Bond is denied for a Columbia man accused of murdering a Crawford County woman earlier this month. It was Tuesday, November 22 when Boone County Judge Tracy Gonzalez denied bond for Montez Williams, 31. Gonzalez ruled Williams will be detained until his trial. Williams is charged with first-degree murder, armed...
kjluradio.com
New trial date set for Vienna couple accused of swindling elderly woman out of millions
New trial dates are scheduled for a Maries County couple accused of swindling an elderly woman out of her $1.5 million farm. Gary and Debra Honse, of Vienna, were scheduled Tuesday, November 22 for a two-day jury trial to begin March 14, 2023. The pair is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly woman.
myozarksonline.com
Another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking
There has been another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. Authorities there have announced that Tuesday morning at 11:05 offender Larry Bolton was pronounced dead at the Correctional Center. Bolton was a 53-year-old offender serving a 5-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 5th of this year. An autopsy will be conducted.
11th inmate death of 2022 reported at Licking prison
LICKING, Mo. — An inmate death was reported on Tuesday, November 22 at South Central Correctional Center in Licking. According to a press release from the Department of Corrections, Larry Bolton, 53, was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m. Bolton was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received by the […]
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman arrested by state patrol on three charges
A Cabool woman was arrested late Wednesday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Suzan N. Micas, 41, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and careless and imprudent driving. She was transported to the Texas County Jail, the...
KYTV
Dent County father sentenced to life for the starvation death of his adopted daughter
DENT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Dent County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the starving death of his adopted daughter in October 2020. Randall Abney was found guilty in August of second-degree murder and neglect of a child and was sentenced to life in prison on both counts. His wife, Susan Abney, was also sentenced to life in prison last month.
mymoinfo.com
Body Found In Farmington
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County woman seriously injured in Phelps County crash
A Pulaski County woman suffers serious injuries when she wrecks her car just east of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tammy Striplin, 56, of Devils Elbow, was driving on County Road 7520 on Thanksgiving morning when she traveled off the side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Owensville man arrested for outstanding warrants & drugs during traffic stop in Rosebud
Gasconade County deputies find a wanted felon during a routine traffic stop on Thanksgiving morning. The sheriff reports deputies observed a vehicle with a non-working headlamp around 3 a.m. along Highway 50 in Rosebud. When the deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver eluded them by traveling city streets. The...
KTLO
Investigators look for witnesses after Missouri hunter found dead
The National Park Service is asking anyone who may have been camping or hunting near Cave Spring on the lower section of the Current River in Carter County during the opening week of deer season to help with an investigation. Phillip Carnell, 58, was reported missing on November 13. His...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Police Seek Help Locating Man Wanted In Child’s Death
Sullivan Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating former Sullivan resident Kurtis R. Taylor, 31, in connection with the death of his child, Kastiel L. Taylor, an infant who passed away on July 5, 2022, allegedly from abuse. According to Sullivan Police, officers responded to 857 Springfield Rd....
kjluradio.com
Elderly Laclede County couple seriously injured in crash north of Eldridge
An elderly man and woman from Laclede County are seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash just north of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Michael Inman, 79, of Eldridge, failed to negotiate a turn onto Highway E Monday evening and ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Inman’s vehicle hit the ground and a fence before traveling down a hill and entering Highway 5, where I was hit by a truck. The collision caused Inman’s vehicle to run off the side of the road again before coming to a stop in a ditch.
KRMS Radio
Stoutland Man Faces Drug Charges
A man from Stoutland is up on several drug charges. The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group got a warrant for a home in the 30-thousand block of Shady Drive, last April. After a search officers found a gun, a Ziploc bag of pills, another bag of white powder, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia.
kjluradio.com
Rolla man seriously injured when he rolls his minivan south of Eldon
A Rolla man is seriously injured when he wrecks his minivan in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Charles Moentmann, 31, was driving on Highway 52, Wednesday night, just south of Eldon when he crossed the centerline and traveled off the other side of the road. The patrol says Moentmann swerved back across the road, traveling off the right side of the road where the undercarriage of his van struck the ground, causing it to overturn.
fourstateshomepage.com
LIST: Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
houstonherald.com
Well-known Houston resident hurt in accident south of Rolla on U.S. 63
A chain-reaction accident Friday in Phelps County injured a well-known Houston woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. J. Chronister said the five-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 63 about four miles south of Rolla. One of the drivers was Oma Inez Fockler, 85, whose 2015 Ford Taurus was forced...
Undercover agent thwarts large meth deal in Franklin County
A St. Louis man attempted to purchase 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Franklin County before an undercover agent thwarted the transaction and arrested him.
kjluradio.com
Firefighters in Phelps County say two natural cover fires are suspicous in nature
Firefighters in Phelps County respond to a pair of natural cover fires that are now considered suspicious in nature. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a natural cover fire in the 19000 block of County Road 7300 Monday evening. The fire was quickly brought under control and investigators initially thought it was started by a discarded cigarette.
Southern Mo. woman in serious conditions after deer causes wreck
CARTER COUNTY — Two Missouri women were hospitalized after a one-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday near Ellsinore. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevrolet 1500 was westbound on Route A when the driver — Lisa M. Dierker, 51, Williamsville — swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle exited the roadway and overturned.
