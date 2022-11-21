ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MO

myozarksonline.com

Salem Man Sentenced To Life In Prison In Death Of Step-Daughter

A Dent County man convicted of contributing to the death of his adoptive daughter has now been sentenced to life. 53-year-old Randall Abney of Salem was found guilty of second-degree murder and abuse of a child resulting in death in August. A Dent County Jury last Friday sentenced him to life in prison on both counts, and Dent County Circuit Judge Michael Joseph Randazzo imposed that sentence. Randazzo also rejected the request by defense attorney Thomas Kirsch for a new trial.
SALEM, MO
kjluradio.com

Bond denied for Columbia man accused of fatally shooting Cuba woman

Bond is denied for a Columbia man accused of murdering a Crawford County woman earlier this month. It was Tuesday, November 22 when Boone County Judge Tracy Gonzalez denied bond for Montez Williams, 31. Gonzalez ruled Williams will be detained until his trial. Williams is charged with first-degree murder, armed...
COLUMBIA, MO
myozarksonline.com

KOLR10 News

11th inmate death of 2022 reported at Licking prison

LICKING, Mo. — An inmate death was reported on Tuesday, November 22 at South Central Correctional Center in Licking. According to a press release from the Department of Corrections, Larry Bolton, 53, was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m. Bolton was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received by the […]
houstonherald.com

Cabool woman arrested by state patrol on three charges

A Cabool woman was arrested late Wednesday night in Texas County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Suzan N. Micas, 41, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and careless and imprudent driving. She was transported to the Texas County Jail, the...
CABOOL, MO
mymoinfo.com

Body Found In Farmington

(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
FARMINGTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Pulaski County woman seriously injured in Phelps County crash

A Pulaski County woman suffers serious injuries when she wrecks her car just east of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tammy Striplin, 56, of Devils Elbow, was driving on County Road 7520 on Thanksgiving morning when she traveled off the side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Police Seek Help Locating Man Wanted In Child’s Death

Sullivan Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating former Sullivan resident Kurtis R. Taylor, 31, in connection with the death of his child, Kastiel L. Taylor, an infant who passed away on July 5, 2022, allegedly from abuse. According to Sullivan Police, officers responded to 857 Springfield Rd....
SULLIVAN, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly Laclede County couple seriously injured in crash north of Eldridge

An elderly man and woman from Laclede County are seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash just north of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Michael Inman, 79, of Eldridge, failed to negotiate a turn onto Highway E Monday evening and ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Inman’s vehicle hit the ground and a fence before traveling down a hill and entering Highway 5, where I was hit by a truck. The collision caused Inman’s vehicle to run off the side of the road again before coming to a stop in a ditch.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Stoutland Man Faces Drug Charges

A man from Stoutland is up on several drug charges. The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group got a warrant for a home in the 30-thousand block of Shady Drive, last April. After a search officers found a gun, a Ziploc bag of pills, another bag of white powder, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia.
STOUTLAND, MO
kjluradio.com

Rolla man seriously injured when he rolls his minivan south of Eldon

A Rolla man is seriously injured when he wrecks his minivan in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Charles Moentmann, 31, was driving on Highway 52, Wednesday night, just south of Eldon when he crossed the centerline and traveled off the other side of the road. The patrol says Moentmann swerved back across the road, traveling off the right side of the road where the undercarriage of his van struck the ground, causing it to overturn.
ELDON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

LIST: Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative

LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
LICKING, MO
houstonherald.com

Well-known Houston resident hurt in accident south of Rolla on U.S. 63

A chain-reaction accident Friday in Phelps County injured a well-known Houston woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. J. Chronister said the five-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 63 about four miles south of Rolla. One of the drivers was Oma Inez Fockler, 85, whose 2015 Ford Taurus was forced...
ROLLA, MO
kjluradio.com

Firefighters in Phelps County say two natural cover fires are suspicous in nature

Firefighters in Phelps County respond to a pair of natural cover fires that are now considered suspicious in nature. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a natural cover fire in the 19000 block of County Road 7300 Monday evening. The fire was quickly brought under control and investigators initially thought it was started by a discarded cigarette.
St. Joseph Post

Southern Mo. woman in serious conditions after deer causes wreck

CARTER COUNTY — Two Missouri women were hospitalized after a one-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday near Ellsinore. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevrolet 1500 was westbound on Route A when the driver — Lisa M. Dierker, 51, Williamsville — swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle exited the roadway and overturned.
ELLSINORE, MO

