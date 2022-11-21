An elderly man and woman from Laclede County are seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash just north of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Michael Inman, 79, of Eldridge, failed to negotiate a turn onto Highway E Monday evening and ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Inman’s vehicle hit the ground and a fence before traveling down a hill and entering Highway 5, where I was hit by a truck. The collision caused Inman’s vehicle to run off the side of the road again before coming to a stop in a ditch.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO