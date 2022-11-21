Dallas is scheduled to meet with Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit on December 5th. (Michael Gehlken on Twitter ) Beckham Jr. is set to meet with multiple teams over the next few weeks. OBJ is going to focus on teams currently in the hunt for the playoffs, like he did last season when he signed with the Rams. If he signs with the Cowboys, OBJ should have solid fantasy value in the fantasy playoffs.

