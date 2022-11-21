Read full article on original website
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sueing’s career day leads Buckeyes to 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas TechThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously
It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
3 reasons why Michigan Football will beat Ohio State
We break down why Michigan football will beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in consecutive years for the first time since 2000. The Michigan Wolverines haven’t beaten the Ohio State Buckeyes in back-to-back years since 1999-2000, a few years longer than most Michigan football seniors. Buckeye quarterback and Heisman trophy...
Eleven Warriors
“Everybody Changed, From Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys":
Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says There Will Be “No Stone Left Unturned” As Ohio State Prepares For Its Toughest Challenge of the Season in The Game
With The Game three days away, Ryan Day took to the airwaves to preview the rivalry matchup against Michigan. The Ohio State head coach was followed by offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who also commented on the Buckeyes' approach heading into their battle with the Wolverines.
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Ohio State linebacker reflects on championship ahead of Michigan game
AKRON, Ohio — Ohio State fans will always remember Cie Grant pressuring Miami Quarterback Ken Dorsey on the final play of the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, giving the Buckeyes a National Championship. “I never would have thought with my humble beginnings that I'd be sitting here at 42 years old,...
Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend
Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State players receive custom suits for pre-game festivities leading up to The Game
Ohio State will be dressed to the nines leading up to Saturday’s kickoff in The Game. We’ll see if the old adage of “look good, play good” indeed holds true against Michigan. According to a Wednesday press release, fashion brand Express has partnered with Ohio State...
Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss
This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
No. 4 Ohio State routs Wright State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led...
Ohio State Football Star's Cousin Announces His Commitment
Ohio State picked up a major defensive commitment for its 2024 recruiting class. Garrett Stover, who's the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday night via his Twitter. "After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to commit to The Ohio State University! I’d like to...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Wright State University
All throughout college basketball, teams are flocking to exotic locales for early-season tournaments. They pit the top teams against each other in places like Hawaii or even Atlantis. For the Buckeyes, they’re staying close to home before Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, keeping it local with a game against Wright State University.
Ohio State slammed for racial slur response
The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WILX-TV
Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game. Background: Michigan State hockey player alleges...
qfm96.com
Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green
Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
ashlandsource.com
Ohio State beating Miami ranks among college football's greatest games
We’ve seen some fantastic games with the college football season winding down. And as remarkable as they have been, they don’t hold a candle to the greatest college football games ever played.
Man spends years building Lego version of ‘The Shoe’
This Saturday, Ohio State and that team up north will do battle in Ohio Stadium, which turned 100 years young this fall.
NBC4 Columbus
Where Ohio State’s $3.3 billion construction projects stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s campus continued to get bigger in fiscal year 2022, with administrators’ eyes looking toward future construction while its projects remain mostly on track. According to the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for the Board of Trustees’ master planning and facilities committee,...
