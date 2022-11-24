ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

51% of Shoppers Cutting Back on Black Friday This Year — What To Do With the Money You Save

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ygJ6_0jIykm8U00

Soaring inflation in 2022 has convinced more than half of U.S. consumers to spend less this Black Friday compared to last year, according to a new survey from consumer research platform Attest . Those who do plan to spend less will focus on paying bills or building up their savings.

See: 5 Reasons You Should Avoid Shopping on Black Friday
Find Out: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

The survey of 1,000 working-age U.S. consumers found that 51% of respondents plan to cut back on purchases during the upcoming Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 25. Nearly four in 10 (38%) of those who plan to spend less will use it to cover day-to-day expenses. About one-third will save money, while 10% will use it to pay for home energy bills.

Average spending is projected to dip to a range of $101 to $300 for many consumers this year, down from $300 to $500 during Black Friday 2021. Clothing is expected to surpass tech products as the most sought-after items in 2022.

“Inflation’s impact is hard to ignore from our research,” Attest Founder and CEO Jeremy King said in a press release. “This drive to save dollars extends into the holidays beyond Black Friday too, with seven in ten Americans changing their holiday gifting habits this year.”

What should consumers do with additional savings from spending less on Black Friday? Many financial experts advise setting money aside for emergency savings . A good rule of thumb is to save between $1,000 and $2,000 in cash to cover temporary lodging, fuel, food, water and necessary medications in the event of an emergency.

If you already have emergency cash savings built up and want to put your Black Friday savings to good use, the smart move right now is to seek the safety of savings accounts and bonds. These are low-risk assets that can provide financial security in a period of high inflation, economic uncertainty, stock market volatility and rising interest rates.

Online savings accounts are a good option because you can earn better-than-average annual percentage yields. Consumer Reports recommends checking the minimum deposit requirements, fees and other features such as ATM access and check writing to find the best fit. Also, review the account’s APY history to see how long the current rate has been offered. If the APY has been around for a few years, it’s probably not a temporary teaser rate.

Some high-yield savings accounts at traditional banks offer the same perks as online accounts, but with the added advantage of having access to physical branches.

Money market accounts typically offer higher rates than traditional savings accounts, according to Santander Bank. Like savings accounts, money market accounts are FDIC-insured and usually limited to six free transfers or withdrawals per service period. Most also have minimum balance and initial deposit requirements and transaction fees, Time reported.

You can find even higher rates with certificates of deposit, though you might have to buy long-term CDs of seven to 10 years to get the highest rates. If you cash them out early, you’ll face a penalty.

If you can hold out even longer to access your money, consider putting it in Treasury bills . You can get a higher return than with savings accounts, and T-bills are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The minimum purchase is $100, but you can also buy them at a discount and get the full price when they mature.

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

Series EE and Series I bonds work like T-bills in that you’ll earn interest at a fixed rate over a period of many years. Rates are usually higher than with most savings accounts, but you will sacrifice instant liquidity.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 51% of Shoppers Cutting Back on Black Friday This Year — What To Do With the Money You Save

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Jalopnik

We Regret to Inform You Jeff Bezos Is Right: Don't Buy a Car on Black Friday

In a recent interview, billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos cautioned Americans against making large purchases during the usual Black Friday shopping bonanza that happens after Thanksgiving. Bezos has faced some criticism for these comments as someone whose entire business model is built on getting folks to spend money — not to mention, as one of the world’s richest people, Bezos can afford to buy any new car, any time, in multiples of hundreds, without feeling any significant financial impact. But we have to grudgingly agree with this one bit of Bezos advice.
CNET

Buy As Many Stamps As You Can Before the End of the Year. Here's Why

The Post Office intends to increase the price of first-class stamps from 60 cents to 63 cents starting in late January 2023. The rate hike reflects the agency's attempts to stem staggering debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy estimates the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
TENNESSEE STATE
GOBankingRates

5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free

Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...
R.A. Heim

Dollar Tree making big changes in their stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
216K+
Followers
15K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy