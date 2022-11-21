CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sara Hendrix is the head of school for the new Chapel Hill Christian Academy. This week, she joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about the inspiration behind the school, which opened just as the pandemic was starting, and she shares some big news about the land they’ve acquired in Sango for their new school campus.

