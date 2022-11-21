ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dicksonpost.com

Creek Wood, Dickson County girls qualify for state tournament

Both Creek Wood and Dickson County’s girls traveled to Hendersonville Strike and Spare last Friday to compete in the TSSAA State Individual qualifying tournament. Four Lady Red Hawks and three Lady Cougars qualified out of the field of 120 bowlers. For Creek Wood, Gabi Mann finished in first place....
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
MURFREESBORO, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

The Fearless Prediction could not have been more wrong about Tennessee’s game against South Carolina. We take no solace in the fact that no one except maybe Frank Beamer (Shane’s dad, and a pretty darn good football coach) picked the Gamecocks to win by 25 points. But there’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
budgettravel.com

4 Star Nashville Hotel - $108

Minutes from the airport and downtown Nashville, this Provenance Hotels hideaway is a conveniently located home base for style, comfort and warm Southern hospitality. Stay for two in a deluxe king room, deluxe double-queen room, premium king room, or premium double-queen room. Kids 16 or younger stay free. $10.93 Daily...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Chapel Hill Christian Academy head of school on how they started, what they have planned | AUDIO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sara Hendrix is the head of school for the new Chapel Hill Christian Academy. This week, she joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about the inspiration behind the school, which opened just as the pandemic was starting, and she shares some big news about the land they’ve acquired in Sango for their new school campus.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN

