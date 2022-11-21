Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Wolverines will win if these 5 things happen
On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) for all the Big Ten bragging rights (at least for another season). It’s been more than 20 years since the Wolverines have won 2 in a row against the Buckeyes, and it’s been 30 years since they’ve won back-to-back outright Big Ten regular-season championships.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy highlights Michigan’s positivity heading into The Game
J.J. McCarthy knows that a battle is brewing as Michigan is set to take on Ohio State this Saturday. The QB is ready for what is coming, telling the press this week “Better to be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war.”. To say that...
Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State vs. Michigan State: Prediction and preview
Penn State vs. Michigan State highlights Rivalry Weekend around the B1G with the Land-Grant Trophy back up for grabs! Saturday’s kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on FS1. Penn State and Michigan State are two teams heading in opposite directions in 2022. Though the Nittany Lions lost their two biggest games of the year, James Franklin’s squad has won every game it was supposed to this year.
Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles: Ohio State will 'have answers' for Michigan's offensive approach
Jim Knowles sounds prepared for Michigan. The Ohio State defensive coordinator expressed confidence in his unit head of the rivalry game on Saturday. Knowles has helped lead a Buckeye unit allowing the 9th fewest yards in the country. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (105 tackles) and defensive end Jack Sawyer (4.5 sacks) are two of Ohio State’s leaders on defense.
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
Breaking: Charges Filed Against Michigan State Players For Stadium Tunnel Incident
On October 29th, an incident between Michigan and Michigan State in the singular tunnel of "The Big House" led to the suspension of eight Spartan players. Today, in an update by the Detroit Free Press' Tony Garcia, seven of the eight suspended Michigan State athletes now face ...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day praises work of scout team for important role in preparation for The Game
Ryan Day is counting on all of his players ahead of The Game against Michigan. According to Eleven Warriors, the Ohio State head coach mentioned trio of scout team players making contributions this week in practice and throughout the season. Day recognized Kenyatta Jackson, Hero Kanu and Jackson Kuwatch for...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Key player matchups that will decide The Game
In terms of a grand finale, this is what Michigan and Ohio State both wished for back during camp. The national spotlight is firmly affixed on the teams coached by Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day. This is it. For the first time since 2006, the No. 3-ranked Wolverines and No....
saturdaytradition.com
MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodroof reaffirms university's stance on Michigan Stadium tunnel investigation
Michigan State’s Interim President Teresa K. Woodroof released a statement on Wednesday about how the university is planning on aiding in the Michigan Stadium tunnel investigation. Some Michigan and Michigan State players got into a fight in the tunnel following the rivalry game on Oct. 29. The Spartans’ two-game...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Will JJ McCarthy make Jim Harbaugh look like a genius -- or a fool -- in The Game?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. It’s The Game, and that can only mean 1 thing: This is why Jim Harbaugh chose JJ McCarthy as his Michigan quarterback 2 months ago. And this is where McCarthy makes Harbaugh look like a...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State players receive custom suits for pre-game festivities leading up to The Game
Ohio State will be dressed to the nines leading up to Saturday’s kickoff in The Game. We’ll see if the old adage of “look good, play good” indeed holds true against Michigan. According to a Wednesday press release, fashion brand Express has partnered with Ohio State...
saturdaytradition.com
Emeka Egbuka shares how Ohio State is preparing for emotions leading up to The Game
Emeka Egbuka knows what is on the line this weekend against Michigan and acknowledged that Ohio State will have to stay controlled leading up to The Game. Last year, Ohio State lost in Ann Arbor which was something new for the Buckeyes after winning the last 7 in a row.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit shares thoughts on Michigan’s mindset, impact of Ohio State crowd on The Game
Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game this weekend. The ESPN College GameDay host played at Ohio State. Before last season, Ohio State had dominated the rivalry for most of the last decade. Michigan came out with the win last season, shifting the mindset of both teams in the heated rivalry.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt breaks down B1G's 'best chance' to land 2 teams in the Playoff
Joel Klatt has taken notice that with the latest College Football Playoff rankings the possibility of 2 B1G teams getting in has drastically increased. That comes after Ohio State and Michigan checked in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. During his personal podcast and show, Klatt explained the opportunity...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade Stover tired of teams questioning Buckeyes’ toughness: ‘I couldn’t really give a (expletive)'
Cade Stover didn’t mince any words in his comments at Tuesday’s press conference. He is done with people questioning how tough Ohio State is. Stover leads all Buckeyes TEs with 386 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns. Stover gave an honest answer about how he feels in regard to Ohio State’s toughness.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day explains 'encouraging' aspect of Ohio State's Week 12 win heading into The Game
Ryan Day was feeling very encouraged by Dallan Hayden’s performance against Maryland. He discussed what the next steps are for the Ohio State RB are at Tuesday’s presser. Hayden carried the load for the Ohio State backfield with TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams still banged up due to injury. Day felt good about what Hayden accomplished vs. the Terps.
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend
Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Why The Game may only be a must-win for 1 of the teams
The Game always matters, but rarely have Michigan and Ohio State played for quite so many marbles. Saturday marks just the 3rd time ever that the Wolverines and Buckeyes will meet with both teams ranked in the top 3. The stakes are pretty obvious. The winner moves to 12-0 and...
