Paramount+ is available for 50% off right now for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, meaning you can get a whole year's worth of streaming for an incredibly reasonable price. Typically an entire year of the ad-free Premium plan Paramount+ will set you back $99 for the whole 12 months, but with this latest promotion, it will only cost you $50. And if you think you can live with the ads, then you can opt for the lower-tier Essential plan instead, which is going for just $25 for the whole year. It sure sounds like a lot of bang for not much buck.

1 DAY AGO