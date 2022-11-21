Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Save Big On The Official PS5 DualSense Charger Before Black Friday
If you just got your PS5 and don't want to charge your controllers via the system itself, then we have the deal for you. Amazon is currently offering the official DualSense Charging Station for $22, a nice early Black Friday savings just in time for the holidays. The PlayStation DualSense...
Gamespot
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Drops To $39 For Black Friday
We're seeing a number of recent games get sizable discounts for Black Friday, and if you've been looking for a JRPG title to invest in, the good news is that Star Ocean: The Divine Force just joined in on the discount fun as well. Released only a few weeks ago, you can grab the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One for $39 from GameStop and Amazon, which works out to a 35% discount.
Gamespot
You Can Get An Entire Year Of Paramount Plus For Half Off Right Now For Black Friday
Paramount+ is available for 50% off right now for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, meaning you can get a whole year's worth of streaming for an incredibly reasonable price. Typically an entire year of the ad-free Premium plan Paramount+ will set you back $99 for the whole 12 months, but with this latest promotion, it will only cost you $50. And if you think you can live with the ads, then you can opt for the lower-tier Essential plan instead, which is going for just $25 for the whole year. It sure sounds like a lot of bang for not much buck.
Gamespot
Best Board Game Black Friday Deals: Villainous, Catan, Wingspan, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday is bringing more than great deals on video games, as right now you can snag some of the best board games around at incredibly low prices. Whether you want a quirky party game, family-friendly adventure, or highly nuanced strategy game, board games of all kinds are included in the savings.
Gamespot
Black Friday Deal: Get 3 Months Of HBO Max For $6
HBO Max is currently offering three months of the ad-supported plan for only $6--a significant discount from what would be $30 at the standard $10/month price. The offer is only available to new and returning customers. So if you have an active subscription, this deal can't be applied to your account.
Gamespot
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals (November 23)
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. There is no shortage of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Many Switch exclusives are discounted to their lowest prices ever, making now the best time to stock up on games from your wishlist or purchase gifts for the Nintendo fans in your life. To help you on your quest for the perfect deal, we've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals available now.
Gamespot
Luigi's Mansion 3 Gets Big Discount For Black Friday
Halloween was almost a month ago, but you can rekindle the spooky season vibes with this sale discounting Luigi’s Mansion 3 to just $42 (normally $60) at Amazon as part of the retailer's Black Friday sale. Like many other first-party Nintendo Switch titles, it’s rare to see Luigi’s Mansion...
Gamespot
Get 1-Year Of Hulu For Only $24 For Black Friday
Starting today, Hulu is offering a year of its ad-supported streaming service for just $24. That works out to just $2/month, as opposed to the normal $8/month (or $96 in total for 12 months) at the standard price. This deal is only available through Monday, November 28. The offer is...
Gamespot
Black Friday Deal: Save $800 On High-End Razer Gaming Laptop
Razer Blade 14" Gaming Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 is currently on sale for $2,000, down from $2,800, at Amazon for Black Friday. This is definitely a high-end gaming laptop. There are cheaper options for those who want to do casual on-the-go gaming, but as a splurge option for heavy duty gaming--Razer's 14" gaming laptop with RTX 3080 is a great option.
Gamespot
Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale Has Big Discounts On Thousands Of Games
With Black Friday kicking off in just a few days, the Epic Games Store has unveiled a number of big discounts on thousands of games. These include big discounts on recently released titles, cult-classic indies, and a few blockbusters that might have slipped under your radar when they were first released. Some of the standout titles include the bone-crunching brutality of Sifu for just $30, the gigantic toybox of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for just $30, and Superman simulator Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 for $20 worth of remade classics.
Gamespot
Our Favorite TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X Gets A Great Black Friday Discount
For Black Friday, one of the best television sets for gaming is currently marked down from its usual price of $2,500 to just $1,197, providing you with a slab of cutting-edge technology that will make your PS5 and Xbox Series X|S games shine. This deal at Amazon is for the LG C1, with the 4K OLED model on offer being the gargantuan 65-inch version. Prior to this deal, the TV often sold for around $1,600. This is the best price we've ever seen.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Discounted For Black Friday
The end of the year just wouldn't be complete without some Call of Duty to boot up, and right now, the latest entry in the long-running series just got a sizable discount for Black Friday. At Walmart, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have been marked down to $55, a sizable discount considering that the game normally commands a cover price of $70. Last-gen Xbox One and PS4 copies are also available at the same price.
Gamespot
Get Xbox Elite Series 2 Controllers For $50 Off At Newegg
There's lots of Xbox controller deals happening on Black Friday, and here's one more. Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controllers are $130 instead of $180 over at Newegg. To get the deal, customers must use the BFFDAY22 when checking out. This is a pretty good deal for Xbox Elite Series...
Gamespot
Get One Of The Best Gaming Headsets At A Massive Discount
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless headset is only $100 right now instead of $180. This is a great deal, and it's available at both Amazon and Best Buy. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless is one of the best headsets in its price range. The headset design is sleek and unobtrusive--a boon for those who also want to use the headset for work on Zoom calls and want something lowkey. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro's battery also lasts for 24 hours, and the mic is detachable.
Gamespot
This Budget-Friendly Gaming Chair Is Only $99 For Black Friday
A good chair for your gaming needs is usually a big investment, but Black Friday is here to save you some cash with a killer deal on comfort. At Walmart, the G-Tracing gaming chair is on sale for a mere $99, and has pretty much all that you need for a mobile throne that you can relax in. This budget-friendly gaming chair would make for a great gift this holiday. It's certainly not a high-end chair (those cost several hundred dollars), but G-Tracing has long been one of our favorites in this price range.
Gamespot
Samsung SD Card Deal Lets You Load Up Your Nintendo Switch For Cheap
The Nintendo Switch doesn't come with much internal storage space, making a third-party microSD card more of a necessity than an option. Luckily, thanks to Black Friday deals, you can currently save a lot of money on high-capacity microSD cards that are perfect for Nintendo Switch. A 512GB Samsung card is only $45, down almost 50% from its standard price.
Gamespot
Get An Awesome Pro-Style Xbox Controller For Only $50
It's always handy to have a wired controller on standby, and for Black Friday, you can grab a great backup peripheral that also has a competitive edge to it. The PowerA Fusion Pro 2 for Xbox Series X|S normally sells for $90, but at Amazon, it's available for just $50.
Gamespot
Digimon Survive Is Just $17 At GameStop Right Now
Pokemon might be hogging all the headlines right now, but for those of you looking to dip into a different breed of collectible monster gaming, Digimon Survive is on sale for Black Friday. Normally retailing for a standard $60, you can save big on this deal as GameStop has it listed for just $17 for the Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions.
Gamespot
Steam Autumn Sale - Best Steam Deck Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Steam Autumn Sale is now live, offering big price cuts on PC games through November 29. Many Steam Deck-verified and playable games are included in the catalog, making this a great time to add a few new titles to your portable library.
Gamespot
Nintendo Cyber Deals Sale Brings Huge Discounts On Popular Games
The beauty of a Nintendo Switch console is that so long as you have an internet access point, you're never far away from a new gaming experience. If you're looking to update your library for Black Friday with a few good deals, then now is the time to take advantage of some excellent discounts on the Nintendo store.
