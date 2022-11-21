Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian Ignores Kanye West As He Engages In Screaming Match At Son's Soccer Game
Nothing Kanye West does can shock Kim Kardashian at this point. On Saturday, October 29, the disgraced rapper could be seen yelling at another parent while attending their 6-year-old son Saint's soccer game as The Kardashians star completely ignored West amid his public meltdown. Article continues below advertisement. In the...
How Much is Kanye West Worth After Losing Most of His Fortune?
Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. After being flagged on Instagram and Twitter for antisemitic comments, companies who partnered with the rapper are dropping him en masse. Read More: 10 Richest...
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman
D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
50 Cent Has Scathing 4 Words Of Advice For Kanye West Amid Business Fallouts
50 Cent, who once participated in a 2007 album sales battle with Ye, shared an explicit choice of words for the rapper on Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
netflixjunkie.com
Why Did Kanye West Call His Proposal to Kim Kardashian a “DONDA exercise?”
If you have been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you must be aware of how lavishly Kanye West went down on one knee to win his then-girlfriend’s hand for marriage. From a grand baseball ground to orchestra and fireworks, the Donda owner had made sure that there was no shortcoming in turning Kim Kardashian’s 33rd birthday into a perfect proposal night. Although the couple recently had a showbiz split of the decade, Ye had once proposed to his love interest in the most extravagant way possible.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye To 'Distract' Him & She Was 'Out' After His Kardashian Tweets
Kim Kardashian has one person to thank for the month of peace she had at the beginning of the year when Kanye West, for once, wasn't bothering her and blowing up on social media, and apparently, it's Julia Fox. Julia Fox turned to TikTok to address all the haters calling...
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appear to be back on speaking terms
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appear to be talking again as they were spotted chatting at their son Saint’s flag football game held at SoFi Stadium on Saturday. Pictures obtained by TMZ show the former couple talking on the sidelines, just weeks after Page Six revealed the pair were only communicating through their assistants.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West's 'Shalom' Tweet Gets Response From Israel
Kanye West‘s Hebrew greeting he used to announce his return to Twitter has gotten a response from the country of Israel. Ye tweeted out “Shalom” when Elon Musk restored his Twitter account on Sunday (November 20) following his suspension from numerous social media sites in October related to anti-Semitic hate speech.
wegotthiscovered.com
Formerly controversial rapper shares thoughts on Kanye
Recently (we know, what else is new?) musician and businessman Kanye West has gotten into trouble for comments made about Jewish people and their faith. Several have cut ties, others in the game have weighed in, and, now, Ice-T is the latest to go do so. In a new article...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West claims he was drugged into being ‘a manageable well-behaved celebrity’
In another instalment of Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s return to social media, the rapper has now claimed that he was living in a Black Mirror-like situation. He accused his former personal trainer of “drugging him” to be a “well-behaved celebrity.” He added that if he said anything about this, everything would have been “taken away” from him.
Kim Kardashian Shares She 'Let Go Of Everything' While Finalizing Her Divorce From Kanye West
Is Kim Kardashian opening up about her divorce? The reality star recently shared a cryptic message hinting at her split from Kanye West. The declaration of self-love came as a surprise for fans who might remember that during her ex-husband's public outburst and accusations, the SKIMS founder remained quiet. But as the mother-of-four gets closer to finalizing her breakup, it looks as though she is dropping hints to followers on why she chose the single life.
netflixjunkie.com
Not Just Money, THIS Severed Tie for Kanye West Directly Affects His Divorce Proceedings With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is no stranger to scandals and controversies. However, this time around, the rapper did not get off scot-free. Apart from public backlash, his antisemitic rhetoric on social media also resulted in the dissolution of several of his partnerships, from Adidas to Balenciaga to Gap, and many more. While Ye incurred several losses because of these falling outs, a recently severed tie even affects the Donda rapper’s relationship with Kim Kardashian.
YouTuber’s Bigoted “Boy” Prank On Boosie Badazz Gets Hands Put On Him
Boosie Badazz’s team had to set it off in a Walmart over the weekend due to a prank gone wrong. Controversial YouTuber and content creator who goes by the name “White Dolemite,” has had his viral and bigoted “boy” prank backfire on him. While shopping in Walmart, Boosie and three other men were approached by the older white prankster. White Dolemite then demanded the Louisiana rapper to pass him a food item from the shelf. More from VIBE.comTalib Kweli Accuses Kanye West Of Taking Advantage Of N.O.R.EKanye West "Doesn't Believe" In Being Labeled Anti-SemiticKanye West's 'Drink Champs' Interview Removed From Revolt...
Elite Daily
Kim Kardashian Turned Into “Mommy Grinch” By Daughter North West
The best holiday makeup tutorial currently on TikTok not only came early this year, but it was delivered by an MUA who’s still in elementary school. The pint-sized individual channeling some big Christmas beauty energy was none other than famous rogue TikToker North West, who turned Kim Kardashian into the Grinch with makeup. On Monday, Nov. 21, Kanye West and Kim K’s firstborn shared a truly inspired holiday beauty video on TikTok with the help (and permission) of her mom. North’s “Mommy Grinch” video featured everyone’s favorite Dr. Suess banger playing over clips of the 9-year-old giving the SKIMS founder a very green makeover. While all of her TikTok content is adorable, North showed off some serious MUA skills in this video.
Kanye West fired a staffer who suggested playing Drake's music and another for wearing a yellow sweater, report says: 'honestly an HR nightmare'
Rolling Stone interviewed staffers at Yeezy, Adidas, and Gap who worked with Kanye West. Staffers reported working 12-15 hour workdays in a chaotic, ever-changing work environment. "How he is on social media is exactly how he's like with employees," one staffer said. The recently disgraced rapper, Ye — also known...
msn.com
Kim Kardashian ‘Getting Heat’ From Parents At Kids’ Sporting Events After Kanye’s Argument With Parent (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian ‘feels helpless because she does not have any control’ over Kanye West, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY. Kim Kardashian, 42, was left speechless at a recent soccer match for her son Saint West, 6 — and rightfully so. On Oct. 30, after recently being dropped by Adidas and other brands over Antisemitic remarks that he made on social media, Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, 45, was spotted by photographers getting into a heated argument with one of the other parents Saint’s soccer match. Although the details of their spat are unknown, a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has been “getting heat” from other parents over her hot-headed ex-husband.
ETOnline.com
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kim Kardashian Tells North About the Night She Conceived Her With Kanye West
Nori's definitely going to be writing an entry into the burn book about this one! On Thursday's season finale of The Kardashians, North West accompanied her mom, Kim Kardashian, and grandma, Kris Jenner, to Paris, France, to attend Couture Fashion Week. While there, Kim shares a TMI story about the...
Glamour
