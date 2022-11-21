ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bradford Woods man makes wood carvings from the heart

As a boy growing up in Brooklyn, N.Y., Alfred Akner would patriotically carve model airplane kits. It’s what all of the kids did to pass the time during World War II, he said. But the hobby fell away when he was in high school. Then, close to 30 years ago, when he was close to retirement, Alfred realized he needed a pastime to “have in my back pocket.”
BRADFORD WOODS, PA
harrisburgmagazine.com

Saluting a Pennsylvania Veteran

JDog Brands – Creating Business Opportunities for Veterans. Story By Christina Heintzelman – cheintzelman@benchmarkmediallc.com. According to the Pew Research Center, job placement after military service is an issue affecting nearly 200,000 veterans every year, with only one in four veterans having a job lined up after leaving the Armed Forces.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Farm and Dairy

Pennsylvania potato growers celebrate 100 years of cooperation

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. — Potatoes roll down the grading line at one of Troyer Land Resources’s storage barns in northwest Pennsylvania on a November afternoon. These freshly cleaned potatoes are destined to become potato chips at Herr’s, one of the snack food manufacturers that put Pennsylvania on the map as the Snack Food Capital of the U.S.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Has One of America’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

Thanksgiving is upon us, and that means it’s officially time to start celebrating the holiday season. As it turns out, one popular Pennsylvania spot has been named one of the best places to enjoy holiday lights this year. The study, which names the “USA’s Most Spectacular Winter Light Displays,”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Area students help stock trout

The Fox Chapel Area High School Fishing Club recently partnered with the Allison Park Sportsmen’s Club and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to stock trout in the Pine Creek Watershed. Students placed trout in the delayed harvest stretch of the creek located between Bryant Road and Mt. Royal...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness

It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

AHN Wexford Hospital gets $1 million grant

When Allegheny Health Network opened a 160-bed hospital in Pine in September 2021 to meet the growing demand for medical services in the North Hills, officials knew it would be a busy place. But the volume of patients and visitors to the sprawling campus along Perry Highway has been greater...
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
hias.org

A First Thanksgiving for Refugees in Pennsylvania

Until this week, the Shamaun family had never tasted turkey or attended a Thanksgiving celebration together. Shammas Shamaun, 52, arrived in the United States in 2017 after fleeing persecution for his Christian beliefs in Pakistan. He had not seen his wife Sittara, 51, and sons Seth, 18, and Shobal, 17, until they were able to join him in the U.S. two months ago due in part to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania launches new service for veterans

Among the many things Pennsylvania’s Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs Brigadier General Maureen Weigl oversees is PA VetConnect, a new resource for veterans. “That is a system that we’ve created at the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to help anybody know how to help a veteran whether you have an aunt an uncle or a brother that served that might be struggling,” she said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mastriano supporters are flooding Pa. courts with baseless recount petitions in governor’s race

PHILADELPHIA — Doug Mastriano lost by a lot. But some of his supporters wrongly believe the results are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. So now election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Wolf, Shapiro react to Philadelphia shooting of four teens

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro each issued statements Wednesday in the hours after four Philadelphia teenagers were shot after being dismissed from school for the day. Philadelphia city police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Be grateful Pennsylvania avoided disasters from climate change this year | PennLive letters

In the year 2022 (so far), the nation has suffered 15 weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each. The disasters include overwhelming Western wildfires, unprecedented drought sapping the Mississippi River of its commerce, fearsome flooding in Kentucky and Missouri, horrific hurricanes shredding central Florida and Puerto Rico, record heat baking the West, tornado swarms sweeping the Southeast, extraordinarily severe weather pummeling the Great Plains, even a rare earthquake jolting western Texas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

