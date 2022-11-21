Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bradford Woods man makes wood carvings from the heart
As a boy growing up in Brooklyn, N.Y., Alfred Akner would patriotically carve model airplane kits. It’s what all of the kids did to pass the time during World War II, he said. But the hobby fell away when he was in high school. Then, close to 30 years ago, when he was close to retirement, Alfred realized he needed a pastime to “have in my back pocket.”
Pennsylvania veterans’ homes need nurses and health care workers
The homes are turning away veterans due to lack of staffing. Pennsylvanians who served their country are waiting for weeks or even months to get into one of the commonwealth’s homes for military veterans. About 1,500 former servicemembers and their spouses live in the state’s six veterans homes. Department...
harrisburgmagazine.com
Saluting a Pennsylvania Veteran
JDog Brands – Creating Business Opportunities for Veterans. Story By Christina Heintzelman – cheintzelman@benchmarkmediallc.com. According to the Pew Research Center, job placement after military service is an issue affecting nearly 200,000 veterans every year, with only one in four veterans having a job lined up after leaving the Armed Forces.
Farm and Dairy
Pennsylvania potato growers celebrate 100 years of cooperation
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. — Potatoes roll down the grading line at one of Troyer Land Resources’s storage barns in northwest Pennsylvania on a November afternoon. These freshly cleaned potatoes are destined to become potato chips at Herr’s, one of the snack food manufacturers that put Pennsylvania on the map as the Snack Food Capital of the U.S.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has One of America’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
Thanksgiving is upon us, and that means it’s officially time to start celebrating the holiday season. As it turns out, one popular Pennsylvania spot has been named one of the best places to enjoy holiday lights this year. The study, which names the “USA’s Most Spectacular Winter Light Displays,”...
10 of the Best Drive-Through Holiday Light Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. Here's a list of some of the best and biggest light shows throughout the state.
PennLive.com
Thanksgiving store hours; lawmakers’ pay raises; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. High: 56; Low: 30. Sunny. Pay raises: State lawmakers will receive a 7.8% pay increase on Dec. 1, the largest bump in legislative salaries in over a quarter of a century. Rank-and-file members will make $102,844 yearly. Lawmakers who hold caucus leadership posts make more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area students help stock trout
The Fox Chapel Area High School Fishing Club recently partnered with the Allison Park Sportsmen’s Club and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to stock trout in the Pine Creek Watershed. Students placed trout in the delayed harvest stretch of the creek located between Bryant Road and Mt. Royal...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board warns gamblers not to leave children unattended
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is launching a new campaign called "Don't Gamble with Kids." It’s an effort to stop Pennsylvania parents from leaving their children unattended in cars while they gamble. So far in 2022, more than 400 minors were left alone. That included dozens of kids under...
phillyvoice.com
An old-fashioned Thanksgiving side dish to try: How to make potato filling (not stuffing)
Thanksgiving dinners across the country tend to feature a few of the same staples: turkey, cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes and stuffing. But for many Pennsylvanians, there's another star side dish. Filling. A starchy marriage of mashed potatoes and stuffing, filling is a dish with deep roots in Berks...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness
It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
AHN Wexford Hospital gets $1 million grant
When Allegheny Health Network opened a 160-bed hospital in Pine in September 2021 to meet the growing demand for medical services in the North Hills, officials knew it would be a busy place. But the volume of patients and visitors to the sprawling campus along Perry Highway has been greater...
hias.org
A First Thanksgiving for Refugees in Pennsylvania
Until this week, the Shamaun family had never tasted turkey or attended a Thanksgiving celebration together. Shammas Shamaun, 52, arrived in the United States in 2017 after fleeing persecution for his Christian beliefs in Pakistan. He had not seen his wife Sittara, 51, and sons Seth, 18, and Shobal, 17, until they were able to join him in the U.S. two months ago due in part to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pennsylvania launches new service for veterans
Among the many things Pennsylvania’s Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs Brigadier General Maureen Weigl oversees is PA VetConnect, a new resource for veterans. “That is a system that we’ve created at the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to help anybody know how to help a veteran whether you have an aunt an uncle or a brother that served that might be struggling,” she said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Most popular baby names for girls in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mastriano supporters are flooding Pa. courts with baseless recount petitions in governor’s race
PHILADELPHIA — Doug Mastriano lost by a lot. But some of his supporters wrongly believe the results are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. So now election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law.
abc27.com
Wolf, Shapiro react to Philadelphia shooting of four teens
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro each issued statements Wednesday in the hours after four Philadelphia teenagers were shot after being dismissed from school for the day. Philadelphia city police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents may be owed money from billions in unclaimed funds
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is holding nearly $4B in unclaimed property owed to state residents. The City of Philadelphia told residents to check if they're owed money after the city collected more than $6M.
Be grateful Pennsylvania avoided disasters from climate change this year | PennLive letters
In the year 2022 (so far), the nation has suffered 15 weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each. The disasters include overwhelming Western wildfires, unprecedented drought sapping the Mississippi River of its commerce, fearsome flooding in Kentucky and Missouri, horrific hurricanes shredding central Florida and Puerto Rico, record heat baking the West, tornado swarms sweeping the Southeast, extraordinarily severe weather pummeling the Great Plains, even a rare earthquake jolting western Texas.
