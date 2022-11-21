Read full article on original website
Related
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
It might seem like a courtesy to have it in the room, but it is anything but.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
The gods of Silicon Valley are falling to earth. So are their warped visions for society | Moya Lothian-McLean
Tech titans like Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried have been feted for their wealth, but see the world in ways that also merit scrutiny , says Moya Lothian McLean
Big Wine Glasses, LLC Announces New Releases for Black Friday Sale & Best Sellers Back In Stock
BigWineGlasses.com expands its selection of high-quality wine glasses in time for holiday hosting and gifting and is offering a rare sale for Black Friday. JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Today, Big Wine Glasses, LLC, announced they have not only expanded their
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 11:37 p.m. EST
Bombed, not beaten: Ukraine's capital flips to survival mode. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Ukraine’s bombed but undaunted capital are taking empty bottles in search of water and crowding into cafés for power and warmth after the latest onslaught of Russian missile strikes. In scenes hard to believe in a city so hip and sophisticated, some Kyiv residents resorted to collecting rainwater from drainpipes, as repair teams labored Thursday to reconnect supplies. Many switched defiantly into survival mode after the latest barrage of missile strikes the previous day plunged the city of 3 million and much of the country into the cold and dark of winter.
Comments / 0