After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Buddy Valastro Just Launched A Sweet Potato Pie Cake On DoorDash

Whether you prefer sweet or savory food, there's something on the table for everyone at Thanksgiving. If your favorite dinner course is dessert, the holidays usually mean that there are multiple sweet options on the table, from a classic pumpkin pie to less-traditional options like bread pudding, which Andrew Zimmern recommends as a comforting Thanksgiving dish to finish the meal.
Woman had to spend $1,000 removing massive knot from her hair

A woman had to fork out a whopping $1,000 to get rid of a huge knot in her hair after unsuccessfully trying to remove it herself with hair masks, olive oil and even fabric softener. Elle Batchelor, 33, went for a swim in the ocean in Sydney, New South Wales,...
Bobby Flay Adds A Controversial Ingredient To His Tomato Sauce

American cuisine is a melting pot of recipes from far and wide. While we have our own foods like cheeseburgers and lobster rolls (via Chicago Tribune), we also borrow a lot from other cultures. One such culture is Italy, whose pizza alone is so popular that Americans consume "approximately 3 billion" of them per year (via ThePizzaCalc). But Italians, nonnas, in particular, are very picky about authenticity. Are Americans making and serving these foods right?
43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods

For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
Cranberry-Apple Casserole

There’s no shortage of delicious dishes around the table at Thanksgiving. While the turkey tends to get a ton of focus, in my eyes the sides are the true star of the show. Every year, no matter where I am or who I’m celebrating with, I always volunteer to make sure the mashed potatoes are perfect—and I bring a casserole that confuses everyone when it’s time to set out the food. Is it a side or is it a dessert?
‘Pet Pals TV’: Cats Haven

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” and Susan Hobbs joined News 8 to talk about “Cats-Haven” and the donations they need and some events they have coming up.
Kelly Ripa’s Go-To Cleanser for Gorgeous Skin Is on Sale for Black Friday

Everyone cares for their skin differently, all with the goal of healthy, moisturized skin (’tis the season for hydration—and your best motivational water bottle!). Though, as we age, our skincare routines change and evolve, and what once worked for you may not work anymore. Live with Kelly and...
Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now

Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
