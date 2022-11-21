ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

City of Erie Receives $2.9 Million to Address Homelessness

For the past 20 years, Shawn Vincent has been in and out of homelessness. "In 2001, I guess that's when 911 happened, I woke up and realized I didn't want to be in bondage or servitude, so I went on strike against the system," said Vincent. "Here I am today."
ERIE, PA
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

For the second time, a state appellate court has rejected 23-year-old Leonard Hahn IV’s efforts to obtain youthful offender status. He was convicted as a 17-year-old of raping two children, one in Alabama and the other in Attica. However, his appeal was declined because it was determined Hahn acted alone and his involvement with both children was major. He was sentenced to concurrent 10-year terms in both Wyoming and Genesee Counties, along with 20 years of post-release supervision. While in prison, Hahn also was convicted of promoting contraband, which added 18 months to his sentence. He’s eligible for parole in 2025.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident

The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
HAMBURG, NY
WETM 18 News

Hochul signs bill to protect New Yorkers with medical debt

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Healthcare providers are now prohibited from satisfying medical debt by collecting wages or placing liens on patients’ homes under a law sign by Governor Hochul on Wednesday. The legislation aims to protect tens of thousands of New Yorkers who deal with high medical bills or who are sued for medical debt. […]
NEW YORK STATE
wutv29.com

South Buffalo neighbors still working to clear snow

South Buffalo this weekend saw massive storm, snow and ice-covered streets, snow covered houses, and cars buried under mountains of snow. “We're trying to get the car out, cars out, it's a lot of snow down here. Yeah, tough going" said Judy Ann Mulnix. Hamburg residents grabbed their shovels and...
HAMBURG, NY
WLFI.com

Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana

Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
INDIANA STATE
wutv29.com

City employee killed during snow removal in South Buffalo

A City of Buffalo employee was killed during the snow removal process in South Buffalo, according to Mayor Byron Brown. Buffalo Brown has ordered flags at city buildings to be lowered to half staff in light of the tragedy. “We are heartbroken, we are in pain right now," he said...
BUFFALO, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State

Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
wxxinews.org

Hunger Free America says the number of 'food insecure' people in New York state is soaring

Advocates and various officials gathered Wednesday at the Community Food Cupboard in Rochester to talk about what they say is a soaring need to help people who are hungry. According to a report by the nonprofit organization Hunger Free America, the number of people without enough food between October of 2021 and October 2022, spiked by 35% in New York state. According to USDA food insecurity data, Hunger Free America said that across the state, nearly 11% of residents, or 2.1 million people, lived in food-insecure households from 2019-2021.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

BPS cancels school for Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Buffalo Public Schools announced that it will be canceling school on Tuesday due to the impact of the recent snowstorm. The district said the aftermath of the snow is extreme in certain areas. This district released this statement on its Facebook page. Tuesday, November...
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Emergency SNAP Benefits Headed to New York Households

New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive some additional assistance in the month of November. According to a press release from the office of New York Governor Hochul, SNAP benefit users will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in November as well as a supplemental allotment.
NEW YORK STATE
YourErie

Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in Erie County?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County organizations are helping residents in need this holiday season. United Way of Erie County and 211PA have once again compiled a list of free Thanksgiving meals you can find around Erie County. Some happened this past weekend, others will take place Thanksgiving Day or the day before. Listed below are the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wutv29.com

AAA predicts third busiest Thanksgiving travel year in two decades

BUFFALY, N.Y. – AAA predicts more than 54 million will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving this year. That’s a 1.5 percent increase from 2021 and nearing pre-pandemic levels. At Buffalo Niagara International Airport, lines for check-in and security ebbed and flowed but most passengers said it...
BUFFALO, NY
B93

Pandemic Food Benefits Now Available To Nearly 3.5 Million Texans

Even though it is hard to believe, COVID-19 relief efforts are still ongoing in the state of Texas. It also seems like it's been longer than it has, but many are still recovering from effects of the disease on their livelihood. Thankfully, multiple benefits are available, and this one helps families in Texas.
TEXAS STATE

