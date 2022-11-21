Read full article on original website
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Receives $2.9 Million to Address Homelessness
For the past 20 years, Shawn Vincent has been in and out of homelessness. "In 2001, I guess that's when 911 happened, I woke up and realized I didn't want to be in bondage or servitude, so I went on strike against the system," said Vincent. "Here I am today."
Marijuana Retail Licenses In Buffalo Will Be Delayed Due To Lawsuit
If you were looking forward to legal marijuana dispensaries opening soon in Buffalo, there has been a major setback. A lawsuit is preventing certain regions from receiving licenses. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, a judge blocked 63 licenses from being awarded in five regions around the New York State. Due...
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
For the second time, a state appellate court has rejected 23-year-old Leonard Hahn IV’s efforts to obtain youthful offender status. He was convicted as a 17-year-old of raping two children, one in Alabama and the other in Attica. However, his appeal was declined because it was determined Hahn acted alone and his involvement with both children was major. He was sentenced to concurrent 10-year terms in both Wyoming and Genesee Counties, along with 20 years of post-release supervision. While in prison, Hahn also was convicted of promoting contraband, which added 18 months to his sentence. He’s eligible for parole in 2025.
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
$23 Million Affordable Housing Development Coming To Buffalo’s Eastside
Buffalo is getting another affordable housing community. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement yesterday, Wednesday, November 22, 2022. Construction on the Apartments at the Lyceum on Buffalo's Eastside has begun. The former school will be transformed into 42 affordable and supportive apartments in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Gov. Hochul said,. We...
Hochul signs bill to protect New Yorkers with medical debt
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Healthcare providers are now prohibited from satisfying medical debt by collecting wages or placing liens on patients’ homes under a law sign by Governor Hochul on Wednesday. The legislation aims to protect tens of thousands of New Yorkers who deal with high medical bills or who are sued for medical debt. […]
wutv29.com
South Buffalo neighbors still working to clear snow
South Buffalo this weekend saw massive storm, snow and ice-covered streets, snow covered houses, and cars buried under mountains of snow. “We're trying to get the car out, cars out, it's a lot of snow down here. Yeah, tough going" said Judy Ann Mulnix. Hamburg residents grabbed their shovels and...
WLFI.com
Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana
Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
wutv29.com
City employee killed during snow removal in South Buffalo
A City of Buffalo employee was killed during the snow removal process in South Buffalo, according to Mayor Byron Brown. Buffalo Brown has ordered flags at city buildings to be lowered to half staff in light of the tragedy. “We are heartbroken, we are in pain right now," he said...
Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State
Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
wxxinews.org
Hunger Free America says the number of 'food insecure' people in New York state is soaring
Advocates and various officials gathered Wednesday at the Community Food Cupboard in Rochester to talk about what they say is a soaring need to help people who are hungry. According to a report by the nonprofit organization Hunger Free America, the number of people without enough food between October of 2021 and October 2022, spiked by 35% in New York state. According to USDA food insecurity data, Hunger Free America said that across the state, nearly 11% of residents, or 2.1 million people, lived in food-insecure households from 2019-2021.
BPS cancels school for Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Buffalo Public Schools announced that it will be canceling school on Tuesday due to the impact of the recent snowstorm. The district said the aftermath of the snow is extreme in certain areas. This district released this statement on its Facebook page. Tuesday, November...
Emergency SNAP Benefits Headed to New York Households
New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive some additional assistance in the month of November. According to a press release from the office of New York Governor Hochul, SNAP benefit users will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in November as well as a supplemental allotment.
Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in Erie County?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County organizations are helping residents in need this holiday season. United Way of Erie County and 211PA have once again compiled a list of free Thanksgiving meals you can find around Erie County. Some happened this past weekend, others will take place Thanksgiving Day or the day before. Listed below are the […]
wutv29.com
AAA predicts third busiest Thanksgiving travel year in two decades
BUFFALY, N.Y. – AAA predicts more than 54 million will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving this year. That’s a 1.5 percent increase from 2021 and nearing pre-pandemic levels. At Buffalo Niagara International Airport, lines for check-in and security ebbed and flowed but most passengers said it...
Man accused of leading deputies on chase across two counties
On Thursday, just before 4 a.m., the Niagara County Sheriff's office says a vehicle was seen quickly moving south on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.
Pandemic Food Benefits Now Available To Nearly 3.5 Million Texans
Even though it is hard to believe, COVID-19 relief efforts are still ongoing in the state of Texas. It also seems like it's been longer than it has, but many are still recovering from effects of the disease on their livelihood. Thankfully, multiple benefits are available, and this one helps families in Texas.
philadelphiaobserver.com
‘This Could’ve Gotten Ugly’: Footage Shows Unarmed Security Guard Wrestle Gunman Down and Save Buffalo Drug Treatment Facility
Days before “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” raked in a whopping $330 million worldwide at the box office, another hero emerged, possessing the same level of self-less courage that the characters in the Marvel franchise. This hero, a Black man from Buffalo, not Wakanda, saved a building full of...
