English soccer league stars call it quits after 'heated argument' over calendar shoot: report
Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann, who played in England, reportedly broke up over the Swiss star's decision to do a calendar shoot.
Qatar vs Senegal prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Can Qatar and Senegal bounce back from opening losses at the 2022 World Cup? Each of the two Group A sides will hope to do so at the other’s expense here.Hosts Qatar began their campaign with a poor performance and 2-0 defeat by Ecuador, before Senegal battled hard but ultimately fell 2-0 to Netherlands.The African champions, without the injured Sadio Mane, will still fancy their chances in this one, however.After Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands play Ecuador in Friday’s other Group A game.Here’s all you need to know.When is it?Qatar vs Senegal is scheduled to kick off at 1pm GMT...
When do England play Wales in the 2022 World Cup?
England and Wales will meet at the World Cup.The Three Lions and Dragons have been drawn in the same group - Group B - in Qatar alongside the United States and Iran.England began their tournament with an impressive win over Iran before Gareth Bale’s late penalty secured a share of the points for Wales with the US.Both have designs on making progress deep into the tournament meaning the meeting between the two is likely to be crucial.Here’s all you need to know about the game:When do England play Wales?Wales and England meet on Tuesday 29 November at Ahmed bin...
Iran players sing national anthem while fans jeer before Wales World Cup match
Iran’s football players sang their national anthem before facing Wales at the World Cup on Friday - after refusing to sing the anthem in their opening match against England earlier this week.Iran’s fans booed and jeered the national anthem but unlike against England, the team’s players did not stay silent and sang the words of the anthem.The initial protest against England was a significant act of defiance and unity with anti-government protesters following weeks of violent protests in Iran, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September.While the players sang the anthem before their match against Wales,...
Neymar upbeat on social media after injury at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil star Neymar sounded upbeat early Friday, despite injuring his right ankle in the team’s World Cup opener, with the player celebrating victory over Serbia and looking forward to the remaining matches in Qatar. Neymar sprained his ankle in the second half of Brazil’s...
Heartbroken ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim forced off air after hearing mother had been killed by digger
HEARTBROKEN World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim was forced off air on ITV after hearing her mother had been killed by a digger. The 34-year-old striker, who was born in Afghanistan but represents Denmark’s national team, is currently in Qatar working for the broadcaster. She was part of ITV's panel...
Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’
Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
England vs USA live stream: Where to watch World Cup game online and on TV
England take on United States in the second Group B clash at the World Cup, with the Three Lions having put themselves in a very strong position thanks to their big opening win over Iran.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.For USA, there’s more pressure on them to find a result after failing to hold onto their lead against Wales. Gregg Berhalter may opt to shuffle the pack in midfield as a result, as they look to remain unbeaten...
