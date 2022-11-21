ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

Foodie Tour showcases three Las Vegas barbecue restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Smoke, fire, and a lot of barbecue sauce!. The Finger Licking Foodie Tours is debuting its Las Vegas BBQ Tour, highlighting fan-favorite barbecue joints around the valley. The three-hour culinary tour spotlights Rollin Smoke Barbeque, Jessie Rae’s BBQ, and Big B’s Texas BBQ.
news3lv.com

Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas announces rodeo events during NFR

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas has unveiled its rodeo events taking place in conjunction with NFR next month. Each night, Dec. 1-10, there will be a free watch party for the National Finals Rodeo inside the Plaza's showroom, starting at 5:30 p.m. Guests can win prizes and check out special guest appearances.
news3lv.com

Forte and Friends 'Chef Residency Series'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two times a week, guest chefs are taking over the kitchen at forte tapas for what's being called the forte and friends chef residency series. Joining us now is the caviar queen and owner of Forte Tapas, Nina Manchev, and the current chef in residency, Joshua Bianchi.
whatnowvegas.com

Fremont Hotel and Casino to Debut All-New Food Hall this December

Fremont Hotel and Casino will open its all-new Food Hall this December, bringing six national, regional and local casual dining brands together in a new dining destination in downtown Las Vegas. Scheduled to debut in mid-December — with a grand opening scheduled for January 12 — the 13,150-square-foot space will...
Fox5 KVVU

You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils holiday display on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has debuted its latest display. According to a news release, the display, dubbed “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection,” is said to capture the “sights, smells, sounds and now tastes of the holiday season.”
news3lv.com

Vegas Golden Knights announce sales for Black Friday weekend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Golden and Silver Knights fans will be able to take advantage of some great sales during the team's three-day sales event this upcoming Black Friday weekend. Both teams plan to hold their annual Gold Friday, Silver Saturday, and Medieval Monday promotions starting November 25. 'Gold...
nevadabusiness.com

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
jammin1057.com

America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas

There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
