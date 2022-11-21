ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shullsburg, WI

Police Arrest Man For Assault on Hillcrest Road

Dubuque Police arrested 22 year old Christopher Singleton Monday on Hillcrest Road on charges of assault and possession of marijuana. A report says that Singleton assaulted 28 year old Jhewanda Ingral of Dubuque at Ingral’s residence on Monday.
DUBUQUE, IA
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County

An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
MADISON, WI
Dubuque man points gun at woman, child, tapes her to chair during assault

Police said a Dubuque man taped a woman to a chair as he held her inside his residence for hours, while also threatening her with a gun. 24 year old Jacob Mullins of Dubuque was arrested around 7 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury, willful injury, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, false imprisonment, child endangerment and domestic assault with injury.
DUBUQUE, IA
Madison PD: Thanksgiving meal delivery results in two arrests on drug, other charges

MADISON, Wis. — What started as a Thanksgiving meal dropoff for a Madison police officer earlier this week ended with two men behind bars on drug and other charges. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said an officer was dropping off a holiday meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue late Monday morning when the officer passed two men who smelled strongly of marijuana. The duo had just gotten out of a vehicle that police said was listed as stolen from Nebraska.
MADISON, WI
Police: Rockford felons arrested after stolen AK-47, drugs found

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday following a narcotics investigation. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that they have been receiving complaints from the community regarding subjects dealing narcotics in the Rockford area, according to the department. An investigation identified the suspects as 43-year-old Charles Lewis and 28-year-old Deamarcus Lewis. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Police searching for man who ran from deputy after weekend pursuit in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Janesville are searching for a man who reportedly led a state trooper on a chase over the weekend before crashing and running from the scene. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a state trooper tried to stop 27-year-old Christopher Miller for speeding around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Miller then hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road.
JANESVILLE, WI
3 people could face charges after homes hit by gunfire in Fitchburg last month

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Three people could now face charges after multiple homes in Fitchburg were hit by bullets last month. In a news release Wednesday, the Fitchburg Police Department said it received multiple reports of gunshots fired in the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Officers got to the scene and found three people, at least one of whom they determined had been using a handgun for target practice in the area.
FITCHBURG, WI
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Causing Bodily Injury

Dubuque Police arrested 41 year old Amanda Habel of Dubuque Saturday night at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. A report states that Habel assaulted 58 year old Daniel Furlong causing bodily injury.
DUBUQUE, IA
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died Tuesday afternoon following a daytime shooting on a Madison street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed the victim’s death during a news conference at the scene and said his investigators are working to determine the identity of the suspect. During the...
MADISON, WI
Accident Involving Cuba City Teen and Argyle Woman

On Monday around 5:15 pm, Green County Deputies, the Monroe Rural Fire Department and Green County EMS, responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury. 18 year old Alana Neis of Cuba City, was at the stop sign on County Highway J and Highway 81, facing south waiting to turn east bound on Highway 81. Neis began to turn and did not see an oncoming vehicle traveling in the west bound lane. The vehicle, driven by 67 year old Susan Miller of Argyle, attempted to avoid Neis‘ vehicle, but was not successful and struck the front of Neis’ vehicle with the front passenger side of her vehicle. Neis and her juvenile passenger both reported wearing their seatbelts and not being injured. Neis was taken by EMS to be evaluated further by medical staff. Neis is being cited for Inattentive Driving.
CUBA CITY, WI
Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for blaming crash on 16-year-old nephew

MUSCODA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash and lied to officers about its cause. At 7:45 a.m., law enforcement was notified of a one-vehicle-crash on Highway 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda Township. The caller noted a vehicle and its trailer were abandoned, according to the officials.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, several people reported hearing shots fired in the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive around 1:15 p.m. following an altercation between two people MPD officials believe knew each other.
MADISON, WI
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Following Wednesday Afternoon Crash

Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in Rural Morrison. Upon arrival, they learned that a motorcyclist was northbound on Crosby Road when the driver lost control and entered the ditch. The driver was thrown from the bike. They were taken to Morrison Community Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
MORRISON, IL

