Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
x1071.com
Police Arrest Man For Assault on Hillcrest Road
Dubuque Police arrested 22 year old Christopher Singleton Monday on Hillcrest Road on charges of assault and possession of marijuana. A report says that Singleton assaulted 28 year old Jhewanda Ingral of Dubuque at Ingral’s residence on Monday.
x1071.com
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
nbc15.com
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
nbc15.com
Fitchburg PD responds to reports of gunshots near wildlife area, possible connection to previous incident
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg officials believe individuals who were located Tuesday night at a wildlife area may be connected to a shots fired incident from early October. Fitchburg officers responded to the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area Tuesday night after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Around...
x1071.com
Dubuque man points gun at woman, child, tapes her to chair during assault
Police said a Dubuque man taped a woman to a chair as he held her inside his residence for hours, while also threatening her with a gun. 24 year old Jacob Mullins of Dubuque was arrested around 7 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury, willful injury, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, false imprisonment, child endangerment and domestic assault with injury.
Man charged with attempted murder of Ogle County deputy
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brian Taylor, 49, of Massillon, Ohio, with attempted murder after he reportedly tried to run down an Ogle County Deputy during a police chase. According to Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle, on Tuesday, November 22nd, Taylor was involved in a pursuit with Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputies on IL […]
x1071.com
Madison PD: Thanksgiving meal delivery results in two arrests on drug, other charges
MADISON, Wis. — What started as a Thanksgiving meal dropoff for a Madison police officer earlier this week ended with two men behind bars on drug and other charges. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said an officer was dropping off a holiday meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue late Monday morning when the officer passed two men who smelled strongly of marijuana. The duo had just gotten out of a vehicle that police said was listed as stolen from Nebraska.
Police: Rockford felons arrested after stolen AK-47, drugs found
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday following a narcotics investigation. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that they have been receiving complaints from the community regarding subjects dealing narcotics in the Rockford area, according to the department. An investigation identified the suspects as 43-year-old Charles Lewis and 28-year-old Deamarcus Lewis. […]
x1071.com
Police searching for man who ran from deputy after weekend pursuit in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Janesville are searching for a man who reportedly led a state trooper on a chase over the weekend before crashing and running from the scene. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a state trooper tried to stop 27-year-old Christopher Miller for speeding around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Miller then hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road.
x1071.com
3 people could face charges after homes hit by gunfire in Fitchburg last month
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Three people could now face charges after multiple homes in Fitchburg were hit by bullets last month. In a news release Wednesday, the Fitchburg Police Department said it received multiple reports of gunshots fired in the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Officers got to the scene and found three people, at least one of whom they determined had been using a handgun for target practice in the area.
x1071.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Causing Bodily Injury
Dubuque Police arrested 41 year old Amanda Habel of Dubuque Saturday night at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. A report states that Habel assaulted 58 year old Daniel Furlong causing bodily injury.
nbc15.com
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died Tuesday afternoon following a daytime shooting on a Madison street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed the victim’s death during a news conference at the scene and said his investigators are working to determine the identity of the suspect. During the...
x1071.com
Accident Involving Cuba City Teen and Argyle Woman
On Monday around 5:15 pm, Green County Deputies, the Monroe Rural Fire Department and Green County EMS, responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury. 18 year old Alana Neis of Cuba City, was at the stop sign on County Highway J and Highway 81, facing south waiting to turn east bound on Highway 81. Neis began to turn and did not see an oncoming vehicle traveling in the west bound lane. The vehicle, driven by 67 year old Susan Miller of Argyle, attempted to avoid Neis‘ vehicle, but was not successful and struck the front of Neis’ vehicle with the front passenger side of her vehicle. Neis and her juvenile passenger both reported wearing their seatbelts and not being injured. Neis was taken by EMS to be evaluated further by medical staff. Neis is being cited for Inattentive Driving.
voiceofalexandria.com
Muskego man arrested after having nephew say he was driving in crash, Grant County authorities say
A Muskego man was arrested after having his nephew tell authorities he was the driver during a crash Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported. At about 7:45 a.m. on Friday, a passerby reported a one-vehicle crash on Highway 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda Township. The crashed vehicle and trailer it was hauling were abandoned and a tow truck was contacted to remove them, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
x1071.com
None injured in fire at Beloit home, cause remains under investigation
BELOIT, Wis. — Nobody was injured after a fire at a Beloit home on Thursday. Beloit Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the 1900 block of Pioneer Drive just before 1:30 p.m. Crews from the Town of Beloit, South Beloit and Janesville assisted at the scene. The...
nbc15.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for blaming crash on 16-year-old nephew
MUSCODA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash and lied to officers about its cause. At 7:45 a.m., law enforcement was notified of a one-vehicle-crash on Highway 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda Township. The caller noted a vehicle and its trailer were abandoned, according to the officials.
Rockford woman charged in DUI crash that killed 50-year-old man
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Kelsey Schaffer, 25, on drunk driving charges after she allegedly crashed into and killed 50-year-old Douglas Lieving at the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford Road on Tuesday. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at 3:55 a.m. on November 15th, between a Ford […]
x1071.com
Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, several people reported hearing shots fired in the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive around 1:15 p.m. following an altercation between two people MPD officials believe knew each other.
Rocky’s Liquors on Beltline robbed Monday night, police say
Madison Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at Rocky's Liquors Monday night.
nrgmediadixon.com
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Following Wednesday Afternoon Crash
Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in Rural Morrison. Upon arrival, they learned that a motorcyclist was northbound on Crosby Road when the driver lost control and entered the ditch. The driver was thrown from the bike. They were taken to Morrison Community Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
Comments / 1