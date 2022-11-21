ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

In its worst position in a decade, Villanova takes on upstart Portland

For the first time in more than a decade, Villanova will take the floor holding a losing record. After enduring their third close loss under new coach Kyle Neptune, the Wildcats face Portland on Friday afternoon in a consolation game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. Villanova’s last...
PORTLAND, OR
ketk.com

Iowa State puts stingy defense to test vs. Villanova

Iowa State’s defense is the stingiest in the nation, and it has fueled the Cyclones to three double-digit victories against lesser competition. Iowa State will get a chance to see how its effective defense stacks up against some higher competition starting Thursday afternoon when it faces Villanova in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy