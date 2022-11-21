Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
x1071.com
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
x1071.com
Milton firefighters rescue young child stuck on thin, cracking pond ice
MILTON, Wis. — Milton firefighters rescued an 8-year-child stuck on thin, cracking ice in a retention pond on Monday, with help from several other area departments including Edgerton and Janesville’s fire departments. Dispatchers warned first responders that the child was autistic and may become agitated by both sirens...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect still at large following deadly shooting in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the 100 block of Lakeside Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene for multiple reports of shots...
x1071.com
Man Killed After Being Struck By SUV in Sauk County
Authorities say a 25-year-old man is dead after being hit by an SUV driven by a teenager on Highway 23 in rural Sauk County Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday about the crash, which happened on the southbound side of Highway 23, between Loganville and Plain. Authorities say the man was a utility worker who had been trying to offload equipment outside of his vehicle when he was hit by a 17-year-old girl driving a Toyota Highlander. After hitting the man, the girl’s SUV reportedly rolled over before coming to a stop in the middle of the southbound lane. First responders found the man in the road when they arrived, but he was declared dead at the scene. The girl driving the SUV remained at the scene and authorities say she is cooperating with the investigation, which is still ongoing. Highway 23 was closed for several hours Tuesday morning as first responders and investigators were on the scene.
nbc15.com
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
x1071.com
Police searching for man who ran from deputy after weekend pursuit in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Janesville are searching for a man who reportedly led a state trooper on a chase over the weekend before crashing and running from the scene. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a state trooper tried to stop 27-year-old Christopher Miller for speeding around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Miller then hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road.
wearegreenbay.com
Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
x1071.com
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man who died after crashing during police chase
MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Thursday who died following a police chase in Maple Bluff on Sunday. Brandon D. Gulley, 28, of Madison died Monday at a local hospital. The cause and manner of his death were not released. Maple...
x1071.com
3 people could face charges after homes hit by gunfire in Fitchburg last month
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Three people could now face charges after multiple homes in Fitchburg were hit by bullets last month. In a news release Wednesday, the Fitchburg Police Department said it received multiple reports of gunshots fired in the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Officers got to the scene and found three people, at least one of whom they determined had been using a handgun for target practice in the area.
x1071.com
Accident Involving Cuba City Teen and Argyle Woman
On Monday around 5:15 pm, Green County Deputies, the Monroe Rural Fire Department and Green County EMS, responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury. 18 year old Alana Neis of Cuba City, was at the stop sign on County Highway J and Highway 81, facing south waiting to turn east bound on Highway 81. Neis began to turn and did not see an oncoming vehicle traveling in the west bound lane. The vehicle, driven by 67 year old Susan Miller of Argyle, attempted to avoid Neis‘ vehicle, but was not successful and struck the front of Neis’ vehicle with the front passenger side of her vehicle. Neis and her juvenile passenger both reported wearing their seatbelts and not being injured. Neis was taken by EMS to be evaluated further by medical staff. Neis is being cited for Inattentive Driving.
nbc15.com
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died Tuesday afternoon following a daytime shooting on a Madison street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed the victim’s death during a news conference at the scene and said his investigators are working to determine the identity of the suspect. During the...
Man charged in random 2019 Columbia County murder pleads guilty
PORTAGE, Wis. — A man charged with killing a Columbia County man inside his home more than three years ago has reached a plea deal with prosecutors less than a week before his trial was set to start. Under the terms of the latest deal, 45-year-old Jason Kijewski pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide for...
x1071.com
2 injured in Dubuque crash
Two people were injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Dubuque. 40 year old Stephanie Friedman and 66 year old Elizabeth Klimeck, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment after Friedman was trying to turn left out of AutoZone’s parking lot in Dubuque. When Friedman entered the roadway, Klimeck’s vehicle collided with Friedman’s vehicle. Friedman was cited with unsafe entry onto a sidewalk or roadway.
Viroqua man injured in truck vs tractor crash
According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. near the Town of Franklin. A truck driven by 37-year-old Thomas Brudos collided with the tractor as Brudos turned off of County NN onto Thompson Road.
x1071.com
Police Arrest Man For Assault on Hillcrest Road
Dubuque Police arrested 22 year old Christopher Singleton Monday on Hillcrest Road on charges of assault and possession of marijuana. A report says that Singleton assaulted 28 year old Jhewanda Ingral of Dubuque at Ingral’s residence on Monday.
nbc15.com
Milton Fire Department rescues 8-year-old boy from cracking ice
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milton Fire Department rescued a young boy stuck on a frozen pond with cracking ice. Fire officials say they responded to the area of E High Street in Milton around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for an 8-year-old boy on a pond. When crews arrived, they...
fox47.com
Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151
MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
x1071.com
Garage heater to blame for carbon monoxide situation at campus area apartment building, Madison FD says
MADISON, Wis. — A garage heater is to blame for a carbon monoxide situation at an apartment building near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday night, the Madison Fire Department said Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the La Ville apartment building in the 400 block of West Gorham Street...
x1071.com
Downtown Madison Nitty Gritty location to remain closed for ‘couple weeks’ following weekend fire
MADISON, Wis. — The Nitty Gritty’s downtown Madison location will remain closed for repairs for a “couple weeks” following a fire over the weekend. A post on the restaurant’s social media pages Tuesday afternoon said that while it suffered minimal damage, repairs will take some time to complete. A reopening date has not yet been set.
Comments / 0