ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

SEC Football: Auburn to have two big losses this week

By Saturday evening, Auburn will have taken two bad losses this week. A loss in the Iron Bowl will surprise few SEC football fans. Even Auburn fans know what is coming. The other loss will be far more painful. Why? It is because Lane Kiffin will have slammed a door in the face of the Auburn football program. As of Wednesday night, nothing had been settled. For Lane, Kiffin had been relatively quiet this week.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

FanSided

297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy