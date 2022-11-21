Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Erie's Colony Plaza Prepares for Shop Small Saturday
This holiday week, there's an incentive for the community to shop at Erie's Colony Plaza. This Saturday all of the shops in the Plaza are participating in a Passport Program as part of Shop Small Saturday. In an effort to support customers on Saturday, shoppers will pick up a Passport...
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Mall to Open at 6 a.m. for Black Friday
The Millcreek Mall is closed for Thanksgiving, but Black Friday Shoppers will be able to head to the mall bright and early for shopping on Friday. The Millcreek Mall will open at 6 a.m. Friday, November 25th and will close at 9 p.m. for Black Friday Shopping. The following stores...
erienewsnow.com
Volunteers Distribute Free Thanksgiving Meals throughout the Erie Community
As our region celebrates Thanksgiving, people all over the region spent the day helping those in need by giving away free meals. With prices soaring on everything from groceries to heating bills, thousands of people in our region need a little help this year, and volunteers here in Erie stepped up in a big way.
erienewsnow.com
Locals and Visitors Flock to Bars and Restaurants on Thanksgiving Eve
While Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to spend with family, that didn't stop bars from being packed with former-Erieites visiting their hometown and seeing old friends. Some find Erie to be a nice change of scenery from their current cities. "I love being home," said Tara Carone, who's visiting Erie...
Flashback to Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm in 1950s
While gas prices sit around $4 a gallon and temperature setting in the mid-50s, let’s flashback to the mid-1950s for Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm. At this time, gas was $0.29 per gallon, and Erie received 24 inches of snow in a little over 24 hours. State Street had its Christmas decorations already up, but it […]
Perry Square’s artificial ice rink set up for skaters
As soon as the Thanksgiving holiday ends, work will resume on completing an artificial ice rink for a planned weekend opening in Perry Square. The plan is to open the Perry Square facility on Saturday. In order to skate on the ice rink, you must rent skates made to handle the artificial ice surface. Erie’s […]
Igloos return to Sheraton on Erie’s Bayfront
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Diners again this year will not have to brave the elements while eating a meal lakeside on the Bayfront. The heated igloos have returned to the Sheraton Hotel’s Bayfront Grille. They’re serving up modern American cuisine, and they’re keeping customers warm while doing it. From within the igloos, diners can take in Presque […]
Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties
Sharon-based Penn Power announced Monday it would continue to expand its Smart Grid in Mercer and Crawford counties. The work, the company said, would reinforce the local power system and help prevent service disruptions. Work includes installing new automated equipment and technology, the company said. “Penn Power has made significant investments in smart grid technologies […] The post Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
erienewsnow.com
Waterford Pizza and More Serve Free Thanksgiving Meals to Residents
Waterford Pizza and More and Kim's Waterford Diner served free Thanksgiving meals to Waterford residents. The restaurants will be serving free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The two restaurants said they expect to serve 250 meals on Thanksgiving. Waterford Pizza started serving free meals to residents 5...
erienewsnow.com
Synthetic Ice Rink to Open Saturday in Perry Square
A pop-up ice skating rink is coming to Erie's Perry Square this winter. The rink will have a synthetic surface but feel and skate like real ice. The skating rink will be approximately 30'x50' in size and be able to accommodate about 25-30 skaters at a time. It will be open to the public starting Saturday November 26th and remain open through the end of February.
erienewsnow.com
Preparations for Festival of Trees
In preparation for the 38th Annual Festival of Trees, volunteers decked the halls of the Bayfront Convention Center. To help the transformation, people from the community came together to bring holiday cheer. "This weekend AHN ST. Vincent will welcome the community to the 38th annual festival of trees, so right...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Declining Enrollment Prompts PennWest to Reevaluate Course Offerings
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Due to declining enrollment, PennWest is reconsidering their plans for streamlining academic course offerings. The faculty at PennWest University were invited to attend a Zoom meeting last Thursday to provide information regarding the streamlining of academic courses offered by PennWest-Clarion, PennWest-California, and PennWest-Edinboro. Streamlining means...
erienewsnow.com
LECOM Health Waterford Family Practice Announces Grand Reopening
Medical Associates of Erie, an affiliate of LECOM Health, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand reopening of Waterford Family Practice. The building was completed a month earlier than estimated, the 5,188-sq. ft. building replaces the facility formerly located in the adjacent lot. Medical Associates of Erie said with the...
erienewsnow.com
BPU Electrical Budget Changes
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities are explaining what their newly released 2023 fiscal plan means for customers in the coming year. During the BPU’s November meeting on Monday, a draft of the 2023 electrical budget was released. While there will be no increase to customer’s bills this year, there are a few concerns that were brought to the table.
Sisters of St. Joseph holds 34th year of Thanksgiving dinner delivery
The Sisters of Saint Joseph continued their tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals to the community. Thursday was their 34th annual Thanksgiving dinner delivery event. Volunteers lined up and handed out thanksgiving dinners to families facing financial hardship. The goal was to serve those in the community who are homeless or in need of a meal. […]
yourdailylocal.com
Council Approves Additional Funds for Boat Launch Project
WARREN, Pa. – Warren City Council approved the allocation of $500,000 needed to lock in Warren’s riverfront development project during Monday’s meeting. Council approved a motion to approve city funding in the amount of $250,000 in general fund dollars, as well as another $250,000 from a loan taken out for parking garage repairs.
Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to hold Wednesday hiring events in Erie, commonwealth
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is hiring, and will be holding hiring events in Erie County and throughout the state. The DMVA will offer walk-in interviews every Wednesday — starting Nov. 30 — at all six of its veterans homes across the state: Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home, 2701 Southampton Rd., […]
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Receives $2.9 Million to Address Homelessness
For the past 20 years, Shawn Vincent has been in and out of homelessness. "In 2001, I guess that's when 911 happened, I woke up and realized I didn't want to be in bondage or servitude, so I went on strike against the system," said Vincent. "Here I am today."
erienewsnow.com
New Erie Streets Chief Reviews Response to First Winter Storm
One week ago Erie News Now was talking with Erie Streets Bureau Chief Jeff Gibbens about fall leaf clean up, on his first day in charge of the department. Our interview was about finishing clean up of all the fall leaves, because in his words, "snow could come at anytime."
Trailer with $43K in scrap metal stolen from Erie travel center
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating after a commercial trailer was stolen from an Erie travel center containing thousands of dollars worth of scrap metal. PSP Erie reported on Nov. 22 that a white commercial vehicle trailer containing a load of scrap metal was allegedly stolen from the TA Travel Center on […]
