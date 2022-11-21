ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Patriots-Vikings Thanksgiving Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread

By Kyle Wood
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fzbtx_0jIyh3jN00

The Vikings are small home favorites against the Patriots on Thanksgiving as they look to rebound from their loss to the Cowboys.

The Vikings host the Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday night for the Thanksgiving nightcap.

Both teams are coming off wildly different outcomes. New England essentially walked off on a game-winning punt in the final seconds of a tight division bout with the Jets in Week 11, while Minnesota let up 40 points to the Cowboys and was blown out in its first home loss of the season.

The Vikings fell to 4-1 in front of their fans and they are 2-3 against the spread (ATS) in such games. The Patriots have gone 3-2 on the road and posted a 3-1-1 ATS mark, having covered their last three games away from Foxborough.

Last week’s loss was a surprising letdown for Minnesota, which still maintains a strong hold on first place in the NFC North. A Vikings win Thursday would mark their first in the series since 2000. The last five games have gone to the Patriots, with the most recent meeting coming in 2018.

New England aims for its fourth win in a row as it jockeys for position in the hyper-competitive AFC East with the Dolphins and Bills .

New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds

Spread: New England +2.5 (+105) | Minnesota -2.5 (-125)
Moneyline: NE (+130) | MIN (-154)
Total: 42.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: NE 45% | MIN 55%
Game Info: Nov. 24, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Patriots Straight-Up Record: 6-4
Patriots Against The Spread Record: 6-3-1

Vikings Straight-Up Record: 8-2
Vikings Against The Spread Record: 4-5-1

Bet on Patriots-Vikings at SI Sportsbook

The game total is set at 42.5 points despite the fact that neither team managed an offensive touchdown last week.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has struggled throughout his sophomore season and has more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns (four) on the year. For the most part, New England has been able to lean on running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris but the rushing attack was held to 99 yards last week. But the backbone of this team is its defense, which is No. 1 by DVOA .

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had his worst game of the season against the ferocious Cowboys’ defense and he’ll face another tough test at home. He finished with just 105 yards, zero touchdowns and took seven sacks in Minnesota’s worst offensive outing of the year. For the season, he has 2,461 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, six of which have gone to his top target Justin Jefferson . The second-year pro was largely neutralized last week but he’s a dangerous threat and highlights a group of skill position players that includes running back Dalvin Cook , fellow receiver Adam Thielen and recently acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson .

There’s potential for a Vikings bounceback in this spot, especially against a Patriots team that has struggled to move the ball. It feels like the value in this game is on the total, though, not the spread. Half of Minnesota’s games have gone over this season and less than 50% of New England’s games have done so. These offenses don’t figure to be trading scores and even if Jefferson and Cousins are able to beat the secondary deep a few times, it’s unlikely Jones has much of a counter.

BET: Under 42.5 (-110)

Trends

  • The under is 3-0 in New England’s last three games.
  • Minnesota is 3-1-1 ATS over its last five games.
  • The Patriots are 15-7 all-time on Thursday night.
  • The Vikings are 6-2 all-time on Thanksgiving.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrySJ_0jIyh3jN00
Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest at SI Sportsbook!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
Giants-Cowboys Best Bet
Bills-Lions Best Bet
World Cup Odds
World Cup Golden Boot Odds
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
MMQB Week 11 Awards

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant

The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Moving Photos

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly taken another major step in her post-divorce life. The legendary supermodel, who divorced NFL quarterback Tom Brady earlier this fall, is officially moving into her new home. She had some notable help this week, too. "Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new...
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers

No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo

The Washington Post shared on Wednesday an old photo of Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen on the steps of school during a segregation confrontation in Arkansas. Jones was seen on the steps at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game

The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
E! News

See Tom Brady’s 15-Year-old Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field

Watch: Tom Brady Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bundchen Split. A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field. Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As seen in a photo shared to Tom's Instagram page Nov. 23, the 15-year-old holds a football while running on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers field.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Ohio State Star Announces He's Declaring For NFL Draft

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman confirmed Tuesday that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, the safety announced that Saturday's game against Michigan will be the final time he represents the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. "My last game in the Shoe, so I'm gonna...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jeff Saturday

Week 12 of the NFL season will conclude with a Monday night showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as their interim coach. Unlike former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, Tomlin made sure...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

110K+
Followers
43K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy