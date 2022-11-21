Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man who died after crashing during police chase
MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Thursday who died following a police chase in Maple Bluff on Sunday. Brandon D. Gulley, 28, of Madison died Monday at a local hospital. The cause and manner of his death were not released. Maple...
x1071.com
Police Arrest Man For Assault on Hillcrest Road
Dubuque Police arrested 22 year old Christopher Singleton Monday on Hillcrest Road on charges of assault and possession of marijuana. A report says that Singleton assaulted 28 year old Jhewanda Ingral of Dubuque at Ingral’s residence on Monday.
x1071.com
Man Killed After Being Struck By SUV in Sauk County
Authorities say a 25-year-old man is dead after being hit by an SUV driven by a teenager on Highway 23 in rural Sauk County Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday about the crash, which happened on the southbound side of Highway 23, between Loganville and Plain. Authorities say the man was a utility worker who had been trying to offload equipment outside of his vehicle when he was hit by a 17-year-old girl driving a Toyota Highlander. After hitting the man, the girl’s SUV reportedly rolled over before coming to a stop in the middle of the southbound lane. First responders found the man in the road when they arrived, but he was declared dead at the scene. The girl driving the SUV remained at the scene and authorities say she is cooperating with the investigation, which is still ongoing. Highway 23 was closed for several hours Tuesday morning as first responders and investigators were on the scene.
x1071.com
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
MPD officer charged for physical altercation; victim told deputies she was ‘afraid to call police’
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County district attorney’s office has filed a disorderly conduct charge for Madison police officer Keith Brown, with court records detailing a physical altercation with a woman at a restaurant where the woman’s hands were hurt and she told deputies she was pinned against the wall. As News 3 Now first reported last week, Dane County...
x1071.com
Accident Involving Cuba City Teen and Argyle Woman
On Monday around 5:15 pm, Green County Deputies, the Monroe Rural Fire Department and Green County EMS, responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury. 18 year old Alana Neis of Cuba City, was at the stop sign on County Highway J and Highway 81, facing south waiting to turn east bound on Highway 81. Neis began to turn and did not see an oncoming vehicle traveling in the west bound lane. The vehicle, driven by 67 year old Susan Miller of Argyle, attempted to avoid Neis‘ vehicle, but was not successful and struck the front of Neis’ vehicle with the front passenger side of her vehicle. Neis and her juvenile passenger both reported wearing their seatbelts and not being injured. Neis was taken by EMS to be evaluated further by medical staff. Neis is being cited for Inattentive Driving.
Fatal four-wheeler accident in Delaware County
(Manchester) An ATV accident in Northeast Iowa on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one death. The Iowa State Patrol says the four-wheeler was traveling westbound on 240th Street and lost control. The ATV bottomed out upon entering the north ditch and the passengers were ejected. One rider was struck by the...
nbc15.com
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
iheart.com
One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
Dubuque Man Duct-Tapes Women To Chair; Imprisons Woman And Her Daughter At Gunpoint
According to Dubuque Police and a report from the Telegraph Herald; a Dubuque man taped a woman to a chair and held her inside his residence against her will, while also threatening her and her child at gunpoint. Jacob R. Mullins, 24, of 822 West Fifth Street in Dubuque was...
x1071.com
2 injured in Dubuque crash
Two people were injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Dubuque. 40 year old Stephanie Friedman and 66 year old Elizabeth Klimeck, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment after Friedman was trying to turn left out of AutoZone’s parking lot in Dubuque. When Friedman entered the roadway, Klimeck’s vehicle collided with Friedman’s vehicle. Friedman was cited with unsafe entry onto a sidewalk or roadway.
Viroqua man injured in truck vs tractor crash
According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. near the Town of Franklin. A truck driven by 37-year-old Thomas Brudos collided with the tractor as Brudos turned off of County NN onto Thompson Road.
x1071.com
Dubuque woman gave son THC gummy to take at school
Police said a Dubuque woman gave her son a THC gummy to take at school to help with his “behavioral issues.” 51 year old Donna Lavoie of Dubuque was arrested on a warrant of child endangerment. Police were called at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday to Lincoln Elementary School after a gummy was found, which later tested positive for 20 milligrams of THC, in a 7-year-old student’s lunchbox.
kchanews.com
Three Arrested, Maybe More Coming in Northeast Underage Drinking/Drug Investigation
Three people were arrested recently in northeast Iowa on drug charges, with more arrests possible. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that they, along with West Union Police, executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of West Elm Street in West Union at about 11:30 p.m. on November 5th. During the search, marijuana and paraphernalia were found and seized, which also led to an investigation of a second location just north of West Union, where law enforcement found multiple subjects, including minors, consuming alcohol and using controlled substances.
x1071.com
Free Parking in Dubuque Thursday Thru Sunday
The City of Dubuque is providing free parking at downtown meters, ramps, and lots from Thursday through Sunday. Parking meter, lot, and ramp violations will not be enforced this weekend to encourage the public to shop local at downtown businesses. Friday is Black Friday and Saturday is Small Business Saturday – two major days of sales for local businesses. City of Dubuque Director of Transportation Services Ryan Knuckey says they are hoping that free parking gives people an extra incentive to shop local and stop into downtown businesses this weekend.
nbc15.com
City of Platteville receives resignation from City Manager
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Platteville received a resignation letter from its City Manager Tuesday. In a letter to the Common Council, Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel said his resignation as full-time manager is effective Jan. 13, 2023. “The emotions I feel in tendering this resignation are beyond...
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff. While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
x1071.com
City Council Approves Amendment On Parking Ramp
Dubuque City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the fourth amendment to a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC, Cottingham & Butler and HTLF related to the Roshek Building. The development agreement is tied to the companies’ purchase and renovation of the building to move hundreds of employees there. The new amendment removes the requirement that the city must complete the construction of a new parking facility downtown by Dec. 31, 2024. Instead, the city now only will need to begin work on the ramp once 85% of city parking ramp capacity surrounding the building is reached.
x1071.com
Dubuque council OKs move allowing demolition of building for child care center
Dubuque City Council members on Monday night voted unanimously to remove a city block from a historic conservation district, paving the way for the demolition of a building and construction of a child care center in its place. The move allows Cottingham & Butler to move forward with plans to tear down Joliet Event Center on 781 Locust St., and construct a company child care facility. The council’s action came after a unanimous vote in August by Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission members to deny a request from Cottingham & Butler to demolish the building.
x1071.com
Adam Ruechel Resigns As Platteville City Manager
Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel has submitted a letter of resignation to the Platteville Common Council. Ruechel’s resignation will be effective January 13th. Ruechel has accepted the position of Public Finance Specialist within the municipal government division of Robert W. Baird. Ruechel will begin employment with Baird on Monday, January 23rd. Ruechel began his career as the Platteville City Manager in January of 2020, guiding the city through COVID-19, the process of getting a new fire station by the end of 2024, implementation of a 5-year Capital Improvement Planning process, the startup of an inclusive playground and pickleball courts at Smith Park, and several other accomplishments. The Platteville Common Council will be contracting with a professional recruitment firm seeking Ruechel’s replacement.
