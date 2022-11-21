Read full article on original website
fortatkinsononline.com
Jefferson County couple among appointees to Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer, Agriculturist Committee
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation (WFBF) recently announced that a couple from Jefferson County is among those named to its Young Farmer and Agriculturist (YFA) Committee. Jefferson County residents Darren and Kendall Riskedal join members from Iowa, Calumet and St. Croix counties, all of whom were appointed to the committee by the bureau’s board of directors. The committee members will begin serving their terms at the end of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference, slated for Dec. 4, according to information supplied by the bureau.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Office of Rural Health Recognizes Local Physician Assistant as Wisconsin Rural Health Hero
The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health has recognized a local physician assistant as a Wisconsin Rural Health Hero. Michael Conard worked for Memorial Medical Center-Neillsville for seven years before it became Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville. Michael decided to stay on through the transition and has remained at MMC-Neillsville to this day.
x1071.com
Platteville Community Fund Awards Several Grants
Platteville Community Fund, a component of Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, recently awarded nearly $24,000 in grants to nine local nonprofit organizations and projects. They include; Family Connections of Southwest Wisconsin, Friends of Our Gallery at Rountree Gallery, the Grant County Historical Society, Inspiring Community, Inc., Jamison Museum Association, Platteville Community Arboretum, the Platteville School District, the Southwestern Wisconsin Technical College foundation, and Wisconsin Badger Camp. The Platteville Community Fund serves as an endowment for community improvement projects. Annually, a portion of the fund’s earnings are given back to the community in the form of grants.
x1071.com
Sun Prairie receives more than $2M to build affordable housing
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie has been awarded more than $2 million from the Wisconsin Department of Administration to build 10 affordable single-family homes in the city. In a news release this week, the city said it will partner with Habitat for Humanity of Dane County to build the homes for low- to moderate-income families. The city received a total of $2,231,821 as part of a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program in the wake of the 2018 floods that caused significant damage in Dane County and elsewhere in the state.
x1071.com
PHMDC releases one-year report on Madison CARES program
MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County on Tuesday released a one-year report on the Madison CARES program that serves as an alternative response to police when responding to mental or behavioral health calls. The Community Alternative Response Emergency Services program launched in September 2021 with one...
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff. While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wpr.org
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Record Budget Surplus
Wisconsin lawmakers are going to have to decide what to do with another record surplus. The Department of Administrator yesterday said the state’s budget surplus is expected to hit six-point-six billion dollars next summer. The Republicans who will write the state’s next budget says the extra money will give them ‘flexibility,’ and could help pay for tax cuts. Governor Evers’ administration is looking to spend some of the money.
x1071.com
Low enrollment forces UW-Platteville Richland to stop in-person programs
UW-Platteville’s Richland Campus plans to transfer its in-person programs to other campuses by the next academic year due to low enrollment and financial strain. The current enrollment at the Richland campus is only 60 degree-seeking students. Because of the low enrollment, UW System President Jay Rothman said in-person instruction at the Richland campus is “no longer tenable” despite the campus’ good faith efforts to get more students. Rothman gave UW-Platteville’s Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich until January 15th to transfer all of it’s in-person degree programs to either UW-Platteville or the Baraboo campus.
x1071.com
Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus grows to $6.6 billion
Wisconsin’s projected state budget surplus is now forecast to hit nearly $6.6 billion by July, up from earlier $5 billion estimates. The Republican-controlled state Legislature and Gov. Evers will be focused over the next several months on what to do with the money. Evers in August proposed spending $600 million of the surplus on tax cuts, including cutting income taxes for the middle class by 10%.
Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
x1071.com
Dubuque council OKs move allowing demolition of building for child care center
Dubuque City Council members on Monday night voted unanimously to remove a city block from a historic conservation district, paving the way for the demolition of a building and construction of a child care center in its place. The move allows Cottingham & Butler to move forward with plans to tear down Joliet Event Center on 781 Locust St., and construct a company child care facility. The council’s action came after a unanimous vote in August by Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission members to deny a request from Cottingham & Butler to demolish the building.
nbc15.com
City of Platteville receives resignation from City Manager
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Platteville received a resignation letter from its City Manager Tuesday. In a letter to the Common Council, Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel said his resignation as full-time manager is effective Jan. 13, 2023. “The emotions I feel in tendering this resignation are beyond...
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
Rural Iowa should brace for school ‘vouchers’
It won’t be long before empty parking spaces near the Iowa Capitol will be as hard to find as a compromise between Democrats and Republicans. The Legislature returns to Des Moines on Jan. 9, more firmly in Republican control than it was on May 24, when this year’s session ended. With their strong showing in […] The post Rural Iowa should brace for school ‘vouchers’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
brookingsradio.com
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Deer harvest numbers updated; 6 firearms incidents reported, including a child fatality
As of Tuesday, some 103,623 deer have been harvested during the 2022 regular gun deer season, according to information released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Of that number, 56,638 were bucks. The regular gun deer season remains open through Sunday, Nov. 27. Additionally, the department reported six...
wpr.org
Top Wisconsin Republican calls for lowering income taxes on wealthiest residents
The Republican leaders of the state Legislature said Tuesday that they want to use a record budget surplus to enact "transformational, once-in-a-generation tax changes," including lowering tax rates for the state's wealthiest residents. But the proposal is likely a non-starter with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who signed a Republican-authored tax...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state
MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
WEAU-TV 13
Telemarketer reaches settlement with Wisconsin DOJ over banned calls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Jersey company that markets extended vehicle service plans agreed not to make any more prohibited calls to Wisconsin and to take steps to prevent its third-party partners from doing the same, state law enforcement officials announce. The company, N.C.W.C. Inc., was accused of making...
