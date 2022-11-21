Read full article on original website
WSAW
2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes going on sale
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced today that the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes will go on sale Nov. 25. In this season of giving, an annual admission sticker or trail pass makes for the perfect present, unwrapping opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy Wisconsin’s big backyard every day of the year.
x1071.com
Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023.
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Holiday Events
The holidays in Wisconsin are filled with warmth and good cheer. Whether it’s taking in a classic performance, getting dazzled by the lights or sipping hot cider at a parade, here’s to finding the moments that make the season so special. Celebrate in Dickens-esque fashion in Ripon (Fond...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
WEAU-TV 13
Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wisconsin, even close to a well-populated urban area, it’s legal to hunt in a state park if you have the permits. State parks were opened to hunting with the Sporting Heritage Act in 2013. Each piece of state property has its own rules and regulations depending on location and how it’s classified.
Gov. Evers, First Lady encourage Wisconsin to shop local over holiday season
The Governor's proclaimed November 26 through December 31 as "Shop Small Wisconsin", encouraging people to support Wisconsin's Main Streets and small businesses.
wpr.org
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
cwbradio.com
Preliminary Harvest Numbers for Wisconsin's Gun Deer Season
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 – Dec. 7), the statewide antlerless-only four-day season (Dec. 8-11) and antlerless holiday hunts in select farmland zone counties later in December.
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff. While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state
MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin DNR emphasizes safety after young boy dies in hunting incident
WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is emphasizing safety after an 11-year-old boy died over the weekend in a deer hunting-related incident. The Wisconsin DNR hopes every hunter thinks about safety rules after death of 11-year-old in hunting incident. The DNR notes hunting incidents in Wisconsin...
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman ordered UW-Platteville’s chancellor Tuesday to stop offering degree programs at the school’s Richland campus in the face of declining enrollment. Rothman sent a letter to UW-Platteville interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich saying only 60 students are currently...
x1071.com
State Patrol urges drivers to travel safely for Thanksgiving holiday
DEFOREST, Wis. — With around 1.1 million Wisconsinites and more than 54 million Americans expected to travel this week for Thanksgiving, the Wisconsin State Patrol is urging drivers to take it easy on the roads. Trooper David Yang said those hitting the highways for Turkey Day should go easy...
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
Wisconsin, Your Favorite Christmas Decoration Is Cause For An Intervention
What in the candy-coated peppermint stick is going on in Wisconsin?. There are a lot of Christmas decorations we drag out of attics this time of the year. There's beautiful sparkling lights, yard reindeer, trees, ornaments, holly. Things that dazzle and give your heart warm fuzzy feelings of good ole Christmastide.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Warns About Invasive Species In Christmas Decorations
There is a warning from the state about Christmas decorations. The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Friday issued its warning about invasive bugs that may be hiding in Christmas trees and wreaths. There’s also a worry about certain kinds of fungus. The state says...
x1071.com
Despite Drop, Gas Prices Higher This Year Than Last Thanksgiving
As many people get ready to drive to get-togethers with family and friends for Thanksgiving, gas prices are significantly higher than they were this time last year, but still lower than they have been in recent weeks. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas in Wisconsin is about $3.28 — much lower than the national average of about $3.60 per gallon. The state average is about 25 cents lower than it was a week ago when the statewide average was about $3.53. This time last month, gas was averaging $3.62 per gallon. While prices are on their way down, we’re still paying more at the pump than we were for last year’s Thanksgiving travel. According to AAA’s data, this time last year, the state average was about $3.11 per gallon. Nationwide, AAA says this Thanksgiving will see the highest national average price since they started keeping records in the year 2000, but prices should continue dropping through the Thanksgiving weekend.
