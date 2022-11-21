As many people get ready to drive to get-togethers with family and friends for Thanksgiving, gas prices are significantly higher than they were this time last year, but still lower than they have been in recent weeks. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas in Wisconsin is about $3.28 — much lower than the national average of about $3.60 per gallon. The state average is about 25 cents lower than it was a week ago when the statewide average was about $3.53. This time last month, gas was averaging $3.62 per gallon. While prices are on their way down, we’re still paying more at the pump than we were for last year’s Thanksgiving travel. According to AAA’s data, this time last year, the state average was about $3.11 per gallon. Nationwide, AAA says this Thanksgiving will see the highest national average price since they started keeping records in the year 2000, but prices should continue dropping through the Thanksgiving weekend.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO