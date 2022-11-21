ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WSAW

2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes going on sale

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced today that the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes will go on sale Nov. 25. In this season of giving, an annual admission sticker or trail pass makes for the perfect present, unwrapping opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy Wisconsin’s big backyard every day of the year.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Holiday Events

The holidays in Wisconsin are filled with warmth and good cheer. Whether it’s taking in a classic performance, getting dazzled by the lights or sipping hot cider at a parade, here’s to finding the moments that make the season so special. Celebrate in Dickens-esque fashion in Ripon (Fond...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wisconsin, even close to a well-populated urban area, it’s legal to hunt in a state park if you have the permits. State parks were opened to hunting with the Sporting Heritage Act in 2013. Each piece of state property has its own rules and regulations depending on location and how it’s classified.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Preliminary Harvest Numbers for Wisconsin's Gun Deer Season

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 – Dec. 7), the statewide antlerless-only four-day season (Dec. 8-11) and antlerless holiday hunts in select farmland zone counties later in December.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution

At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff.  While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DANE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state

MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin DNR emphasizes safety after young boy dies in hunting incident

​WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is emphasizing safety after an 11-year-old boy died over the weekend in a deer hunting-related incident. The Wisconsin DNR hopes every hunter thinks about safety rules after death of 11-year-old in hunting incident. The DNR notes hunting incidents in Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman ordered UW-Platteville’s chancellor Tuesday to stop offering degree programs at the school’s Richland campus in the face of declining enrollment. Rothman sent a letter to UW-Platteville interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich saying only 60 students are currently...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Warns About Invasive Species In Christmas Decorations

There is a warning from the state about Christmas decorations. The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Friday issued its warning about invasive bugs that may be hiding in Christmas trees and wreaths. There’s also a worry about certain kinds of fungus. The state says...
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Despite Drop, Gas Prices Higher This Year Than Last Thanksgiving

As many people get ready to drive to get-togethers with family and friends for Thanksgiving, gas prices are significantly higher than they were this time last year, but still lower than they have been in recent weeks. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular gas in Wisconsin is about $3.28 — much lower than the national average of about $3.60 per gallon. The state average is about 25 cents lower than it was a week ago when the statewide average was about $3.53. This time last month, gas was averaging $3.62 per gallon. While prices are on their way down, we’re still paying more at the pump than we were for last year’s Thanksgiving travel. According to AAA’s data, this time last year, the state average was about $3.11 per gallon. Nationwide, AAA says this Thanksgiving will see the highest national average price since they started keeping records in the year 2000, but prices should continue dropping through the Thanksgiving weekend.
WISCONSIN STATE

