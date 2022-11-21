Sanogo, Karaban repeat Big East weekly honors

Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo (21) looks to shoot as Delaware State forward Kyle Johnson, top, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

For the second time in as many weeks to start the season, UConn men’s basketball players Adama Sanogo and Alex Karaban were the top of the class in the Big East Conference.

Sanogo was named the Big East Player of the Week while Karaban was the conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Sanogo, a 6-foot-9 junior forward, averaged 20.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in three wins for the Huskies (5-0) last week, including 26 points and eight rebounds in a 95-60 victory over Delaware State Sunday. The Bamako, Mali native also posted a 61.1 percent shooting percentage last week.