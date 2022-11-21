Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Trio of Vehicles Broken Into at Moderna/Mill Creek Apartments
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police responded to Moderna/Mill Creek apartment on Route 135 three times yesterday for vehicles broken into. The first call came at 8:21 a.m. for 266 Waverley Street. A backpack, coins, sunglasses, and a cell phone were stolen from a vehicle. It is not known if the vehicle...
Framingham Police Plan To File Charges After Flagg Drive Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police said charges are pending after a crash on Flagg Drive last night. The crash happened at 7:16 p.m. at 17 Flagg Drive on Tuesday, November 22. Framingham Police said it was a single-vehicle crash, in which the curb was struck. No one was injured, said...
Framingham Police: Car Strike Pole on Water Street
FRAMINGHAM – A car struck a pole last night on Water Street, said Framingham Police. The single-vehicle crash happened at 4:56 p.m. at 649 Water Street. No one was injured, said the police spokesperson. No citations were issued, said Framingham Police.
whdh.com
Police chase of stolen car in Brockton leads to crash, flipping over a car and woman inside
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase in Brockton came to a crashing halt in a quiet neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Brockton law enforcement chased three juvenile occupants of a stolen car on foot after they crashed into a woman’s sedan on Hovendon Street, flipping it over with her inside.
fallriverreporter.com
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving
A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
Framingham Police: $600 Bike Stolen
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a bicycle theft that happened on November 17. Framingham Police were called to 59 Fountain Street at 10:03 a.m. for a report of a stolen bicycle. “A dark green Trek brand bicycle was taken,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The bike’s value...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man Early Monday Morning
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Beaver Terrace Circle for a disturbance at 12:43 a.m. on Monday, November 21. After officers arrived, a man “continued yelling and causing a disturbance, and lunged at one of the officers,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Police arrested...
Police looking to ID suspect in Theater District assault that led to emergency brain surgery
The suspect boarded a private chartered bus after the incident, police said. Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a serious assault and battery in the Theater District earlier this month. Officers responded to the scene near 279 Tremont St. on Saturday,...
Hingham Police Arrest Natick Man On Reckless Homicide Charge
HINGHAM – The Hingham Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Bradley Rein, 53, of Natick with reckless homicide by motor vehicle. Rein was arrested Monday night, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court on Tuesday. He was held at Plymouth County House of Correction overnight...
msonewsports.com
Winthrop Police Arrest Alleged Drug Dealer, Seize Illegal Handgun, after Investigation
WINTHROP — 9photo) Chief Terence M. Delehanty reports that the Winthrop Police Department, after an investigation into drug distribution activity in the community, arrested a reputed drug dealer and seized weapons, drugs and an illegal handgun. Lead investigator, Detective Andrew Biggio and members of the Winthrop Police Department, as...
Could a stalled bill have stopped deadly Hingham Apple Store crash?
From the parking lot of the Derby Street Shops plaza in Hingham, in front of the Barnes and Noble bookstore, it is a nearly straight shot to the plate glass windows that form the front of the Apple Store. That is the path that prosecutors say a 53-year-old driver took...
Framingham Police: Vandalism Reported at St. Stephen’s Cemetery
FRAMINGHAM – Vandalism was reported at St. Stephen’s Cemetery at 1 Fenwick Street to Police on Monday, November 21. “A sign in the cemetery was damaged sometime over the weekend,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. “There is no suspect information,” said the police spokesperson. No other information...
Brockton police searching for white SUV in deadly hit-and-run
BROCKTON -- Massachusetts State and Brockton Police are looking for a white SUV that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office, an injured man was found near 108 Forest Avenue in Brockton. He was med-flighted to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not been released pending the notification of next of kin. Surveillance footage from the scene shows a white SUV was in the area at the time of the crash. The car likely has damage on the driver's side. The D.A. said they are asking for the public's help as they search for the car. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Trooper Cory Melo at 781-857-8350 or Brockton Police.
Unlicensed driver charged with trafficking fentanyl after traffic stop in Charlestown
A Lynn man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Charlestown last Thursday.
Framingham Police: 5 Injured in Elm Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Five people were transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, after an early morning crash on Elm Street. The crash happened at 8:09 a.m. at 25 Elm Street on Saturday, November 19. It was a 2-car rear-end crash, said Framingham Police spokesperson. “Five transported to MetroWest Medical...
NECN
Boston Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old
UPDATE: The missing child has been located by police and the missing alert has been canceled. An earlier version of the story is below. Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday. Authorities said Ayden Jordan's phone was last tracked to the area around...
Framingham Police: Car Crashes Into Pole on Warren Road
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a single-car crash on Warren Road early morning on November 19. The crash happened at 12:16 a.m. at 119 Warren Road in Framingham. The car crashed into the pole, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. No one was injured, said Lt. Mickens. No...
WCVB
Authorities reveal what led to hazmat response at apartment building in Malden, Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — Officials in Massachusetts are revealing what led to a large emergency response at an apartment building in Malden. Malden Deputy Fire Chief Greg Cavalieri said a man was found suffering from an apparent overdose in his apartment at the Overlook Ridge complex late Wednesday morning. According...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Parked Car & Street Sign
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Route 135 and Bethany Road for a crash on Saturday afternoon. The call came in at 2:20 p.m. on November 19. The drive “struck a parked motor vehicle and street sign,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. No citations...
NECN
Man Went Shopping After Kidnapping, Raping Woman, Prosecutors Say
New details are emerging about the horrific rape and kidnapping of a 64-year-old woman at the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts. The alleged attacker was held without bail after a judge found him to be too dangerous to release and prosecutors said he tried to cover up the crime.
