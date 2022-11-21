ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fallriverreporter.com

Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving

A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
WEYMOUTH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: $600 Bike Stolen

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a bicycle theft that happened on November 17. Framingham Police were called to 59 Fountain Street at 10:03 a.m. for a report of a stolen bicycle. “A dark green Trek brand bicycle was taken,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The bike’s value...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton police searching for white SUV in deadly hit-and-run

BROCKTON -- Massachusetts State and Brockton Police are looking for a white SUV that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office, an injured man was found near 108 Forest Avenue in Brockton. He was med-flighted to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not been released pending the notification of next of kin. Surveillance footage from the scene shows a white SUV was in the area at the time of the crash. The car likely has damage on the driver's side. The D.A. said they are asking for the public's help as they search for the car. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Trooper Cory Melo at 781-857-8350 or Brockton Police. 
BROCKTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 5 Injured in Elm Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Five people were transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, after an early morning crash on Elm Street. The crash happened at 8:09 a.m. at 25 Elm Street on Saturday, November 19. It was a 2-car rear-end crash, said Framingham Police spokesperson. “Five transported to MetroWest Medical...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

Boston Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old

UPDATE: The missing child has been located by police and the missing alert has been canceled. An earlier version of the story is below. Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday. Authorities said Ayden Jordan's phone was last tracked to the area around...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Went Shopping After Kidnapping, Raping Woman, Prosecutors Say

New details are emerging about the horrific rape and kidnapping of a 64-year-old woman at the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts. The alleged attacker was held without bail after a judge found him to be too dangerous to release and prosecutors said he tried to cover up the crime.
QUINCY, MA
