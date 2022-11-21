Read full article on original website
Massive Insider Trade At Addus HomeCare
W Bradley Bickham, President and COO at Addus HomeCare ADUS, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Bickham sold 7,500 shares of Addus HomeCare. The total transaction amounted to $789,075.
Massive Insider Trade At Travelers Companies
William H Heyman, Vice Chairman at Travelers Companies TRV, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Heyman sold 7,658 shares of Travelers Companies. The total transaction amounted to $1,436,234.
111K Reasons To Be Bullish On Alset Stock
Heng Fai Ambrose Chan, Chief Executive Officer at Alset AEI, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Chan purchased 600,000 shares of Alset. The total transaction amounted to $111,240.
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Principal Accounting Officer At This Information Technology Company Sells $3.00M of Stock
Chris Kondo, Principal Accounting Officer at Apple AAPL, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple. The total transaction amounted to $3,004,144.
Director of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Purchased $201K In Stock
Group L P Column, Director at NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Column purchased 40,327 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals. The total transaction amounted to $201,587.
Massive Insider Trade At Tenaya Therapeutics
David V Goeddel, Board Member at Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Goeddel purchased 9,615,384 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics. The total transaction amounted to $24,999,998.
Herc Hldgs Insider Trades Send a Signal
Carl C Icahn, 10% Owner at Herc Hldgs HRI, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Icahn sold 69,518 shares of Herc Hldgs. The total transaction amounted to $9,277,610.
President At This Industrials Company Sells $2.30M of Stock
Patrick K Rankin, President at Avis Budget Gr CAR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Gr. The total transaction amounted to $2,300,500.
Massive Insider Trade At NeuroPace
Accelmed Partners II L.P., 10% Owner at NeuroPace NPCE, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. purchased 390,291 shares of NeuroPace. The total transaction amounted to $585,046.
Massive Insider Trade At Destination XL Group
Ivy Ross, Board Member at Destination XL Group DXLG, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Ross sold 25,000 shares of Destination XL Group. The total transaction amounted to $171,982.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Canoo GOEV stock increased by 12.0% to $1.21 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Canoo's trading volume reached 1.9 million shares. This is 24.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $392.6 million. EBET EBET shares increased by 7.14% to $0.75....
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Perfect PERF stock increased by 39.3% to $7.34 during Thursday's regular session. Perfect's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1207.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $868.0 million.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Analyst Says Apex Coin Still Can't Crack 'Crucial Resistance'
Bitcoin traded in the red on Thanksgiving evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.2% to $832.4 billion at 8:54 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. BinaryX (BNX) +8.4% $170.22. GMX (GMX) +7% $45.80. XRP (XRP) +2.55% $0.40.
UFP Techs Director Sold $1.79M In Company Stock
Thomas Oberdorf, Director at UFP Techs UFPT, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of UFP Techs. The total transaction amounted to $1,793,473.
Cryptocurrency MultiversX (Elrond) Up More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, MultiversX (Elrond)'s EGLD/USD price has risen 3.48% to $42.85. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% loss, moving from $43.29 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $545.64.
This CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $118,267 in ETH
CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #2670 just sold for 105.00 ETH ETH/USD ($118,267 USD). The value of...
Minetech Records 32% Increase in Revenue for 2Q
Company's loss before tax continues to narrow on higher revenue contribution from civil engineering and manufacturing divisions. KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer Minetech Resources Berhad today reported that the Company recorded a 31.9% rise in revenue to RM26.9 million for the second quarter ended 30 September 2022 (2Q FY2023) compared with RM20.4 million in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year (2Q FY2022).
Black Friday 65 inch TV Deals 2022: Early Onn, Vizio, LG, Sony, TCL & More Savings Rounded Up by Retail Egg
The top early Black Friday 65 inch TV deals for 2022, featuring Samsung, Philips, Sharp & more smart & 4K TV discounts. Early Black Friday 65 inch TV deals are live. Find the latest savings on LG, Sharp, Sony, Onn, TCL, Samsung, Hisense, Vizio, Philips and more TVs. Shop the full selection of deals in the list below.
Warner Music Clocks 9% Revenue Growth In Q4, Surpasses Consensus
Warner Music Group Corp WMG reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8.8% year-on-year to $1.497 billion, beating the consensus of $1.42 billion. Recorded Music revenue grew 6% Y/Y to $1.24 billion. Music Publishing increased 24% Y/Y to $254 million, and Digital grew 7% Y/Y to $989 billion. Adjusted OIBDA margin...
