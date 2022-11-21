ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

'We’re Just Mean People' Excuse Fails To Persuade Court

“While this court does not take the matter of sanctions lightly, we cannot ignore the many disrespectful statements Mosser has made to this court — about this court, the trial court and the administrative judge — that are without any basis in fact,” the court said in the order.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Arizona's Republican AG Is JUST ASKING QUESTIONS About Voting In Maricopa County

Arizona’s Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich is desperately trying to make vote fraud “a thing” before he leaves office. Brnovich, along with Republican Governor Doug Ducey, got crosswise with Donald Trump for failing to decertify the 2020 election results. There is an alternate universe in which Ducey, who is term limited out, beats Democratic Senator Mark Kelly this year, and Brnovich bests Katie Hobbs in the gubernatorial race. But with both of them kneecapped by the GOP’s de facto leader, Ducey never declared, and Brnovich was an also-ran in the senate primary won by that that weirdo Blake Masters.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Endorses Trump

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) became the first member of Republican leadership to endorse former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency, making the announcement even prior to the former president making the announcement that he was running, according to Politico.
abovethelaw.com

Donald Trump Had A Very Bad Day In Five Different Courts

The Donald J. Trump Full Employment Program for Wayward Lawyers had a banner day yesterday in four courtrooms. This was followed by a matriculation ceremony of sorts at the Supreme Court, as the three-year battle to keep Trump’s tax returns from the House Ways and Means Committee finally ran out of steam, with the high court refusing to hear another appeal.
abovethelaw.com

Paul, Weiss Backs The Hell Away From Messy FTX Litigation

The downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, came fast and furious. The now bankrupt exchange is facing mounting legal woes including investigations from the U.S. Justice Department, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, plus bankruptcy proceedings and an investor class-action lawsuit. That’s… a...
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Face Plant Into Eleventh Circuit. Again.

Donald Trump had a very bad day yesterday in a whole bunch of courts, up to and including the Supreme Court, which vacated the temporary stay of the DC Circuit’s order and allowed the House Ways and Means Committee to finally get his tax returns. But nowhere was the beatdown more brutal than at the Eleventh Circuit, where Trump’s lawyer Jim Trusty got ritually pantsed in his effort to defend US District Judge Aileen Cannon’s claim of equitable jurisdiction over the warrant to search Mar-a-Lago and seize government documents stored there.
abovethelaw.com

Crank Harvard Law Professor Trolled By Crank Comedian In Bizarre World Collision

This is a thing that is real in 2022. Vermeule spent the pandemic dreaming up a bargain-basement theocracy, arguing that conservatism had lost its way by embracing theories of “originalism” that amount to pseudo-intellectual efforts to reverse engineer outcomes and instead advocates a sort of Catholic integralism based on religious authoritarianism. Or something… he tried to backtrack on that essay pretty quickly. But Judge William Pryor recently included Vermeule on the Federalist Society enemies list along with Above the Law so maybe we need to cut him some slack now?
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 11.22.22

* Could getting rid of standardized tests get rid of diversity? Quick, let’s figure it out before the Court overturns affirmative action! [Bloomberg Law]. * Whodathunk the quick succession of middle fingers toward US News could carry Antitrust implications? [The Reg Review]. Chris Williams became a social media manager...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy